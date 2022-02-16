Clear Capital Names Mei Ling EVP, Engineering; Cathy Wright Promoted to EVP, Product

Ling will lead future vision of Clear Capital's SaaS and Cloud-based Data and Analytics solutions; Wright has led product management team since October 2020

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / In support of its goal to accelerate the digital appraisal movement and improve the collateral valuation experience through thoughtful innovation, Clear Capital ® has announced two senior executive personnel moves focused on product delivery. Mei Ling has been hired as the company's first Executive Vice President, Engineering, and in a separate move, Cathy Wright was promoted to Executive Vice President, Product.

Ling, who has more than 20 years of experience leading global software development teams, will oversee the development and execution of Clear Capital's SaaS platform, cloud-based data and analytics solutions, web applications, mobile solutions, and mobile enterprise application platform (MEAP).

She is based in the San Francisco Bay area and will report to CEO, Duane Andrews .

"Mei is a respected leader in engineering with a strong track record of promoting growth in SaaS, e-commerce, and cloud technology," Andrews said. "We're very pleased to have her on our team and know she'll be very successful leading the technical vision for our line of products, especially as we expand into new areas and continue to serve more customers. Mei will be a great addition to our diverse and growing leadership team."

Prior to joining Clear Capital, Ling was a technical advisor at mattress company Purple, where she designed a new cloud-based architecture and led the implementation of an e-commerce platform that supported more than $500 million in online sales. She spent three and a half years as head of engineering at auto insurance provider Good2Go and served as vice president of engineering at leading loyalty and engagement platform Punchh. Additionally, Mei spent over a decade serving in various roles at Office Depot, where she grew the software development team from less than 10 to more than 100 people.