Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Jiuquan Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd., China, to supply a new, high-capacity pickling and galvanizing line for hot-rolled carbon steel strip. Start-up of the line is planned for the end of 2023. (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (22/02/2022)

