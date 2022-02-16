Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
[CORRECTS TO ADD TO OUTLOOK 2022 ON PAGE 3 OF PRESS RELEASE: 'with margin pressure to continue. For the first and second quarter 2022, Schindler expects slow revenue growth and a significant drop in profitability.']
A mix of challenges, including price pressure, supply chain disruptions, electronics shortages, and material and freight cost inflation, impacted Schindler's business in 2021. Order intake increased by 10.4% to CHF 12 166 million and revenue increased by 5.6% to CHF 11 236 million, operating profit reached CHF 1 166 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.4% (EBIT adjusted 11.1%). Net profit amounted to CHF 881 million, and cash flow from operating activities reached
1281366 16-Feb-2022 CET/CEST