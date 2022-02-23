Anzeige
WKN: A3DEW8 ISIN: BMG7997W1029 Ticker-Symbol: P4F 
Frankfurt
23.02.22
08:06 Uhr
0,070 Euro
+0,002
+2,50 %
PR Newswire
23.02.2022 | 08:22
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Ex. right to shares in Seadrill today

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer name: Seadrill Limited

Ex. date: 23 February 2022

Type of corporate action: Right to shares in the new parent company for the Seadrill group following emergence from Chapter 11, whose name will be changed on or about the date of emergence to Seadrill Limited.

Other information: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements published by Seadrill Limited on 21 and 22 February 2022.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations pursuant to Oslo Rule Book II.

CONTACT:

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

020 3745 4960

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
