Russia's invasion of Ukraine late Wednesday was hitting the European Stock Markets this week. The ATX TR, best performer of the last 12 months, lost 8.12 percent due to profit taking and exposure in the region. RBI lost 31.4 percent. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -8,12% to 7.130,49 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -9,15%. Up to now there were 19 days with a positive and 21 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 13,59% away, from the low 4,05%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Tuesday with 0,72%, the weakest is Thursday with -1,16%. These are the best-performers this week: Verbund 8,94% in front of Österreichische Post 0,27% and Mayr-Melnhof 0,12%. And the following stocks performed worst: RBI -31,43% in front of OMV -14,96% and ...

