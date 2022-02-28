Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY) and Primonial Reim France entered into an agreement under which Primonial Reim France undertakes to sell to SFL all the shares of SCI Pasteur, which owns the Pasteur building. Located at 91-93 Boulevard Pasteur in Paris' 15th arrondissement, the property has a total surface area of more than 39,500 sq.m. and is fully occupied by Amundi under a 12-year, non-cancellable lease effective from 1 February 2022.

This transaction is fully in line with SFL's strategy of strengthening its position in central Paris with large, highly accessible assets offering medium- to long-term redevelopment prospects.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.6 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.) and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005920/en/

Contacts:

SFL Thomas Fareng T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence Grégoire Silly T +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com