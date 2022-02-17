Rare Beauty Announces Expansion of the Rare Impact Fund to the UK Alongside Brand Launch

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Beauty, the mission-driven beauty brand founded by Selena Gomez, announced the Rare Impact Fund will expand its focus to the United Kingdom in connection with the brand's arrival in the region. The fund was initially launched in the United States in July 2020, with the goal to raise $100 million over the next 10 years, to help address the gaps in mental health services for underserved communities.

"I'm beyond excited to see the Rare Impact Fund expand internationally as we grow as a brand and community," said?Selena Gomez, founder of Rare Beauty. "At the core of this brand is the mission to give back to the communities we reach, and with what we've been able to accomplish in just over a year, I can't wait to see what we can do as we continue to pursue these ambitious goals."

One percent of all Rare Beauty sales is dedicated to the Rare Impact Fund that aims to increase access to mental health resources in educational settings. Rare Beauty is thrilled to partner with Space NK , their exclusive retailer in the UK, who will join in supporting the fund by donating 1% of their Rare Beauty sales.

"We are super excited to partner with Rare Beauty to support the Rare Impact Fund. The brand's dedication to supporting young people and their mental health goes further than cosmetic appeal to customers. It's a philanthropic mission with a true commitment to helping those in need, and we're proud to be part of Selena's vision," said Margaret Mitchell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Space NK.

In the UK today, 1 in 6 children has a diagnosable mental health condition, and 75% of mental health problems develop by the age of 18. The Rare Impact Fund has partnered with two UK-based organizations, Place2Be and Black Minds Matter, that share the mission of raising mental health awareness and providing access to resources for young people who need them.

Place2Be is the UK's leading charity providing in-school mental health support for children and young people and will utilize Rare Impact funding to continue to provide vital mental health support to vulnerable children in UK schools. This includes one-to-one counseling, Place2Talk (a lunchtime 'drop in' service), group counseling, as well as in-person and virtual support services for teachers, parents, and caretakers.

Black Minds Matter UK is a national movement to celebrate Black minds and promote the development of high-quality school options for Black students, founded in 2020 to bring attention to the inequities in the education system. Rare Impact funding will support their ongoing efforts, including connecting Black individuals and families with free mental health services provided by Black mental health professionals, and providing access to a free 12-week course of therapy.

"When we launched the Rare Impact Fund, we had always hoped to expand our impact beyond the United States - I'm elated that less than two years after launch, we're able to begin reaching these new communities," said Elyse Cohen, VP Social Impact & Inclusion at Rare Beauty. "To celebrate this moment, we're honored to add Elisha London to our Rare Beauty Mental Health Council, which has helped cement our leadership in the UK."

"There is an urgent need to scale the resources required to address the ongoing global mental health crisis. I'm delighted to join the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council to work together on this mission. Together we will continue to connect companies, foundations and funds to reach and support as many communities as possible," said Elisha London, Founder & CEO, Prospira Global

Founder Selena Gomez believes everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations of beauty that are impossible to achieve. Rare Beauty is about celebrating who you are and what makes you different. We aim to use makeup to shape positive conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. Not only do we want everyone to feel good about themselves, we want to help them feel more authentically connected to one another and feel less alone in this world.

The Rare Impact Fund was launched as part of Rare Beauty's focus on addressing mental health. One percent of all Rare Beauty sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund and Rare Beauty raises additional funds with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund supports organizations that expand access to mental health services in schools and educational settings. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. Potential Rare Impact Fund donor partners can reach out to: impact@rarebeauty.com.

