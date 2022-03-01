DJ SIG Combibloc Group AG: Growth above guided range and record profitability

MEDIA RELEASE

1 March 2022 SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")

Growth above guided range and record profitability

Full year 2021 highlights . Core revenue at constant currency up 15.0%; up 6.6% on a like-for-like basis^[1] . All regions contributed to growth . Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.7% (2020: 27.4%) . Strong free cash flow generation and reduction in net leverage to 2.5x . Proposed dividend increase of 7% to CHF 0.45 per share

Revenue performance: 2021

Year Year Like-for-like ended ended Change change^1 31 Dec. 31 Dec. Reported Constant Constant (In EUR million or %) 2021 2020 currency currency currency Core revenue 2,046.8 1,796.4 13.9% 15.0% 6.6% Total revenue 2,061.8 1,816.1 13.5% 14.5% 6.2% Key performance indicators: 2021 Year Year ended ended 31 Dec. 31 Dec. (In EUR million or %) 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA 570.6 498.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.7% 27.4% EBITDA 562.4 449.7 Adjusted net income 252.4 232.3 Net income 172.1 68.0 Free cash flow 258.3 233.2

Revenue performance: Q4 2021

Like-for-like Three months ended Three months ended Change change^1 31 Dec. 31 Dec. Reported Constant Constant (In EUR million or %) 2021 2020 currency currency currency Core revenue 589.2 508.1 16.0% 14.6% 5.1% Total revenue 589.3 514.2 14.6% 13.3% 4.0% Key performance indicators: Q4 2021 Three months Three months ended ended 31 Dec. 31 Dec. (In EUR million or %) 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA 169.4 149.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.7% 29.0% EBITDA 148.7 98.7 Adjusted net income 82.2 75.3 Net income 43.7 11.8

Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG, said: "In 2021 we sustained strong revenue growth throughout the year. Our performance globally not only reflects the resilience of our business - it is also testimony to our teams who have worked tirelessly to ensure flawless service and an ongoing stream of innovation for customers.

The strong top line growth was accompanied by an increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin which was achieved despite higher raw material costs in the second half of the year. In recent years we have demonstrated our ability to maintain best-in-class profitability in the face of foreign exchange as well as raw material headwinds.

In 2021 we continued to place a significant number of fillers with new and existing customers across all regions. We also continued to invest in our manufacturing base. Our new Asia Pacific plant in Suzhou, China was operational from the start of the year and is progressively ramping up its capacity. In April we announced the construction of a new plant in Mexico which will come onstream in early 2023 and will enable us to serve our North American customers better and faster.

An innovation highlight was the launch in November of our next generation filling machine SIG NEO. This is not only the world's fastest filling machine for family-size carton packs - it also has a 25% lower carbon footprint compared with our current generation machines. This is just one example of the focus on sustainability that pervades our R&D and our entire business model. Our goal is to play a significant role in shaping a more sustainable food system through a broad range of packaging solutions that can deliver a net positive outcome for people and for the planet.

The excellent performance of SIG in 2021 is a strong foundation for the two recently announced acquisitions that will broaden and strengthen our leadership in sustainable packaging solutions for liquid food and beverages."

Consolidation of Middle East and Africa business

With effect from the end of February 2021, revenues of the former Middle East and Africa joint ventures are fully consolidated and presented in a new segment, Middle East and Africa (MEA). The segment Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) relates to the Group's reporting structure which was in place for the first two months of the year, prior to the acquisition of the MEA business ("JV acquisition").

Sale of Whakatane paper mill in New Zealand

Following the announcement in March 2021 of the closure of the Group's paper mill in New Zealand (Whakatane), SIG was able to identify potential buyers. This resulted in the sale of the paper mill on 3 June 2021 for NZD 1 to a consortium of investors who will enable the paper mill to continue to operate. With the divestment non-core revenue, which comprised sales of folding box board by the paper mill to third parties, has ceased.

Revenue by region: 2021

Year Year Change ended ended Reported Constant 31 Dec. 31 Dec. currency currency (In EUR million or %) 2021 2020 EMEA^1 119.3 797.5 Europe^1 615.7 MEA^1 251.9 APAC 690.6 659.8 4.7% 4.8% Americas 365.6 320.8 14.0% 19.4% Group Functions 3.7 18.3 Core revenue from transactions with external customers 2,046.8 1,796.4 13.9% 15.0% Revenue from sale of folding box board 15.0 19.7 Total revenue 2,061.8 1,816.1 13.5% 14.5% Revenue by region: Q4 2021 Three Three months months Change ended ended Reported Constant 31 Dec. 2021 31 Dec. 2020 currency currency (In EUR million or %) EMEA - 216.5 Europe 199.5 MEA 90.8 APAC 201.5 194.1 3.9% 1.1% Americas 97.2 90.7 7.2% 6.8% Group Functions 0.2 6.8 Core revenue from transactions with external customers 589.2 508.1 16.0% 14.6% Revenue from sale of folding box board 0.1 6.1 Total revenue 589.3 514.2 14.6% 13.3%

In Europe, revenue in 2021 was 2.1% higher at constant exchange rates on a like-for-like basis. A large portion of the business in Europe consists of litre packs which are suited for at-home consumption. In 2021, while the stockpiling effects experienced in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis did not recur, the business continued to benefit from a relatively high level of demand as people continued to work from home.

In the Middle East and Africa, like-for-like constant currency growth for the 10 months to December 2021 was 0.8%. Growth was achieved despite the impact of COVID-19 on the non-carbonated soft drinks market, with schools closed and lower out-of-home consumption. In addition, drought in South Africa in the first half of the year temporarily affected the liquid dairy business. In Asia Pacific, core revenue growth in 2021 on a like-for-like constant currency basis was 8.2%. Market conditions in China returned to more normal levels with demand for white milk benefiting from its acknowledged health benefits. Countries in South-East Asia continued to be affected by COVID-19 for most of the year but revenue held up well, supported by customer wins and a focus on innovation and sustainability.

The Americas again saw exceptional growth of 19.4% at constant currency, reflecting the contribution of fillers deployed in Brazil in the course of 2020. At-home consumption continued to drive demand in both Brazil and Mexico. Revenue in the USA benefited from the re-opening of restaurants and higher consumption of foodservice products packed in SIG cartons.

