SIG Combibloc Group AG: Growth above guided range -2

DJ SIG Combibloc Group AG: Growth above guided range and record profitability

SIG Combibloc Group AG: Growth above guided range and record profitability 01-March-2022

MEDIA RELEASE

1 March 2022 SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")

Growth above guided range and record profitability

Full year 2021 highlights . Core revenue at constant currency up 15.0%; up 6.6% on a like-for-like basis^[1] . All regions contributed to growth . Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.7% (2020: 27.4%) . Strong free cash flow generation and reduction in net leverage to 2.5x . Proposed dividend increase of 7% to CHF 0.45 per share

Revenue performance: 2021

Year Year Like-for-like ended ended Change change^1 31 Dec. 31 Dec. Reported Constant Constant (In EUR million or %) 2021 2020 currency currency currency Core revenue 2,046.8 1,796.4 13.9% 15.0% 6.6% Total revenue 2,061.8 1,816.1 13.5% 14.5% 6.2% Key performance indicators: 2021 Year Year ended ended 31 Dec. 31 Dec. (In EUR million or %) 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA 570.6 498.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.7% 27.4% EBITDA 562.4 449.7 Adjusted net income 252.4 232.3 Net income 172.1 68.0 Free cash flow 258.3 233.2

Revenue performance: Q4 2021

Like-for-like Three months ended Three months ended Change change^1 31 Dec. 31 Dec. Reported Constant Constant (In EUR million or %) 2021 2020 currency currency currency Core revenue 589.2 508.1 16.0% 14.6% 5.1% Total revenue 589.3 514.2 14.6% 13.3% 4.0% Key performance indicators: Q4 2021 Three months Three months ended ended 31 Dec. 31 Dec. (In EUR million or %) 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA 169.4 149.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.7% 29.0% EBITDA 148.7 98.7 Adjusted net income 82.2 75.3 Net income 43.7 11.8

Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG, said: "In 2021 we sustained strong revenue growth throughout the year. Our performance globally not only reflects the resilience of our business - it is also testimony to our teams who have worked tirelessly to ensure flawless service and an ongoing stream of innovation for customers.

The strong top line growth was accompanied by an increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin which was achieved despite higher raw material costs in the second half of the year. In recent years we have demonstrated our ability to maintain best-in-class profitability in the face of foreign exchange as well as raw material headwinds.

In 2021 we continued to place a significant number of fillers with new and existing customers across all regions. We also continued to invest in our manufacturing base. Our new Asia Pacific plant in Suzhou, China was operational from the start of the year and is progressively ramping up its capacity. In April we announced the construction of a new plant in Mexico which will come onstream in early 2023 and will enable us to serve our North American customers better and faster.

An innovation highlight was the launch in November of our next generation filling machine SIG NEO. This is not only the world's fastest filling machine for family-size carton packs - it also has a 25% lower carbon footprint compared with our current generation machines. This is just one example of the focus on sustainability that pervades our R&D and our entire business model. Our goal is to play a significant role in shaping a more sustainable food system through a broad range of packaging solutions that can deliver a net positive outcome for people and for the planet.

The excellent performance of SIG in 2021 is a strong foundation for the two recently announced acquisitions that will broaden and strengthen our leadership in sustainable packaging solutions for liquid food and beverages."

Consolidation of Middle East and Africa business

With effect from the end of February 2021, revenues of the former Middle East and Africa joint ventures are fully consolidated and presented in a new segment, Middle East and Africa (MEA). The segment Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) relates to the Group's reporting structure which was in place for the first two months of the year, prior to the acquisition of the MEA business ("JV acquisition").

Sale of Whakatane paper mill in New Zealand

Following the announcement in March 2021 of the closure of the Group's paper mill in New Zealand (Whakatane), SIG was able to identify potential buyers. This resulted in the sale of the paper mill on 3 June 2021 for NZD 1 to a consortium of investors who will enable the paper mill to continue to operate. With the divestment non-core revenue, which comprised sales of folding box board by the paper mill to third parties, has ceased.

Revenue by region: 2021

Year Year Change ended ended Reported Constant 31 Dec. 31 Dec. currency currency (In EUR million or %) 2021 2020 EMEA^1 119.3 797.5 Europe^1 615.7 MEA^1 251.9 APAC 690.6 659.8 4.7% 4.8% Americas 365.6 320.8 14.0% 19.4% Group Functions 3.7 18.3 Core revenue from transactions with external customers 2,046.8 1,796.4 13.9% 15.0% Revenue from sale of folding box board 15.0 19.7 Total revenue 2,061.8 1,816.1 13.5% 14.5% Revenue by region: Q4 2021 Three Three months months Change ended ended Reported Constant 31 Dec. 2021 31 Dec. 2020 currency currency (In EUR million or %) EMEA - 216.5 Europe 199.5 MEA 90.8 APAC 201.5 194.1 3.9% 1.1% Americas 97.2 90.7 7.2% 6.8% Group Functions 0.2 6.8 Core revenue from transactions with external customers 589.2 508.1 16.0% 14.6% Revenue from sale of folding box board 0.1 6.1 Total revenue 589.3 514.2 14.6% 13.3%

In Europe, revenue in 2021 was 2.1% higher at constant exchange rates on a like-for-like basis. A large portion of the business in Europe consists of litre packs which are suited for at-home consumption. In 2021, while the stockpiling effects experienced in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis did not recur, the business continued to benefit from a relatively high level of demand as people continued to work from home.

In the Middle East and Africa, like-for-like constant currency growth for the 10 months to December 2021 was 0.8%. Growth was achieved despite the impact of COVID-19 on the non-carbonated soft drinks market, with schools closed and lower out-of-home consumption. In addition, drought in South Africa in the first half of the year temporarily affected the liquid dairy business. In Asia Pacific, core revenue growth in 2021 on a like-for-like constant currency basis was 8.2%. Market conditions in China returned to more normal levels with demand for white milk benefiting from its acknowledged health benefits. Countries in South-East Asia continued to be affected by COVID-19 for most of the year but revenue held up well, supported by customer wins and a focus on innovation and sustainability.

The Americas again saw exceptional growth of 19.4% at constant currency, reflecting the contribution of fillers deployed in Brazil in the course of 2020. At-home consumption continued to drive demand in both Brazil and Mexico. Revenue in the USA benefited from the re-opening of restaurants and higher consumption of foodservice products packed in SIG cartons.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

Year ended Year ended 31 Dec. 2021 31 Dec. 2020 Adjusted Adjusted Reported EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted currency (In EUR million or %) margin^1 EBITDA margin^1 EBITDA change EMEA^2 32.2% 38.4 34.4% 274.1 Europe^2 33.1% 203.7 MEA^2 31.1% 78.5 APAC 30.0% 211.8 31.6% 215.0 (1.5%) Americas 26.5% 96.7 22.7% 72.8 32.8% Group Functions^3 (58.5) (63.6) Total 27.7% 570.6 27.4% 498.3 14.5% 2 Two months' adjusted EBITDA for EMEA in 2021, ten months' adjusted EBITDA for Europe and MEA in 2021. ^3 Group Functions include activities that are supportive to the Group business. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the strong revenue growth and by a net contribution of EUR33.7 million from the consolidation of the MEA business. These positive impacts more than offset small negative impacts from currency movements, higher freight and energy costs and from raw materials. Total SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue were lower than in 2020. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 27.4% to 27.7%, a record level since the IPO.

The adjusted EBITDA margin of the former EMEA and new Europe segments benefited from gains relating to raw material hedge contracts. Conversely, the adjusted EBITDA margin in APAC, which did not include any benefit from these contracts, was negatively impacted by higher raw material spot prices. A continuing negative impact of currencies on the adjusted EBITDA margin in the Americas was more than offset by the positive top line contribution.

EBITDA increased by EUR112.7 million to EUR562.4 million. This increase was primarily driven by the factors affecting adjusted EBITDA described above.

Net income and adjusted net income

Adjusted net income increased by EUR20.1 million to EUR252.4 million in 2021. This increase was driven by the same factors as for adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by incremental depreciation and the first time PPA amortisation for the JV acquisition. In addition, the adjusted effective tax rate declined from 25.5% in 2020 to 23.3% in 2021, reflecting the relative mix of profits and losses taxed at varying tax rates and non-recurring favourable outcomes of prior year tax positions.

Net income increased by EUR104.1 million to EUR172.1 million in 2021. The increase was greater than for adjusted net income due to the non-recurrence of impairments of the Whakatane mill assets, a reduction of the PPA expenses relating to the acquisition of SIG by Onex in 2015, and positive foreign exchange impacts on financing costs.

Dividend

At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 7 April 2022, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 0.45 per share (2021: CHF 0.42 per share). At the exchange rate of 31 December 2021, this represents a dividend payout ratio of 58% of adjusted net income. If approved by the shareholders, the dividend will be paid out of the foreign capital contribution reserve.

Capital expenditure

Net capital expenditure as a percentage of total revenue decreased from 8.0% in 2020 to 6.9% in 2021. Investments in property, plant and equipment increased and included investments in digital printing and tooling for sustainable packaging at our European sleeves production plants, as well as initial investments for the new plant currently under construction in Mexico. Gross filler capex also increased, with a continuing high level of orders for new filling machines. Net filler capex was lower, reflecting a higher proportion of upfront cash compared with the prior year.

Free cash flow

Year ended Year ended 31 Dec. 31 Dec. (In EUR million) 2021 2020 Net cash from operating activities 530.9 425.8 Dividends received from joint ventures - 22.7 Acquisition of PP&E and intangible assets (245.9) (199.2) Payment of lease liabilities (26.7) (16.1) Free cash flow 258.3 233.2

Net cash from operating activities was positively impacted by the growth in adjusted EBITDA, net working capital inflows and the non-recurrence of refinancing-related payments. The strong generation of operating cash inflows resulted in an increase in free cash flow despite higher capex and lease payments in 2021.

Leverage

As of As of 31 Dec. 31 Dec. (In EUR million) 2021^2 2020 Gross debt 1,732.4 1,697.0 Cash and cash equivalents^1 304.5 355.1 Net debt 1,427.9 1,341.9 Net leverage ratio 2.5x 2.7x ^2 Net debt divided by LTM adjusted EBITDA. LTM adjusted EBITDA for 2021 includes the LTM adjusted EBITDA of the acquired joint ventures and SIG and deducts the dividend SIG received from the joint ventures in the LTM period. ^ Growth in EBITDA and strong cash flow generation enabled a reduction in the net leverage ratio from 2.7x to 2.5x in 2021 after funding the JV acquisition, which had a net debt impact of approximately EUR200 million. Since the IPO in 2018, strong cash generation has resulted in an average reduction in leverage of approximately 0.25x per year.

Planned acquisition of Evergreen fresh carton business in Asia

The Group announced on 5 January 2022 that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Evergreen's fresh carton business in Asia Pacific ("Evergreen Asia"). Evergreen Asia provides filling machines, cartons, closures and after-sales service to its customers in the fresh and extended shelf life dairy segment, mainly for milk, and has production plants in China mainland, South Korea and Taiwan. In the year ended 31 December 2021, Evergreen Asia generated revenue of approximately USD160 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately USD28 million^[2]. The acquisition is expected to generate run-rate cost synergies of EUR6 million. It will allow the Group to access a new customer base in an attractive market in Asia and to expand its offering to existing customers.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2022 subject to customary closing conditions. The consideration will be based on an enterprise value of USD335 million (subject to customary closing adjustments) on a cash free, debt free basis.

Planned acquisition of Scholle IPN

The Group announced on 1 February 2022 that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Scholle IPN, a privately-held company. Scholle IPN is a leading innovator of sustainable packaging systems and solutions for food and beverages, with retail, institutional and industrial customers. It is the global leader in bag-in-box and number two in spouted pouches. In the twelve months ended 31 December 2021, Scholle IPN generated revenue of approximately EUR474 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately EUR90 million^[2]. The acquisition is expected to generate run-rate cost synergies of EUR17 million. It will enable the Group to expand its product portfolio and to develop new categories.

The acquisition is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2022 subject to customary closing conditions. The consideration for the shares of Scholle IPN will be based on an enterprise value of EUR1.36 billion and an estimated net debt position of EUR310 million as of 31 December 2021, reflecting an equity value of EUR1.05 billion. The consideration will be split into cash of EUR370 million (subject to customary closing adjustments) and 33.75 million shares to be issued, from existing authorised capital, to the current owner of Scholle IPN, Laurens Last. After closing of the acquisition, Mr. Last will have a shareholding of approximately 9.1%.

Credit ratings unchanged

Following the above acquisition announcements, both S&P and Moody's have confirmed their existing credit ratings of BBB- Outlook Stable and Ba1 Outlook Stable, respectively.

Proposals for the Annual General Meeting

Mr. Last will be nominated for election to the Board of Directors of SIG at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 7 April 2022. Nigel Wright who, as a senior managing director at Onex Corporation has been on the Board of Directors since 2014, has decided not to stand for re-election. The Board of Directors will propose the re-election of the Chairman and all other current members of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

The 33.75 million shares to be transferred to Mr. Last correspond to the currently existing authorised share capital that can be issued without subscription rights. With the objective of achieving a balanced capital structure after the consummation of the acquisitions of Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia, and subject to market conditions, the Company intends to issue new shares in the amount of EUR200-250 million through an at market placement without subscription rights. For this purpose, the Board of Directors will propose the creation of additional authorised share capital in the amount of 10% of the current share capital, corresponding to 33.75 million shares, that can be issued without subscription rights. The authorisation to issue such shares will be contingent upon the consummation of the Scholle IPN acquisition. This proposal to replenish the authorised shares that can be issued without subscription rights is intended to permit the Company to execute the planned capital raising in line with best practice for the Swiss capital markets.

Outlook

The outlook for 2022 assumes the consolidation of the Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia businesses from 1 July 2022. The final timing of consolidation depends on the completion of customary closing conditions.

