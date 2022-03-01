Anzeige
Dow Jones News
01.03.2022 | 07:34
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SIG Combibloc Group AG: Growth above guided range and record profitability

DJ SIG Combibloc Group AG: Growth above guided range and record profitability

SIG Combibloc Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results SIG Combibloc Group AG: Growth above guided range and record profitability 01-March-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIA RELEASE

1 March 2022 SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")

Growth above guided range and record profitability

Full year 2021 highlights . Core revenue at constant currency up 15.0%; up 6.6% on a like-for-like basis^[1] . All regions contributed to growth . Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.7% (2020: 27.4%) . Strong free cash flow generation and reduction in net leverage to 2.5x . Proposed dividend increase of 7% to CHF 0.45 per share

Revenue performance: 2021 

Year  Year           Like-for-like 
           ended  ended    Change    change^1 
           31 Dec. 31 Dec. Reported Constant Constant 
(In EUR million or %) 2021  2020  currency currency currency 
Core revenue     2,046.8 1,796.4 13.9%  15.0%  6.6% 
Total revenue    2,061.8 1,816.1 13.5%  14.5%  6.2% Key performance indicators: 2021 
              Year  Year 
             ended  ended 
            31 Dec. 31 Dec. 
(In EUR million or %)    2021  2020 
Adjusted EBITDA      570.6  498.3 
Adjusted EBITDA margin  27.7%  27.4% 
EBITDA          562.4  449.7 
Adjusted net income    252.4  232.3 
Net income        172.1  68.0 
Free cash flow      258.3  233.2

Revenue performance: Q4 2021 

Like-for-like 
          Three months ended Three months ended   Change    change^1 
          31 Dec.      31 Dec.      Reported Constant Constant 
(In EUR million or %) 2021        2020        currency currency currency 
Core revenue    589.2       508.1       16.0%  14.6%  5.1% 
Total revenue    589.3       514.2       14.6%  13.3%  4.0% Key performance indicators: Q4 2021 
            Three months Three months 
                ended    ended 
               31 Dec.   31 Dec. 
(In EUR million or %)       2021     2020 
Adjusted EBITDA        169.4    149.0 
Adjusted EBITDA margin     28.7%    29.0% 
EBITDA             148.7     98.7 
Adjusted net income       82.2     75.3 
Net income           43.7     11.8

Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG, said: "In 2021 we sustained strong revenue growth throughout the year. Our performance globally not only reflects the resilience of our business - it is also testimony to our teams who have worked tirelessly to ensure flawless service and an ongoing stream of innovation for customers.

The strong top line growth was accompanied by an increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin which was achieved despite higher raw material costs in the second half of the year. In recent years we have demonstrated our ability to maintain best-in-class profitability in the face of foreign exchange as well as raw material headwinds.

In 2021 we continued to place a significant number of fillers with new and existing customers across all regions. We also continued to invest in our manufacturing base. Our new Asia Pacific plant in Suzhou, China was operational from the start of the year and is progressively ramping up its capacity. In April we announced the construction of a new plant in Mexico which will come onstream in early 2023 and will enable us to serve our North American customers better and faster.

An innovation highlight was the launch in November of our next generation filling machine SIG NEO. This is not only the world's fastest filling machine for family-size carton packs - it also has a 25% lower carbon footprint compared with our current generation machines. This is just one example of the focus on sustainability that pervades our R&D and our entire business model. Our goal is to play a significant role in shaping a more sustainable food system through a broad range of packaging solutions that can deliver a net positive outcome for people and for the planet.

The excellent performance of SIG in 2021 is a strong foundation for the two recently announced acquisitions that will broaden and strengthen our leadership in sustainable packaging solutions for liquid food and beverages."

Consolidation of Middle East and Africa business

With effect from the end of February 2021, revenues of the former Middle East and Africa joint ventures are fully consolidated and presented in a new segment, Middle East and Africa (MEA). The segment Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) relates to the Group's reporting structure which was in place for the first two months of the year, prior to the acquisition of the MEA business ("JV acquisition").

Sale of Whakatane paper mill in New Zealand

Following the announcement in March 2021 of the closure of the Group's paper mill in New Zealand (Whakatane), SIG was able to identify potential buyers. This resulted in the sale of the paper mill on 3 June 2021 for NZD 1 to a consortium of investors who will enable the paper mill to continue to operate. With the divestment non-core revenue, which comprised sales of folding box board by the paper mill to third parties, has ceased.

Revenue by region: 2021 

Year  Year   Change 
                      ended  ended Reported Constant 
                     31 Dec. 31 Dec. currency currency 
(In EUR million or %)             2021  2020 
EMEA^1                   119.3  797.5 
Europe^1                  615.7 
MEA^1                   251.9 
APAC                    690.6  659.8   4.7%   4.8% 
Americas                  365.6  320.8  14.0%  19.4% 
Group Functions               3.7  18.3 
Core revenue from transactions 
with external customers         2,046.8 1,796.4  13.9%  15.0% 
Revenue from sale of folding box board   15.0  19.7 
Total revenue              2,061.8 1,816.1  13.5%  14.5% Revenue by region: Q4 2021 
                        Three    Three 
                        months    months   Change 
                        ended    ended Reported Constant 
                     31 Dec. 2021 31 Dec. 2020 currency currency 
(In EUR million or %) 
EMEA                        -    216.5 
Europe                     199.5 
MEA                       90.8 
APAC                      201.5    194.1   3.9%   1.1% 
Americas                     97.2     90.7   7.2%   6.8% 
Group Functions                  0.2     6.8 
Core revenue from transactions 
with external customers             589.2    508.1  16.0%  14.6% 
Revenue from sale of folding box board      0.1     6.1 
Total revenue                  589.3    514.2  14.6%  13.3%

In Europe, revenue in 2021 was 2.1% higher at constant exchange rates on a like-for-like basis. A large portion of the business in Europe consists of litre packs which are suited for at-home consumption. In 2021, while the stockpiling effects experienced in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis did not recur, the business continued to benefit from a relatively high level of demand as people continued to work from home.

In the Middle East and Africa, like-for-like constant currency growth for the 10 months to December 2021 was 0.8%. Growth was achieved despite the impact of COVID-19 on the non-carbonated soft drinks market, with schools closed and lower out-of-home consumption. In addition, drought in South Africa in the first half of the year temporarily affected the liquid dairy business. In Asia Pacific, core revenue growth in 2021 on a like-for-like constant currency basis was 8.2%. Market conditions in China returned to more normal levels with demand for white milk benefiting from its acknowledged health benefits. Countries in South-East Asia continued to be affected by COVID-19 for most of the year but revenue held up well, supported by customer wins and a focus on innovation and sustainability.

The Americas again saw exceptional growth of 19.4% at constant currency, reflecting the contribution of fillers deployed in Brazil in the course of 2020. At-home consumption continued to drive demand in both Brazil and Mexico. Revenue in the USA benefited from the re-opening of restaurants and higher consumption of foodservice products packed in SIG cartons.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2022 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

