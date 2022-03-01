DJ Holcim completes acquisition of Malarkey Roofing Products, expanding Solutions & Products

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . Proven double-digit growth engine in the highly profitable and growing US residential roofing market . Another milestone acquisition for roofing systems to achieve USD 4 billion Net Sales by 2025 . Accelerating expansion of Solutions & Products to reach 30% of Group Net Sales by 2025 Holcim completed the acquisition of Malarkey Roofing Products, a double-digit growth engine in the US residential roofing market, with projected 2022 net sales of USD 600 million and EBITDA of USD 120 million. Recognized for its leadership in innovation and sustainability, Malarkey is expanding Holcim's range of roofing systems in the highly profitable USD 19 billion US residential roofing market.

This milestone acquisition is a significant step for Holcim to achieve USD 4 billion Net Sales in roofing by 2025, while accelerating the expansion of Solutions & Products.

Jan Jenisch, Holcim CEO: 'I am excited to be welcoming all 600 Malarkey employees into the Holcim family. With their talent and expertise they have made Malarkey an undisputed leader in its field, recognized for excellence in quality, service, innovation and sustainability. Building on Malarkey's legacy of over 60 years of success, I look forward to unleashing our next era of growth together. This is another exciting step in the expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing our 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth' to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions.'

Malarkey Roofing Products was founded by Herbert Malarkey in 1956 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. It provides complete solutions for residential roofing, from shingles to ice and water barriers. With production facilities in Oregon, California and Oklahoma, Malarkey has a strong presence from the West to the South of the US. Its portfolio and footprint are highly complementary to Firestone Building Products', expanding Holcim's range of roofing solutions.

This acquisition advances Holcim's 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth' with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.

