INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference

INFICON: Invitation to the INFICON Media/Analyst Conference



17.02.2022 / 17:40



Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com





Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, 17.2.2022 We look forward to welcoming you to the INFICON Media/Analyst Conference 2022. Please confirm your participation indicating your personal contact details (Name, first name, company, phone number, e-mail address) by March 1, 2022 by e-mail to inficon@sensus.ch. The prepared remarks at the live media/analyst conference will be in English. The presentation section will be streamed and recorded via MS Teams. https://ir.inficon.com/Conference%20Calls%20or%20Webcasts/ On March 3, 2022, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET on the results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals as well as the English-language Annual Report 2021 will also be available in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com. Presentation of Q4 2021 and full year 2021 results on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 09:30 a.m., Haus zum Rüden, Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zurich About INFICON INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com. This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Media Release

