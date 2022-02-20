Construction branches: The Austrian construction cost index (base 2020) for construction of residential buildings reached 115.0 index points in January 2022, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. This represents an increase of 11.9% against January 2021. Compared to December 2021, the index increased by 1.3%. The index for road construction reached 113.8 index points (+12.5% in annual comparison), the index for bridge construction increased to 118.9 points (+14.4% compared to January 2021), and the index for sanitary engineering stood at 112.7 points (+10.8% in annual comparison). Austrian Population: According to preliminary results released by Statistics Austria, 8 979 894 people were living in Austria on 1 January 2022. In 2021, the resident population grew by 47 230 ...

