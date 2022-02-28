Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) (AirTest) CEO Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that sales orders from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) customers for the 1st Qtr 2022 have grown by 145% over the 1st Qtr 2021.

OEM customers buy various sensors from AirTest to incorporate in sophisticated building control systems. The company has several OEM customers that have traditionally represented close to 50% of total revenues for the company. When the pandemic hit in early 2020, OEM sales for the company dropped due to reduction in new construction and retrofit projects.

Ted Konyi added, "it's exciting to see this business activity starting to come back. The waning pandemic bodes well for our sales activities to continue to climb. Early discussions with several of our OEM customers suggest that this demand for our various sensor products will accelerate as projects that have been on hold for the last several years come back on line. In addition to the OEM activity, we are seeing more sales orders coming in from our mechanical engineering and contractor customers as well, as they also ramp up projects that they have had on hold. Lastly, several high profile retrofit proposals are making their way through the sales process."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies Inc. is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by schools, retail stores and offices.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward-looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

