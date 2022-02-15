RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -2

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 November 2021

15 February 2022

RM plc

Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 November 2021

Improved 2021 performance despite continued COVID-19 disruption

RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, reports its final results for the year ended 30 November 2021.

Highlights

-- Satisfactory results versus the prior year taking into account continued disruption to school attendanceand examinations

-- Revenue up 12% driven by strong trading in RM Resources enabling adjusted operating profit** improvementof 22%

-- Balance sheet remains resilient with net debt** at GBP18.3m and movement of the pension position from adeficit to a surplus

-- Statutory profit after tax down 45% with GBP8.3m (2020: GBP1.7m) of investment program costs expensedfollowing a change in accounting treatment

-- Paid and proposed final dividend of 4.7 pence per share (2020: 3.0p)

-- Strategy reset established with plans to deliver sustainable growth

-- Good early progress made

GBPM 2021 2020 Variance Revenue 210.9 189.0 +12% Adjusted* operating profit 18.5 15.1 +22% Adjusted* operating profit margin 8.8% 8.0% +0.8pp Adjusted* profit before tax 17.1 14.0 +22% Statutory profit after tax 4.2 7.6 -45% Adjusted* diluted EPS 16.4p 13.6p +21% Diluted EPS 5.0p 9.1p -45% Proposed dividend per share 4.7p 3.0p +1.7p Net debt** 18.3 1.3 IAS 19 Pension surplus/(deficit) 30.4 (18.7)

* Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit and EPS are stated after adjusting items (See Note 2) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The treatment of adjusted items is applied consistently period on period and is consistent with the way that underlying trading performance is measured by management.

** Alternative performance measure, see Note 2.

Commenting on the results, Neil Martin, Chief Executive of RM, said:

"RM delivered a satisfactory financial performance in another year impacted by COVID-19. While the current environment remains uncertain, market trends are developing positively for the longer-term outlook of RM.

This has been an important year strategically as we acknowledge a need to adapt if we are going to fully capitalise on the supportive structural opportunities and deliver sustainable growth. We refreshed our strategy to sharpen our focus and have made good early progress including a number of key leadership appointments across the Group. This is an exciting time to be involved in education and I continue to be impressed by the commitment and passion of our colleagues and their desire to improve educational outcomes for our customers".

Notes to Editors:

RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning.

The education sector is transforming, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions.

Following a review of strategy, the names of the Divisions have changed to align more closely to their customer proposition

RM Resources (remains the same) is the established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools and secondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally.

RM Results becomes RM Assessment, acknowledging its broader product portfolio and the shift from a focus on digital marking only, to one engaged in digital solutions throughout the assessment lifecycle. RM Assessment is a leading provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery

RM Education becomes RM Technology highlighting the Division's focus on improving the technology environment in schools and colleges to support learner outcomes. RM Technology is a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology and services to UK schools and colleges

Ex-dividend date for 2021 final dividend 17th March 2022 Record date for 2021 final dividend 18th March 2022 AGM 7th April 2022 Payment of 2021 final dividend 29th April 2022

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Performance

Detailed assessment of the Group's 2021 performance is inevitably dominated by the pandemic. However, the results reflect the successful efforts of the Group to adapt to the resulting volatility of customer demand. The trading performance did not match pre-pandemic levels but was creditable in the light of the challenges presented, and addressed.

In parallel with accommodating these day-to-day fluctuations, good progress has been made on the warehouse consolidation project and the group-wide IT investment. The new RM Resources distribution facility is now complete, and the efficiency benefits will flow following systems integration and the transition of activities from existing sites. The IT project is in early testing and should also begin to deliver benefits in the current year and will be complete across all divisions by the end of 2022.

The Resources division, which provides teaching and learning products to support the school curriculum, saw early demand impacted by school closures in the first quarter but experienced a strong and pleasing recovery in its UK market following the return to face-to-face teaching. This produced a sales rate which exceeded pre-pandemic levels. It is uncertain how much of this volume was catch-up from earlier weakness, but it appears that the division has enjoyed a useful gain in UK market share. This increase coincided with the widely commented on supply chain constraints and the consequent necessity for price increases, all of which tested the organisation. Inevitably, operating costs increased as a result and margins suffered. The picture overseas was less buoyant as different regional effects of the pandemic made themselves felt. The outlook for RM Resources is positive, although unpredictable, given the short cycle nature of the business.

The Digital Assessment division was again constrained by the absence of formal school examinations in the UK and the difficulties in negotiating new contracts overseas consequent upon lack of an ability to engage directly with customers. The business delivered a respectable result in the circumstances. Although the business has good forward visibility from longer term contracts, performance in 2022 will be affected by a low level of new awards in 2021 and the extent to which UK school public examinations return to normal. In the longer term, the increasing attention being given to on-line examinations and assessment should support positive progress in this division.

The Technology division, providing managed IT services and software for schools had a steady, if unexciting, year as schools maintained their systems, irrespective of short-term attendance. The gradual trend to consolidation of schools into multi-academy trusts will subtly change the nature of the customer relationships and the company will need to offer a more sophisticated service package. The short-term performance will be relatively flat but it is noteworthy that the, historically beneficial, long-term Building Schools for the Future contracts no longer make a contribution.

The Board

Neil Martin was appointed CEO, having previously been CFO, in March 2021. Mark Berry was appointed CFO, after a period as interim, in September 2021. Further appointments at below-Board executive level have subsequently been made to strengthen the management team.

Corporate Governance procedures require that I stand down as Chairman by the ninth anniversary of my appointment, which occurs in May 2022. Accordingly, the Board has conducted a process to identify and appoint Helen Stevenson as my successor and she will assume the Chairmanship the day after the announcement of the preliminary results in February. I welcome her and the new executive team and wish them all, and the Company, well.

Dividend

In the light of the results and the Group's good cash performance, the Board considers it appropriate to recommend the payment of a final dividend of 3.0 p/share, which together with the interim dividend would amount to a total of 4.7 p/share.

Outlook

The short term remains subject to COVID-19 uncertainties, but the achievements of the Company in 2021 set a firm base from which to move forward, supported by the benefits of the current capital investments.

Chief Executive Officer's statement

RM delivered a resilient performance in 2021 in another year impacted by COVID-19 with school closures, travel restrictions and the cancellation of school exams in the UK and Ireland.

Our trading was satisfactory taking into account the market conditions and the performance highlighted some areas of our portfolio that were particularly encouraging, such as the UK market share gains in our Resources division alongside some areas which require more focused attention and a clearer direction such as in our Technology division.

Another year impacted by COVID-19

COVID-19 continued to impact the sector with UK schools closed for 8 weeks in the first quarter of 2021 and school exams cancelled for a second year. School attendance generally ran at a lower level due to isolation rules which deteriorated further in the fourth quarter as more children were forced to study from home. Disruption was not isolated to the UK and school closures were a common occurrence around the world, although we did see exams sat in the majority of geographies in which we operate.

The related restrictions continued to impact the way we operated with work-from-home guidance and travel restrictions influencing the way we deliver projects and progress sales pipelines. Although the organisation has adapted, the changes have come at a time of significant change in the sector and across our organisation with new leadership, organisational structures, and the delivery of a complex IT programme.

We also saw significant supply chain constraints build through the year which impacted pricing, margins, and customer engagement in some parts of the business. Our procurement teams were agile in establishing alternative supply channels to support the network and we did increase prices, but the overall impact was negative.

Given the challenges of the year and the change profile in our organisation I have been delighted by the response of our colleagues who, despite facing a number of challenges, continued to deliver for our customers and each other.

Whilst the current environment continues to remain uncertain as we enter 2022, with the added financial challenge of rising inflation impacting our costs and that of our customers, the pandemic has accelerated a number of important market trends that are positive to the longer-term outlook of RM.

MARKET TRENDS

The education marketplace is changing. Whilst in part, this is a direct response to COVID-19, much reflects a movement that has been evolving for some time. Looking beyond the disruption of the current pandemic, the longer-term market outlook should be positive for RM and our strategy has been refreshed to ensure it is aligned to capitalise on the benefit from these trends.

Use of technology in Education Digital delivery of Assessment Aggregated School Procurement Accelerating as schools progress on Growing engagement on digital Growth in larger school groups is key long digital maturity journey solutions post COVID-19 disruption disrupter in buyer behaviour

Use of technology in Education

Education has traditionally lagged many sectors with respect to digital penetration, with currently only c. 4% of the USD6.5tn global education and training market spend being digital.

In the UK, spend on education technology (defined as spend on technology and support services, admin software and digital content and learning) was estimated at c. GBP2bn in 2019. UK education budgets remain challenged, but despite this, it is anticipated that the proportion spent on technology will increase over the medium term, given the growing acceptance that technology can influence a reduction in teacher workload and an improvement in student attainment. That said, schools are at the start of a long digital maturity journey, beginning from different places and with different capabilities and resources.

Digital delivery of Assessment

COVID-19 has been accountable for a wide-ranging cancellation of global examinations across a range of education sectors. This has accelerated a review of the resilience of exam systems and subsequently the wider value of digital assessment in not only delivering flexibility and business continuity but also the value it can bring to user experience and data feedback into the learning process. Business models across education sectors from schools to higher education and professional qualifications are assessing the impact of learners studying remotely and consuming materials in different ways and therefore the opportunity for assessment to adapt accordingly.

Millions of exams are sat globally each year, and this continues to be predominantly on paper. Indicatively in 2019, 94% of the 38million UK examinations covering schools, professions, vocation, higher education, and national proficiency tests were done on paper rather than digitally. The UK is not a leader in digital assessment and RM works with several customers in different geographies who are further advanced in their digital engagement, but it does give an indication of the structural opportunity that exists globally for digital assessment solutions.

Consolidated Procurement across Schools

There has been a transition in recent years in England from schools being maintained and managed by local authorities, to schools becoming academies and receiving funding directly from government. Many then come together as a collection of schools in multi-academy trusts (MATs), the average size of which continues to grow. This transition remains a government policy focus and a trend that we predict will continue.

Larger MATS are more likely to centralise the procurement of some key services which leads to a demand for consistency across the school estate and a higher requirement for professionalism, partnering and demonstration of value delivery. Trends are also starting to demonstrate an increasing engagement with outsourced support in areas beyond teaching and learning. This is a positive dynamic for RM as a provider of services such as outsourced IT services with a national scale and reach that is more mature than many competitors.

Looking ahead

Following my appointment as Chief Executive in the second quarter of 2021, it was clear that the priority for RM moving forward should be to establish a clear path to long-term sustainable growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.

RM is a purpose-led organisation with a rich heritage in the education sector following almost 50 years of working exclusively with schools and education bodies globally. Our business has a unique breadth of knowledge and expertise, strong brands, market positions and industry renowned customers and partners. We combine this with a cash generative business model and a resilient balance sheet which provides a positive foundation on which to build.

However, RM has not consistently delivered sustainable growth and the company needs to adapt its go-to-market approach and customer propositions to the more competitive landscape and a market that is changing at an accelerating rate. Opportunities exist to improve operational and commercial execution, reduce complexity and establish clearer accountability.

To address this, we undertook a review of RM's strategy and business model in the second half of the year. This review has been positive in its output and plans are being progressed which will build on the strong business foundations and address the opportunities for improvement that I outlined above. We have made good early progress in changing the go-to-market divisional structure, maturing customer propositions and investing in leadership positions across the Group. Importantly in 2022, we move into the implementation phase of the programme to change our IT platform. The organisation is presently reliant on a legacy technology estate which results in a higher cost to serve than some competitors, a broader exposure to inflation and restricted digital and data capabilities. The transition to the new system, which should be complete by the end of 2022, will see us more than close the technology gap with our peers.

STRATEGY

At a Group level, we have established five simple overarching objectives which are critical to deliver our growth agenda:-

Why is it important Where are we today In progress RM Resources Green Refreshed propositions Define target customers RM Assessment Amber New technology platform Reach more customers Critical to optimize market share New structure & leadership RM Technology Amber RM Resources Amber Refreshed propositions Improve share of Optimize return on investment RM Assessment Amber New technology platform customer spend where cost to sell is high RM Technology Red New structure and leadership RM Group Red

