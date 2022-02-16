Gold Springs Resources Corporation: Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces the Last Drill Results From the 2021 Drill Program

* Gold Equivalent calculated at US$1,800/oz gold and US$25/oz silver

** True thickness is estimated to be 70-90% of total thickness

*** Hole ended in mineralization

Tremor Target

GRC has received the results from the remaining holes on the Tremor target which represents the intrusive hosted portion of the northern extension of the North Jumbo resource. These holes did not intersect significant gold values within the intrusive. Hole J-21-024 did intersect the vein system above the intrusive, returning 2.9 g/t gold equivalent over 7.7 meters. The Company has started to model the Tremor portion of the North Jumbo system and believes the strong gold intercepts of 6.87 g/t gold equivalent over 24.4 meters from hole J-21-006 (press release September 7, 2021) and 1.0 g/t gold equivalent over 163.1 meters in hole J-21-015 (press release December 3, 2021) were drilled along the margins of the intrusive in areas where faults bisect the intrusive body. Drilling in 2022 will test and trace this system to the south under the current North Jumbo resource.

2022 Drilling Program:

The 2022 drill program is expected to start in March and will include 20,100 meters of RC drilling and 2,000 meters of core drilling. The focus and goal of the program will be to extend the current resources along the Jumbo trend and to follow up on the four new discoveries at Tremor, Charlie Ross, White Point, and Homestake. Five new targets will also be tested at Midnight, the Horseshoe Extension, Pope, Snow, and Red Light.

Core drilling will test deeper portions of the system and be used to collect material for metallurgical testing.

In addition, an expanded ground based CSAMT geophysical survey will cover most of the targets not covered in previous surveys to help with drill hole targeting. Baseline studies will be completed to advance the mine permitting process.

Drill Hole Table

Hole ID Easting UTM NAD 27 Northing UTM NAD 27 Elevation (m) Azimuth Inclination TD (m) J-21-017 761285 4199799 2140 270 -80 274.3 J-21-018 761300 4199902 2141 0 -90 326.1 J-21-019 761308 4200011 2155 270 -70 326.1 J-21-020 761345 4200307 2189 270 -60 326.1 J-21-021 761336 4199837 2126 270 -70 326.1 J-21-022 761366 4199659 2154 0 -90 243.8 J-21-023 761349 4199466 2120 290 -70 326.1 J-21-024 761361 4199537 2113 270 -75 259.1 J-21-025 761343 4200043 2177 270 -75 274.3 J-21-026 761281 4199523 2104 290 -65 243.8 CR-21-016 758623 4199369 2122 270 -45 195.1 CR-21-017 758608 4199459 2134 270 -55 207.3 CR-21-018 758567 4199566 2138 270 -55 201.2 CR-21-019 758594 4199600 2154 270 -65 219.4 CR-21-020 758625 4199662 2108 270 -60 237.7 CR-21-021 758557 4199440 2045 270 -65 182.9 CR-21-022 758572 4199397 2035 270 -75 182.9

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person on the Gold Springs property is Randall Moore, Executive Vice President of Exploration of GRC, and he has reviewed and approved the content of this press release. The Qualified Person verified the data disclosed herein for its geological reasonableness, checked all the inputs and verified the analytical data through an analysis of the blanks and standards submitted with the drill-chip samples.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Approximately 7 kg of RC chips were sent to the laboratory for each 1.52 meters drill interval. Standards and blanks are submitted into the sample stream at the rate of 15% for QA/QC purposes. In addition, the laboratory also includes duplicates of samples, standards and blanks. The results of these check assays are reviewed prior to the release of data. All RC sample assays are also reviewed for their geological context and checked against the drill logs.

Assay Method

Assays were performed in Sparks, Nevada by ALS Geochemistry, an ISO 9001:2000 Certified and independent laboratory. Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30-gram sample with an AAS finish with samples assaying greater than 10 g/t re-assayed using a 30-gram sample and a gravity finish. All other elements were analyzed by a four-acid leach ICP method.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC) and (OTCQB:GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its PEA-stage Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

