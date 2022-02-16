Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec - Kootenay JV Intersects Broad, High-Grade Gold Mineralized Zone in First Hole of Phase 2 RC Drill Program at the Cervantes Project in Sonora, Mexico; Including 1.1 gpt Au over 88.4 metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) announces it has intersected a broad, high grade, gold mineralized zone in the first RC drill hole at the California target on the Cervantes property located in Sonora, Mexico. Results for hole CAL22-001 includes 88.41 metres with grades of 1.1 gpt Au.

The primary focus of the Phase 2 RC drill program at Cervantes is to expand the previously drilled California zone by completing two drill hole fences parallel to and on either side of the 2017-18 Phase 1 drill hole fence. To-date, every hole drilled at California has intersected near surface, oxidized gold mineralization with minor copper oxides.

California Zone Drill Highlights

1.1 gpt Au over 88.41 m in mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry Including 1.56 gpt Au over 54.9 m



View drill section here:

Link to section view hole CAL22-001

Reported lengths are apparent widths, not true widths, and the observed gold mineralization appears to be widely distributed in disseminations, fractures and veinlets within a quartz-feldspar porphyry stock and related hydrothermal breccias.

Aztec CEO, Simon Dyakowski commented, "After an approximate 4-year drilling hiatus at Cervantes, our initial California zone drill results in 2022 have not disappointed. The first hole at California zone, where we are targeting potential open pit heap leachable gold mineralization, has returned strong grades over broad widths and has further expanded the gold mineralized zone, still open to the north."

California 2022 RC Drill Program Plan Map

Hole CAL22-001 intersected extensive gold mineralization, see table below, extending the known mineralized zone at depth and to the north. The area currently being drilled measures approximately 800 metres long by 300 metres wide, with demonstrated, continuous mineralization of up to 170 metres depth. The porphyry gold-copper mineralization is still open in all directions.