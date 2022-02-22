VirExit Technologies, Inc (OTC PINK:VXIT): VirExit Technologies Announces Growth Phase in Shareholder Update

Company has hired a significant sales force, registered for a new SEC investment offering, and introduced a new trademarked product.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / VirExit Technologies, Inc (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it has added significant head count to its already-robust team. The company has added over a dozen direct salespeople that are currently working within specific targeted markets, including everything from aviation to education. The company has also made it clear that there will be more consistent communication with stakeholders and expects its' growth to continue.

The company has several open positions, including a Director of Sales. It is currently interviewing for that position and others, and requests that candidates email a resume to jim@virexit.com. In tandem with this, the company has submitted the paperwork for a RegA Tier 1 offering for $5million on January 24, 2022. The SEC has completed their response. We will be qualified to raise these funds as soon as the first U.S. state accepts our pending request.

"We have been doing a deep dive to gain a better understanding of where we sit on the value chain and stakeholder's expectations. We are also preparing for our growth and to increase market share. Through this discovery process, we recognized and confirmed that there is a lot more we could and will do," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO, VirExit Technologies, Inc.

The company has completed significant research and, according to Web Barth, COO, VirExit Airline Division, "even with some mask mandates being lifted, the demand for a more comfortable as well as a safer mask is at its highest point right now, as many are also preparing for the next potential surge."

VirExit's research has uncovered empirical evidence that there is no more effective mask material, than LivingGuard, available on the market today. "Our associates, FineHH, have afforded us the unique opportunity to market this as well as several other products. Branded VirExitBreatheEasy mask, we believe this customized mask to be the most comfortable, breathable, all-day mask. There is no other customized mask like the VirExitBreathEasy mask in the world," noted Katzaroff.

FineHH has utilized laboratory results for its fabric from Product Safety Labs, Freie Universitaet, Berlin, the University of Arizona, and the government of Singapore. The fabric is also endorsed by The Medical Wellness Association. The VirExitBreatheEasy mask, utilizing the same fabric in a custom design, offers almost complete protection-a 99.5% kill rate on contact from Covid, Delta, Omicron, as well as influenza, and others.

"I wish to recognize and thank the extraordinary efforts of our CFO Bruce Jolliff, as well as Web Barth, Patrick Netter, and David Croom. As initial 'dream-team collaborators' they are plank-holders and are highly-valued within the organization," said Katzaroff. "I anticipate 2022 to be a breakthrough year with our collective efforts. We have recently added entrepreneur James Chism and expect to add several senior-level professional leaders that are well-versed in commercial transactions as well as investment banking. We are laser-focused and are passionate to increase stakeholder value in the immediate future.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit Technologies mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies.

