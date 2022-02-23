VT5 Acquisition AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

VT5 Acquisition AG: Activity update 3M 2021/22



23.02.2022



News release

23 February 2022 VT5 activity update 3M 2021/22 Following the successful IPO on SIX, activities on target search have begun since the beginning of 2022 with multiple interesting leads.



VT5, the first Swiss SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company), successfully completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on SIX Swiss Exchange with the listing and trading of its shares and warrants as of 15 December 2021. In the IPO, which was oversubscribed not least thanks to strong commitments from cornerstone and anchor investors, net proceeds of CHF 198 million were raised and put in escrow accounts until a business combination can be realized. Since the beginning of 2022, the Board of Directors and the management started extensive work on the search for a combination target. Being the first SPAC in Switzerland, VT5 meets with high interest. Fruitful discussions have ensued since the IPO and interesting projects are under closer scrutiny with multiple NDA's having been signed during the past weeks. We were also able to screen various new ideas which were brought in from VT5's internal and external networks. Currently, we are working intensively on a shortlist. The Board of Directors plans to publish further information at the latest together with the 1H 2021/22 reporting.

Reporting Calendar 2022 1H 2021/22 report (as per 30 Apr 2022): 09 June 2022

9M 2021/22 activity update: 31 August 2022

FY 2021/22 report (as per 31 Oct 2022): 14 December 2022

Contact VT5 Acquisition Company AG

Communications & Investor Relations

Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: doris.rudischhauser@vt5.ch

About VT5 VT5 is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a vehicle to directly or indirectly acquire one or (if at the same time) more operating companies or businesses in order to take them public and provide dedicated support. VT5 provides a target company with the industry and technical experience of a seasoned team to allow a fast and smooth way to become a public company in Switzerland. VT5 seeks to unlock this investment opportunity for investors by entering into a business combination with a technology and innovation leader backed by scientific research within 24 months of listing. Geographically, VT5 is looking to acquire a business in Central and Northern Europe with a focus on the DACH region and in particular on Switzerland.

The class A shares and redeemable warrants are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbols of VT5 and VT5W, respectively. More information about VT5 and its IPO can be found at www.vt5.ch.

Disclaimer This announcement may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of VT5 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the Board and management of VT5 and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. VT5 undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. VT5 accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Additional features:



