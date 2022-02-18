DJ PAO Severstal: Severstal reports Q4 2021 and 12m 2021 financial and operational results

Severstal reports Q4 2021 and 12m 2021 financial and operational results

- Achieving new goals in 2021 -

Moscow, Russia - 18 February 2022 - PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) increased its revenue in Q4 2021 by 2% qoq to USD3,267 mln due to strong sales, EBITDA amounted to USD1,446 mln (-16% qoq), EBITDA margin amounted to 44% (-10 ppts qoq). Severstal achieved record financial results for 12 m 2021 with revenue growing by 69% yoy to USD11.6 bn, EBITDA increased by 147% to USD6 bn resulting in USD3.5 bn of FCF (+322% yoy). KEY CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq, % 2021 2020 yoy, % Financials, USD million Revenue 3,267 3,206 2% 11,638 6,870 69% EBITDA1 1,446 1,723 (16%) 5,978 2,422 147% EBITDA margin, % 44% 54% (10 ppts) 51% 35% 16 ppts Free cash flow2 1,114 992 12% 3,539 838 322% Net profit 978 1,237 (21%) 4,075 1,016 301% Net debt/EBITDA3 0.23 0.29 (21%) 0.23 0.84 (73%) Basic EPS4, USD 1.17 1.48 (21%) 4.88 1.23 297% Production, kt Hot metal 2,928 2,728 7% 10,957 9,541 15% Crude steel 3,032 2,878 5% 11,647 11,314 3% Sales, kt Steel products, incl: 3,098 2,694 15% 11,100 10,500 6% HVA 1,410 1,146 23% 5,086 4,787 6% Iron ore products 901 1,092 (17%) 4,327 6,024 (28%) Coal 71 127 (44%) 825 1,469 (44%) Health and safety LTIFR (staff) 5 0.74 0.93 (20%) 0.69 0.65 6% LTIFR (staff+contractors) 6 0.70 0.88 (20%) 0.72 0.70 3%

Notes: 1. EBITDA represents profit from operations plus depreciation and amortisation of productive assets (including the Group's share of depreciation and amortisation of associates and joint ventures) adjusted for thegain/(loss) on disposals of PPE and intangible assets and its share in associates' and joint ventures'non-operating income/(expenses). A reconciliation of EBITDA to profit from operations is presented in Severstal'sannual audited financial statements. 2. Free Cash Flow ("FCF") is determined as the aggregate amount of the following items: Net cash fromoperating activities, CAPEX, proceeds from disposal of PPE and intangible assets, interest received and dividendsreceived. A reconciliation of FCF to net cash from operating activities is presented in Severstal's annual audited financial statements. 3. Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is calculated as net debt divided by EBITDA for the last 12 months and is includedin Severstal's annual audited financial statements. Net debt equals the total debt less cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period. 4. Basic EPS is calculated as profit for the period divided by the weighted average number of sharesoutstanding during the period: 838 million shares for Q4 2021 and Q3 2021; 834 mln shares for 12m 2021 and 825 million shares for 12m 2020. 5. LTIFR refers to Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate, the number of lost time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million hours worked. The scope covers injuries and hours worked for staff, using the cumulativedata from the beginning of the calendar year. This key performance indicator was the subject of independentassurance at 31 December 2021. 6. The LTIFR for staff and contractors is calculated in the same way as that for staff. This key performanceindicator is planned to be the subject of independent assurance at 31 December 2022. Q4 2021 vs. Q3 2021 ANALYSIS:

Consolidated operational results

-- Production: Hot metal output grew by 7% qoq to 2.93 mln tonnes. Crude steel production rose by 5% qoq to 3.03 mln tonnes, as a result of the upgrade of casting machines.

-- Steel sales increased by 15% qoq to 3.1 mln tonnes, due to strong sales of hot-rolled steel and HVAproducts. Sales of HVA amounted to 1.41 mln tonnes (+23% qoq), while sales of hot-rolled steel and plate grew by 26% qoq to

1.41 mln tonnes due to the end of a repair programme. The total share of export sales volume, including sales of pig iron returned to 42% (-9 ppts qoq) due to stronger demand in Russia.

-- Total share of high value-added (HVA) products increased by 3 ppts qoq to 46% against the backdrop ofhigher demand in Russia for cold-rolled steel, LDP and other pipes and for steel with coatings - HDG and colour-coated coil.

-- Raw materials sales: Iron ore sales to third parties reduced by 17% qoq to 0.9 mln tonnes, driven by aredistribution of sales to Cherepovets steel mill on the back of higher hot metal output. Iron ore concentrate sales to third parties was stopped in Q4 2021. Consolidated financial results

-- Revenue increased by 2% qoq to USD3,267 mln due to higher sales volumes. This was partially offset by adecrease in average selling prices (-8% qoq). Sales growth was primarily driven by the domestic market with an increase of revenue from Russia (+16% qoq).

-- EBITDA decreased to USD1,446 mln (-16% qoq) on the back of narrowing spreads between raw materials andslabs. Profitability was also partially impacted by the export duties imposed by the Russian government. EBITDAmargin decreased to 44% (-10 ppts qoq).

-- Free Cash Flow increased to USD1,114 mln (+12% qoq), partly driven by a working capital release (+USD244 mln).

-- Working capital release was mainly associated with: - the decrease of trade accounts receivable (+USD170 mln), - the increase of trade accounts payable (+USD54 mln).

2021 vs. 2020 ANALYSIS: Consolidated operational results

-- Production: Hot metal production reached 10.96 mln tonnes (+15% yoy), due to BF-3 commissioning inDecember 2020. Steel output grew to 11.65 mln tonnes (+3% yoy), driven by the EAF-1 start up in April 2021 andcompletion of BOF shop and casting machines upgrades.

-- Steel sales increased to 11.1 mln tonnes (+6% yoy). Sales of semi-finished products grew by three times yoy to

1.41 mln tonnes following higher output of pig iron and crude steel, coupled with repairs in the hot-rolled shop. Sales of hot-rolled steel (incl. plates) decreased by 9% yoy to 4.8 mln tonnes mainly due to a large-scale upgrade of one of the continuous slab heating furnaces.

-- High value-added (HVA) sales increased by 6% yoy to 5.09 mln tonnes on stronger sales of high value addedhot- rolled steel (+23% yoy to 0.86 mln tonnes), cold-rolled steel (+19% yoy to 1.09 mln tonnes) and LDP (+82% yoy to

0.34 mln tonnes). The HVA share in total sales amounted to 46% (flat yoy).

-- Raw materials sales: Sales of coal decreased by 44% yoy to 0.83 mln tonnes driven mainly by a decline insteam coal sales as a result of the decision to terminate energy coal grades' production in 1Q 2022. Sales of iron ore products decreased by 28% to 4.33 mln tonnes, driven by the redirection of iron ore flow to own assets following the start-up of BF-3 at the end of 2020. Sales of iron ore pellets to third parties reduced by 27% yoy to4.25 mln tonnes. Consolidated financial results

-- Revenue increased to USD11,638 mln (+69% yoy) due to higher steel prices and growth of steel sales.

-- EBITDA grew to USD5,978 mln (+147% yoy). EBITDA margin reached a record high of 51%.

-- Net profit totalled USD4,075 mln (+301% yoy) driven by top-line growth.

-- Free Cash Flow increased by 322% yoy to USD3,539 mln, driven by higher earnings.

-- CAPEX amounted to USD1,157 mln. Financial position

-- Cash and cash equivalents increased to USD418 mln (+49% qoq) on the back of strong operating cash flow.

-- Total debt amounted to USD1,816 mln (flat qoq).

-- Net debt decreased to USD1,398 mln (-9% qoq). The Net debt/EBITDA ratio improved to 0.23.

-- A strong liquidity position, with USD418 mln in cash and cash equivalents, in addition to unused committedcredit lines and overdraft facilities of USD1,129 mln, more than covers the Company's short-term debt of USD681 mln. Alexander Shevelev, CEO of Severstal Management, commented:

"The COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting our lives. The combination of the Delta and Omicron variants drove a dangerous tsunami of Covid-19 cases in Q4 2021 and early 2022. In this challenging environment we continue to use all our preventive measures to ensure a safe environment in the workplace for our employees and contractors. Today more than 82% of them have already been vaccinated. The total share of employees with immunity through vaccination or antibodies is already more than 88%, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

We also continue to focus on injury prevention. LTIFR for our staff declined by 20% qoq to 0.74 in Q4 2021. Also we had no fatality cases in the reporting quarter. The number of injuries decreased by 1% to 97 cases in 2021. At the same time, fatal injuries decreased by 64% and major injuries - by 28%. We also developed a new strategy on health and safety management, which is essential in achieving our target of zero fatalities by 2025.

In Q4 2021 steel prices declined from record high levels. The residential construction crisis in China; limited automotive output as a result of the shortage of semiconductors in the EU, Turkey and Russia; and falling iron ore prices weigh on steel prices. Iron ore prices were decreasing during the quarter, although heavy rains in Brazil and Australia coupled with La Niña impacts reversed the price trend at the very end of the year, limiting supply.

Despite decreased steel and iron ore prices we increased our revenue by 2% qoq to USD3.267 mln due to higher sales. However, the decrease in steel prices and narrowed spreads in raw materials coupled with the export duties in force pushed down our EBITDA to USD1,446 mln (-16% qoq) and EBITDA margin slipped to 44% (-10 ppts qoq). On the same time our continuous focus on working capital management enabled us to release an additional USD244 mln from working capital, resulting in an increase of FCF to USD1.1bn (+12% qoq).

Looking back on the year, I'm proud to say, that it was a record year for Severstal. Revenue grew by 69% yoy to USD11,638 mln, supported by higher sales and an increase in average selling prices. EBITDA increased by 147% compared to the previous year, reaching USD5,978 mln with a record EBITDA margin of 51% (+16 ppts yoy). Free cash flow amounted to USD3,539 mln which is 4 times higher compared to those in 2020 creating a solid base for a strong returns to shareholders.

Solid financial results strengthened our balance sheet. Total debt decreased by 30% yoy to USD1,816, while Net debt/ EBITDA ratio declined to 0.23 from 0.84 as at the end of Q4 2020. Severstal's strong performance in Q4 2021 and financial strength of the company enabled the Board to recommend a dividend of 109.81 roubles per share for Q4 2021.

Finally, I would like to note that we continue with the sale of our coal asset Vorkutaugol, the transaction is awaiting necessary regulatory approvals". HEALTH AND SAFETY PERFORMANCE

-- LTIFR among employees amounted to 0.74 (-20% qoq) in Q4 2021. The overall LTIFR for employees and contractors reached 0.7 (-20% qoq) in the reporting period.

-- In 12m 2021 LTIFR among employees was 0.69 (+6% yoy). The overall LTIFR for employees and contractors was0.72 (+3% yoy).

-- In Q4 2021 no fatalities occurred. Regrettably we had five fatalities in 12m 2021 which is nine fewerthan in 2020. Each of these cases was investigated with a change in some internal processes to prevent similarincidents in the future. management is not satisfied with the results to date, however we are still committed toour target of zero fatalities. We deployed the Contractor Safety Management and Fatal Injury Avoidance projects inall company business units to improve our performance in health and safety. We also have developed a new systematicapproach to health and safety management, which will help us to achieve our targets. You can find more details following the link. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

-- Total emissions of air pollutants decreased by 17% qoq to 97,000 tonnes in Q4 2021 mainly due to decreasein CO emissions in Severstal Russian Steel Segment.

-- In 12m 2021 total emissions of air pollutants grew by 5% yoy to 468,000 tonnes due to the introduction ofa new ventilation trunk to Vorkutaugol and a corresponding increase in the volume of degassed methane. An increasein the production of iron ore pellets by 7.3% and an increase in the mass fraction of sulphur in the produced ironore concentrate by 16% also led to the increase of emissions. DIVIDEND

-- The Board of Directors is recommending a dividend of 109.81 roubles per share for Q4 2021. Approval ofthe dividend is expected to take place at the Company's AGM on 20 May 2022.The recommended record date for thedividend payment is 31 May 2022. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to takeplace at the Company's AGM on 20 May 2022. MARKET UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

-- Steel price environment remains supportive: stabilization after downward trend of 2H 2021 and rebound inthe beginning of 2022 on the back of seasonal demand growth.

-- Raw material prices showed mixed dynamics. The general downside trend was reversed by supply shortages atthe end of Q4. Heavy rains in Brazil and Australia returned iron ore and coking coal prices to levels at thebeginning of the 4th quarter. China ramped up domestic coking coal production resulting in the internal marketpremium almost completely disappearing. However, cocking coal prices are still stay on a high level.

-- Russian economy grew faster than expected in Q4 mainly due to higher fossil fuels prices. The rapidresumption of economic activity and supply chain disruptions led to an inflation surge around the globe. Inflationin Russia amounted to 8.4% in 2021. To curb inflation the Central Bank of Russia raised its key policy rate to 9.5%with consequential risk for the construction industry and will probably result in lower steel demand in 2022.

-- Our estimates and Worldsteel's data show that in 2021 steel demand globally and in Russia increased by4.7% and 4.3%, respectively. In 2022, global and Russia's steel demand is likely to advance by 0.4% and 3.1%,respectively. SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

Severstal Russian Steel (RSD)

USD million, unless otherwise stated Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq 2021 2020 yoy Steel sales, kt 3,110 2,704 15% 11,147 10,545 6% Semis 346 489 (29%) 1,411 473 198% Commercial 1,354 1,067 27% 4,648 5,281 (12%) HVA 1,410 1,148 23% 5,088 4,791 6% Revenue 3,195 3,098 3% 11,206 6,845 64% EBITDA 897 1,069 (16%) 3,676 1,528 141% EBITDA margin, % 28% 35% (7ppts) 33% 22% 11ppts

-- Steel sales grew by 15% qoq on the back of strong sales of finished steel products. Commercial steel sales increased by 27% qoq to 1.35 mln tonnes mainly due to the growth of hot-rolled steel shipments to the Russianmarket. HVA product sales were up by 23% qoq to 1.41 mln tonnes. Share of sales to the Russian market increased to58% (+9 ppts qoq) against the backdrop of a rapid rebound of economic activity and supply chains disruptions in Russia.

-- Total share of high value-added (HVA) products amounted to 45% (+3 ppts qoq).

-- Revenue was up by 3% qoq to USD3,195 mln driven by sales volume increase. This was partially neutralised by falling average prices.

-- EBITDA contracted by 16% qoq to USD897 mln, which is still well above historical average. EBITDA margin amounted to 28% (-7 ppts qoq) on narrowing price spreads.

-- The total non-integrated cash cost of slab per tonne at the Cherepovets Steel Mill was USD409/t (-19% qoq) driven by softer raw material costs. The integrated cash cost of slab amounted to USD242/t (+8% qoq). Severstal Resources

USD million, unless otherwise stated Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq 2021 2020 yoy ?oal sales, kt 1,331 810 64% 4,588 5,890 (22%) Iron ore sales, kt 4,773 4,560 5% 18,134 18,010 1% Revenue 764 1,016 (25%) 3,526 1,825 93% EBITDA 488 761 (36%) 2,507 958 162% EBITDA margin, % 64% 75% (11ppts) 71% 53% 18ppts

-- Sales of iron ore increased by 5% qoq to 4.77 mln tonnes due to output growth at Yakovlevskiy GOK in linewith our Strategy.

-- Revenue from the Resources Division decreased by 25% qoq to USD764 mln reflecting a decline in average selling prices. EBITDA was down by 36% qoq to USD488 mln due to price. EBITDA margin decreased to 64% (-11 ppts qoq).

-- At Vorkutaugol, the cash cost of coal concentrate per tonne decreased to USD53/t (-48% qoq) due to growth of production. The cash cost of iron ore pellets per tonne at Karelsky Okatysh was flat qoq at USD34/t. At Olcon, thecash cost per tonne of iron ore concentrate grew to USD34/t (+21% qoq).

NOTES 1. Full financial statements are available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports/financial_results/index.phtml. 2. Severstal's Annual Report 2021 is available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports/annual_reports/index.phtml

ANNEX 1. Consolidates sales by product

Sales volumes Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq 2021 2020 yoy Kt Coal: 71 127 (44%) 825 1,469 (44%) Coking coal concentrate 46 39 18% 158 281 (44%) Steam coal 25 88 (72%) 667 1,188 (44%) Iron ore: 901 1,092 (17%) 4,327 6,024 (28%) Iron ore pellets 901 1,061 (15%) 4,249 5,837 (27%) Iron ore concentrate - 31 (100%) 78 187 (58%) Steel: 3,098 2,694 15% 11,100 10,500 6% Semi-finished products 346 489 (29%) 1,411 472 199% Hot-rolled steel: 1,407 1,115 26% 4,815 5,277 (9%) incl. Hot-rolled high value added 225 227 (1%) 863 703 23% Cold-rolled steel 307 248 24% 1,092 918 19% Galvanized steel 269 216 25% 1,015 923 10% Colour coated coil 113 86 31% 401 471 (15%) Long steel 160 171 (6%) 651 667 (2%) Metalware 147 139 6% 603 587 3% Large diameter pipes 118 90 31% 343 188 82% Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 225 135 67% 758 997 (24%) Steel solutions 6 5 20% 11 - n/a 2. Russian Steel Division sales by product Sales volumes Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq 2021 2020 yoy Kt Total steel products 3,110 2,704 15% 11,147 10,545 6% Semi-finished products 346 489 (29%) 1,411 473 198% Hot-rolled steel: 1,407 1,115 26% 4,815 5,277 (9%) incl. Hot-rolled high value added 225 229 (2%) 863 704 23% Cold-rolled coil 307 248 24% 1,092 918 19% Galvanized and metallic coated coil 269 216 25% 1,015 923 10% Colour coated coil 113 86 31% 401 471 (15%) Long products 172 181 (5%) 696 708 (2%) Metalware products 147 139 6% 605 590 3% Large diameter pipes 118 90 31% 343 188 82% Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 225 135 67% 758 997 (24%) Steel solutions 6 5 20% 11 - n/a 3. Russian Steel Division sales by destination Sales volumes Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq 2021 2020 yoy Kt Total steel products 3,110 2,704 15% 11,147 10,545 6% Russia 1,794 1,313 37% 5,845 6,424 (9%) Export 1,316 1,391 (5%) 5,302 4,121 29% 4. Russian Steel Division average prices Sales price, USD/tonne Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq 2021 2020 yoy Semi-finished products 595 646 (8%) 607 389 56% Hot-rolled steel 895 1,009 (11%) 844 454 86% incl. Hot-rolled high value added 1,049 1,035 1% 885 568 56% Cold-rolled coil 945 1,155 (18%) 962 537 79% Galvanized and metallic coated coil 1,247 1,449 (14%) 1,174 645 82% Colour coated coil 1,289 1,599 (19%) 1,361 802 70% Long products 760 754 1% 688 425 62% Metalware products 1,411 1,491 (5%) 1,255 856 47% Large diameter pipes 855 822 4% 799 798 0% Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 861 986 (13%) 865 502 72% Steel solutions 2,340 1,517 54% 1,990 n/a n/a Weighted average selling price 927 1,012 (8%) 888 522 70% 5. Resource Division sales Kt Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq 2021 2020 yoy Coal 1,331 810 64% 4,588 5,890 (22%) Coking coal concentrate 1,306 722 81% 3,921 4,702 (17%) Steam coal 25 88 (72%) 667 1,188 (44%) Iron ore 4,773 4,560 5% 18,134 18,010 1% Iron ore pellets 2,960 2,847 4% 11,453 10,942 5% Iron ore concentrate 1,813 1,713 6% 6,681 7,068 (5%) 6. Vorkutaugol operating highlights Kt Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq 2021 2020 yoy Run of mine: coal production, 2,759 1,695 63% 8,796 10,261 (14%) Coking coal concentrate sales 1,306 722 81% 3,921 4,702 (17%) Internal consumption 1,260 683 84% 3,763 4,421 (15%) Third party 46 39 18% 158 281 (44%) 7. Karelsky Okatysh iron ore pellets production and sales volumes Kt Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq 2021 2020 yoy Production 2,973 2,849 4% 11,589 10,800 7% Pellets sales 2,960 2,847 4% 11,453 10,942 5% Internal consumption 2,283 2,328 (2%) 9,142 10,830 (16%) Third party 677 519 30% 2,311 112 n/a 8. Iron ore concentrate sales volumes Kt Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq 2021 2020 yoy Olcon 1,074 1,073 0% 4,231 4,413 (4%) Yakovlevskiy 739 627 18% 2,437 1,820 34% Karelsky Okatysh - 13 n/a 13 835 (98%) Total 1,813 1,713 6% 6,681 7,068 (5%) 9. Environmental protection data* Kt Q4 2021 Q3 2021 qoq 2021 2020 yoy Total emissions of air pollutants (Group), kt 97 117.3 (17%) 468.1 444.1 5% Emissions of air pollutants (Severstal Russian steel), kt 52.5 67.2 (22%) 260.6 257.7 1% NOx, kt 2.6 2.5 5% 10.8 11.3 (5%) SOx, kt 4.5 5.8 (23%) 24.7 25.7 (4%) CO, kt 41.4 55 (25%) 208.8 205.5 2% VOC, kt 0.1 0.1 (13%) 0.4 0.4 (7%) Particulate matter, kt 3.8 3.6 7% 15.2 14.1 8% Emissions of air pollutants (Severstal Resources), kt 44.5 50.1 (11%) 207.5 186.4 11% NOx, kt 2.4 1 138% 5.9 4.7 25% SOx, kt 16 20.9 (23%) 79.7 68.8 16% CO, kt 0.8 0.7 9% 3.2 3.3 (2%) VOC, kt 0.4 0.1 206% 0.7 0.5 50% Particulate matter, kt 3.3 1.4 142% 9.3 8.1 14% Specific air emissions (Severstal Russian steel), kg/t of steel 17 22.8 (26%) 22.0 22.5 (2%)

* Totals may differ from the sum of rows due to rounding

February 18, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)