Mirovia AB delivers continuous organic profit growth during 2021 28 februari 2022 Mirovia Group ends 2021 with a total revenue of SEK 326.9 million (pro forma 2021) and adjusted EBITDA of SEK 77.0 million (pro forma 2021).



Mirovia Group consists of Mirovia AB (publ) and nine subsidiaries whereof one acquisition closed in Q4 2021.



"As we end the fourth quarter, we are pleased to announce that we continue to deliver organic profit growth of 4.8 %. During these turbulent times, it is another proof that our companies and entrepreneurs are 'best in class'", says Mirovia Group CEO Sebastian Karlsson. FOURTH QUARTER 2021 PRO FORMA

* Total revenue amounted to SEK 88.5m (92.7)

* EBITDA amounted to SEK 14.9m (13.9)

* Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 17.0m (15.9)

* The EBITDA margin was 16.8 (15.0) %

* The adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.2 (17.2) %





FINANCIAL YEAR 2021 PRO FORMA

* Total revenue amounted to SEK 326.9m (331.2)

* EBITDA amounted to SEK 72.9m (71.6)

* Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 77.0m (73.6)

* The EBITDA margin was 22.3 (21.6) %

* The adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.6 (22.2) %

* Net interest-bearing debt was SEK 310.0m

* Net leverage was 4.02 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

* In December, Mirovia acquired Traventus AB, a consultancy company that further strengthens the Group's ERP business. The company has 30 employees and net revenues of SEK 27.8 million in 2020.





For more information, please see attached documents: Mirovia Investor Report Q4 2021 pro forma

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0324D_2-2022-2-28.pdf Mirovia Year-End Report 2021

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0324D_1-2022-2-28.pdf Mirovia Bokslutskommuniké 2021

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0324D_3-2022-2-28.pdf

About Mirovia: Mirovia is a Nordic Group that invests in entrepreneur driven companies that offer software, application and/or specialized IT advisory or consultancy within business-critical areas, as well as technical consultants. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with a vision to be the number one choice for SMB-entrepreneurs who are looking for a long-term owner where the company's core values, philosophy and identity is maintained, as well as to be the number one choice for the best talents within the IT- and Tech sector. Mirovia Groups total revenue was SEK 326.9 million pro forma 2021. For more information, please contact: * Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and Co-founder on sebastian@mirovia.io * Peter Olofsson, CFO on peter@mirovia.io www.mirovia.io This information is such information that Mirovia AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact persons, for publication on February 28, 2022 at 13:00 pm. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

