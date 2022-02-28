DGAP-News: Mirovia AB
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Mirovia AB delivers continuous organic profit growth during 2021
28 februari 2022
Mirovia Group ends 2021 with a total revenue of SEK 326.9 million (pro forma 2021) and adjusted EBITDA of SEK 77.0 million (pro forma 2021).
FOURTH QUARTER 2021 PRO FORMA
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER
Mirovia Investor Report Q4 2021 pro forma
Mirovia Year-End Report 2021
Mirovia Bokslutskommuniké 2021
Mirovia is a Nordic Group that invests in entrepreneur driven companies that offer software, application and/or specialized IT advisory or consultancy within business-critical areas, as well as technical consultants. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with a vision to be the number one choice for SMB-entrepreneurs who are looking for a long-term owner where the company's core values, philosophy and identity is maintained, as well as to be the number one choice for the best talents within the IT- and Tech sector. Mirovia Groups total revenue was SEK 326.9 million pro forma 2021.
For more information, please contact:
* Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and Co-founder on sebastian@mirovia.io
* Peter Olofsson, CFO on peter@mirovia.io
www.mirovia.io
This information is such information that Mirovia AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact persons, for publication on February 28, 2022 at 13:00 pm.
28.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
28.02.2022