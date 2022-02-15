Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce it has completed work on Granite Creek Copper Ltd.'s (TSXV: GCX) (OTCQB: GCXXF) ("Granite Creek") Carmacks deposit and Carmacks North target areas, located in the high-grade Carmacks Copper Belt of Canada's Yukon Territory.

GoldSpot and Granite Creek collaborated to create prioritized exploration and drill targets on the 176 km2 Carmacks copper-gold property. The approaches taken during this collaboration include:

Re-interpretation of geophysical data using GoldSpot's GeoFEZ software;

Supervised learning of various combinations of geophysical, topographic and surface geochemical data;

Detailed statistical analysis of multi-element geochemical data;

Map-based prospectivity analysis and exploration target generation;

Generation of a revamped 3D geological model; and

Initial test study of company core logging compared with historic imagery, using GoldSpot's LithoLens.

Proof of concept was achieved when GoldSpot identified several grass-roots target areas previously identified by the Granite Creek team, but not shared with the GoldSpot team. Additional regional targets are new to the Granite Creek team and will be evaluated in the coming field season.

GoldSpot's collaboration with Granite Creek produced several potential new targets for 2022 exploration and resource expansion, including sub-parallel raft-like domains of possible mineralization adjacent to zones 147, 2000S and 13 at the Carmacks deposit. These were initially hinted at through data mining of the drill hole database. Follow-up geochemical analysis and 3D models suggest a previously unrecognized relationship between geochemistry and mineralized zones, specifically a tell-tale halo around mineralization. These halos indicate several areas for follow-up drill testing. New regional targets have also been produced at Carmacks North using multiple geophysical techniques, including aeromagnetic and induced polarity (IP) surveys.

Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois Chief Executive Officer for GoldSpot commented, "The technologies developed by GoldSpot to provide its innovative technology to partners such as Granite Creek and provided excellent results. The targets generated by GoldSpot AI showed the exploration potential on the Carmacks project."

Granite Creek President and CEO Tim Johnson stated, "The prospectivity of the Carmacks project has been confirmed and expanded on by the excellent work completed by GoldSpot. The number of new targets combined with the existing targets developed from historical data continues to support our assertion that there is a lot of discovery yet to be made on the property. GoldSpot's work has advanced our understanding of the property and will become an integral part in our planning for our 2022 exploration program. We look forward to discussing our plans for the upcoming field season and we are on track to deliver a significant update to the existing NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate in Q1, as expected."

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology company using artificial intelligence to revolutionize the future of global mineral exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge-driven SaaS tools and services. GoldSpot works with industry leaders across all commodity and deposit types to identify new exploration targets, develop cutting-edge technologies and to strategically invest in mineral exploration companies. Our leading team of expert scientist's merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that save time, reduce costs and produce far more accurate results than ever before possible.

For further information please contact:

Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois

CEO and Director

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

Tel: 819-592-1195

Email: investors@goldspot.ca

About Granite Creek Copper Ltd.

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176 square kilometer Carmacks project in the Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The project is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Metals Corp., to the north, and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

For further information please contact:

Timothy Johnson, President and CEO

Telephone: 1 (604) 235-1982

Toll-Free: 1 (888) 361-3494

Email: info@gcxcopper.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113898