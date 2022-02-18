DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Final Results for the year to 31st December 2021

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Annual Results for the year to 31st December 2021

The following text is extracted from the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2021. Page numbers refer to the full financial statements.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

BREXIT is now well behind us but there are still several niggling trading issues to be resolved. The status of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, sea fishing licences, mobility of labour and rights to work are rumbling on. Whilst the problems associated with the restrictions on labour movement have adversely affected the agricultural, leisure, tourist and catering sectors the most, there are distinct signs that the lack of skilled labour throughout the UK economy may limit future growth: it will certainly fuel an increase in labour costs and impact profits. The Board will continue to closely monitor related developments to inform decision making on behalf of the Company.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the recent emergence of at least two variants it has been a year involving multiple forms of international and national restrictions and 'lock downs' which have adversely affected global trading. Supply chains were significantly disrupted due to manufacturing restrictions, working from home rules and travel restrictions. As a result commodity prices, shipping and other transport costs have increased massively.

During the year increases in labour, material and energy cost gradually increased stimulating a rise in inflation throughout the world, concerningly in the largest and most indebted economies. Understandably, there is a reluctance to increase interest rates but it seems likely that they will increase in the next few years.

The FTSE All-Share Index increased by 14.5% during the year and the Company's portfolio performed reasonably well with net asset value increasing from 2258.9p to 3036.6p per share, a rise of 34.4%. Due to the uncertainties outlined above and overall equity values, the composition of the portfolio remained largely unchanged but further investments were made to rebalance the risk profile. The share buy-back programme, which was paused for a time, was reinstated and has had a beneficial impact on the Company's net asset value.

172,369 shares were purchased under the Company's share buy-back programme during the year. The share capital at 31st December 2021 at was 7,367,952. The share buy-back programme will continue into 2022.

A final dividend of 24.0p is proposed, making 34.75p for the year, reflecting the Directors' awareness of the importance of dividend income to the Company's investors and its robust underlying financial position. The Directors are closely monitoring the implications of the continuing market volatility and global response to supply chain problems, inflation and the pandemic for the Company's net asset position and future income streams, and will make changes to the Company's dividend policy when deemed appropriate to do so.

Environmental, Social and Governance risks continue to be recognised as significant matters of global concern and the Board is committed to ensuring that the Company, through the Investment Director, appropriately manages and mitigates these risks through its investment strategy.

I am pleased to confirm that the composition of your Board continues to remain stable and I and my Board colleagues look forward to overseeing implementation of the Company's investment strategy and improving returns for shareholders in the future.

In the medium term, the economic outlook is still uncertain but with the continuing international roll-out of COVID 19 immunisation programmes, the lifting of travel restrictions and gradual improvements in supply chain efficiency good companies should be able to make modest progress.

Dr D. M. BRAMWELL

Chairman

18th February 2022

PORTFOLIO STATEMENT

Details of the investments held within the portfolio as at 31st December 2021 are given below by market value:

Holdings Market Value UK Investments 2021 2020 2021 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 Treatt 2,500,000 3,500,000 32,125 28,490 Hill & Smith 1,434,230 1,434,230 25,673 20,194 Macfarlane 17,250,000 17,250,000 22,425 14,869 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 120,714 120,714 19,368 13,635 Vp 1,800,000 1,800,000 16,236 13,500 Electrocomponents 1,300,000 1,300,000 15,678 11,317 Colefax 2,050,000 2,365,000 12,505 9,696 Renold 30,000,000 30,000,000 9,000 3,600 Vitec 500,000 400,000 7,100 3,656 IMI 400,000 275,000 6,944 3,204 Morgan Advanced Materials 1,500,000 1,000,000 5,370 3,110 Carr's 3,300,000 1,750,000 5,280 2,223 Bellway 130,000 80,000 4,337 2,364 Eleco 4,520,781 4,520,781 4,069 3,526 Menzies (John) 882,142 882,142 2,708 2,276 National Grid 137,500 137,500 1,457 1,189 Castings 400,000 400,000 1,400 1,448 Titon 1,265,000 1,265,000 1,391 1,139 GlaxoSmithKline 70,000 70,000 1,125 939 Dialight 238,095 238,095 738 600 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 400,000 400,000 700 640 LPA 650,000 650,000 403 520 Coral Products 2,000,000 2,000,000 290 170 Chamberlin 1,000,000 1,000,000 73 60 Dyson 1,000,000 1,000,000 2 2 Scapa - 8,000,000 - 14,880 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 2 93,600 - 758 Costain 41 41 - - Total Portfolio 196,397 158,005

Unless otherwise specified, the actual holdings are, in each case, of ordinary shares or stock units and of the nominal value for which listing has been granted.

STRATEGIC REPORT

The Strategic Report is designed to provide information primarily about the Company's business and results for the year ended 31st December 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the Chairman's Statement.

PERFORMANCE STATISTICS 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-20 % change NAV per Ordinary Share 3,036.6p 2,258.9p 34.4% Discount to NAV -9.6% -6.8% -2.8% Closing mid-market price per Ordinary Share 2,745.0p 2,105.0p 30.4% Dividends per Ordinary Share 34.75p 32.25p Dividend yield* 1.3% 1.5% Ongoing Charges* 0.3% 0.5% Earnings per Ordinary Share - basic Revenue 38.8p 11.4p Capital 766.0p 4.6p NAV total return* 34.4% -0.7% FTSE All-Share Index 14.5% -12.5%

*These are Alternative Performance Measures.

EXPLANATION OF ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (APMS)

An alternative performance measure is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not prescribed by the relevant accounting standards. The APMs are the dividend yield, ongoing charges and NAV return as defined below.

Dividend Yield

The dividend yield is a financial ratio which indicates how much the Company pays out in dividends each year relative to its share price. The figure is calculated by dividing the aggregate value of dividends per share in a given year by the closing share price and is represented as a percentage.

The dividend yield was calculated as follows: 2021 2020 Total dividends per ordinary share (a) 34.75p 32.25p Closing mid-market price per Ordinary Share (b) 2,745.0p 2,105.0p Dividend Yield (a) / (b) *100 1.3% 1.5%

Ongoing Charges

Ongoing charges are expenses charged to revenue or capital that relate to the operation of the Company as an investment trust and are deemed likely to recur in the foreseeable future. They do not include the costs of acquisition or disposal of investments, financing costs and gains or losses arising on investments. Ongoing charges are calculated on the basis of the annualised ongoing charge as a percentage of the average net asset value in the period.

