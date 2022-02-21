DJ VTB Group reports record annual IFRS profit for 2021

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Group reports record annual IFRS profit for 2021 21-Feb-2022 / 22:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VTB Bank ("VTB" or "the Bank"), the parent company of VTB Group ("the Group"), today publishes its consolidated financial statements for 2021 along with the independent auditor's report.

Dmitry Pianov, a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of VTB Bank, said:

"In 2021, VTB Group achieved record performance in terms of business volumes, profitability and efficiency, as well as the speed of transformation and technological change, surpassing strategic benchmarks by a wide margin.

"Net profit for 2021 amounted to RUB 327 billion, which represents a return on equity of 16.5%, while net interest income as well as net fee and commission income - our key banking revenues - increased by 22% and 16%, respectively. In connection with substantial investments in our technological transformation, we were able to continue to improve operational efficiency, reducing the cost-to-income ratio to 37.5%.

"As of the end of 2021, VTB's assets amounted to RUB 20.9 trillion, having surpassed the symbolic milestone of RUB 20 trillion in August. Retail loans accounted for nearly a third of the loan book at the end of the year; their share increased by 3.1 percentage points over the 12 months of 2021. Alongside excellent business performance, we saw an improvement in asset quality, with non-performing loans and cost of risk reaching record lows.

"It is extremely important for us that our customers truly appreciate the huge amount of work we have been carrying out to constantly improve the quality of our products and services and to develop digital banking, as evidenced not only by the professional awards we have received but also by the growing number of customers choosing VTB. In 2021, the Group saw the number of retail customers surpass 16 million, an increase of almost 2 million customers over the year, and the number of Medium and Small Business customers reached 858 thousand, an increase of 35% during the year.

"We are confident that our excellent results in 2021 will enable VTB Group to overcome market challenges and take advantage of opportunities for profitable growth."

Financial highlights

Change Change 31 30 31 in in (RUB billion) December September December 2021 2021 2020 2021 4Q 2021 Assets 20,859.3 20,592.4 18,142.2 15.0% 1.3% Loans and advances to customers, including pledged under repurchase 14,695.7 14,336.1 13,162.6 11.6% 2.5% agreements (before loan loss provisions) Loans to legal entities 9,930.6 9,865.2 9,305.4 6.7% 0.7% Loans to individuals 4,765.1 4,470.9 3,857.2 23.5% 6.6% Customer funding 15,179.6 15,128.3 12,831.0 18.3% 0.3% Funding from legal entities 8,761.4 9,161.0 7,095.1 23.5% -4.4% Funding from individuals 6,418.2 5,967.3 5,735.9 11.9% 7.6% NPL ratio 4.0% 4.6% 5.7% -170 -60 bp bp LDR ratio 90.9% 88.7% 95.6% -470 220 bp bp

Business volumes grow, with increased retail lending a priority

VTB Group's assets reached a new all-time high in 2021, surpassing RUB 20 trillion and reaching RUB 20.9 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

The total loan book before loan loss provisions amounted to RUB 14.7 trillion, having increased by 11.6% over the year. Notably, most of this growth was attributable to Retail Business and Medium and Small Business, which is in line with the Group's development strategy.

Loans to individuals rose by 23.5% during the year to RUB 4.8 trillion on the back of considerable growth in mortgage lending and a recovery in demand for consumer lending in 2021. The volume of loans to legal entities increased by 6.7% over the reporting period to RUB 9.9 trillion. As a result of higher growth in lending to individuals, the share of retail in the Group's total loan book increased to 32% (an all-time high for the Group), up from to 29% at the end of 2020. The share of loans to Medium and Small Business customers increased to 18% of the corporate loan book by the end of the year.

In 2021, customer funding grew by 18.3% to RUB 15.2 trillion. Customer funding from legal entities increased by 23.5%, while the current-account balances of legal entities increased by 29.4%. Customer funding from individuals increased in 2021 by RUB 682.3 billion, or 11.9%, amounting to RUB 6.4 trillion. In connection with the Central Bank of Russia's tightening monetary policy, funds from individuals flowed into term deposits in 2H 2021, following the growth in retail current accounts seen in the first half of the reporting period. Investments in term deposits by individuals increased by 18.2% in 4Q 2021, following a rise of 9.2% the previous quarter.

The total volume of VTB Capital Investments customer assets increased in 2021 by RUB 1 trillion, or 30%, amounting to RUB 4.4 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Retail assets grew by RUB 803 billion, or 45%, from the beginning of the year, reaching RUB 2.6 trillion. Corporate assets rose by 13% to RUB 1.8 trillion.

As a result of faster growth in customer funding, the loans-to-deposits ratio (LDR) decreased to a Group record of 90.9% as of 31 December 2021, down from 95.6% as of the end of 2020. The share of customer funding in the Group's total liabilities increased in 2021 to 81.4%, up from 78.1% as of 31 December 2020.

Income statement

(RUB million) 2021 2020 Change 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 Change Net interest income 646.3 531.7 21.6% 170.6 144.2 18.3% Net fee and commission income 158.5 136.8 15.9% 35.0 40.9 -14.4% Operating income before provisions 822.7 609.4 35.0% 215.4 159.0 35.5% Provision charge (1) -116.0 -249.8 -53.6% -37.6 -63.9 -41.2% Staff costs and administrative expenses -308.8 -269.9 14.4% -102.9 -77.8 32.3% Net profit 327.4 75.3 334.8% 69.8 16.2 330.9%

(1) Includes provision charge for credit losses on debt financial assets, provision charge for credit losses on credit-related commitments and other financial assets, and provision charge for legal claims and other commitments.

Record net profit and profit margin amid a strong growth in key banking revenues and stabilisation of the loan book quality

VTB Group's net profit for 2021 increased 4.3x year-on-year to RUB 327.4 billion, which represents a return on equity of 16.5%, an all-time high since the Bank's initial public offering, and up from 4.4% a year earlier. The actual result for the year exceeded the strategic target for net profit by more than RUB 40 billion. In 4Q 2021, the Group earned RUB 69.8 billion, an increase of 4.3x year-on-year.

The Group's net interest income amounted to RUB 646.3 billion in 2021 and RUB 170.6 billion in 4Q 2021, increasing by 21.6% and 18.3% year-on-year, respectively, despite the Central Bank of Russia's tightening monetary policy. Net interest margin was 3.8% in 2021 and 3.7% in 4Q 2021, compared with 3.8% in the same periods the previous year. The net interest margin remained stable in 2021 thanks to further optimisation of the funding structure and an increase in the share of higher-margin loans to individuals in the total loan book.

Net fee and commission income rose by 15.9% year-on-year to RUB 158.5 billion in 2021 and decreased by 14.4% year-on-year to RUB 35.0 billion in 4Q 2021. The considerable increase in net fee and commission income in 2021 was driven by the expansion of the Group's transactional business and the growing volume of commissions from the sale of insurance products and commissions from the brokerage business.

The Group's cost of risk was 0.7% for the year and for the fourth quarter, having decreased by 120 bp and 110 bp year-on-year, respectively, on the back of the improved quality of the loan book. The provision charge amounted to RUB 116.0 billion in 2021 and RUB 37.6 billion in 4Q 2021, down 53.6% and 41.2% year-on-year, respectively.

The Group's NPL ratio decreased by 170 bp from the beginning of the year, amounting to 4.0% as of the end of 2021. The Group decreased its allowance for loan impairments to 6.2%, down from 6.8% as of 31 December 2020. The NPL coverage ratio was 153.3%, up from 120.6% at the beginning of the year.

