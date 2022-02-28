- (PLX AI) - Solaria reached an initial in-principle and non-binding agreement for the long term financing of 736 MW of solar PV plants in Spain.
- • Agreement is with ABN Amro, Commerzbank and European Investment Bank (EIB)
- • This agreement is subject to a successful completion of the due diligence review of the projects under construction and the approval of banks' decision-making bodies
- • The financing will be provided under the project finance modality for an amount of EUR 375 million
SOLARIA ENERGIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de