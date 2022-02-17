Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - BitZERO Blockchain Inc. ("BitZERO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that renowned investor Kevin O'Leary is a strategic investor of BitZERO, which will accelerate BitZERO's growth toward becoming the world's leading ESG-driven, Zero Carbon Displacement ("ZCD") crypto mining and ESG mining pool company. The Company is also pleased to announce that Phoenix Group ("Phoenix") has become a strategic investor. Phoenix, headquartered out of Dubai, is a leading global ASIC supplier and venture capital firm. The Company has agreed to appoint a nominee from Phoenix Group to sit on the board of BitZERO. BitZERO has secured an additional 288.45 PH/s of Bitmain ASIC miners to be deployed between March and June 2022 to BitZERO's site, expanding the Company's scalable operations.

BitZERO harnesses renewable energy within an ESG-driven Zero Carbon Displacement ecosystem to harmonize relationships between data processing, crypto-mining, commerce, communities, and the environment. BitZERO's mining operations are designed to recapture heat displaced by its mining operations to benefit local green initiatives. BitZERO is founded on best practice ESG goals.

