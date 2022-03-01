Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.03.2022

WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 
Polymetal: Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2022

DJ Polymetal: Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2022

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2022 01-March-2022 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Release time IMMEDIATE                                LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date     01 March 2022 Polymetal International plc

Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2022

Polymetal announces its Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as at 1 January 2022 in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and exploration update for the year ended 31 December 2021.

"In 2021, exploration success and technical innovation have more than offset depletion and resulted in a significant ore reserve increase", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal."Our steady investment in exploration also secured the expansion of mineral resources which ensures Polymetal's consistent long-term growth".

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

-- In 2021, Group Ore Reserve increased by 7% or 2 Moz y-o-y to 30 Moz of gold equivalent (GE)[1] on theback of successful near-mine exploration at Nezhda, Veduga, and Kutyn (Albazino hub), as well as initial reserveestimates at Elevator (Varvara hub), Saum (Voro hub) and Nevenrekan (Omolon hub). As a result, GE Ore Reserves pershare grew by 7%.

-- The reserve replacement ratio amounted to 208%[2]. Average mine life increased by 11% y-o-y to reach 16years.

-- The average grade in Ore Reserves was down 7% y-o-y and stood at 3.5 g/t of GE primarily due tohigh-grade reserve depletion at Kyzyl, Omolon and Mayskoye. Polymetal GE grades continue to be one of the highestwithin the sector globally.

-- Share of Ore Reserves for open-pit mining stood at 53%, similar to the previous year. Share of refractoryreserves amounted to 71%, stable y-o-y. Share of silver in Ore Reserves decreased by 2 percentage points to 9%.

-- Mineral Resources (additional to Ore Reserves) grew by 13% or 2.8 Moz y-o-y to 24.6 Moz of GE due toinitial resource estimates at Novopet (JV with Rosgeo), Voro hub (Pavlov) as well as resource increases atAlbazino, Mayskoye and Nezhda.

-- At the end of 2021, the Board of Directors made the decision to align price assumptions used for OreReserve and Mineral Resource estimates with short-term price assumptions used for current mine planning. Thisapproach ensures full consistency of long and short-term plans as well as improves transparency of productionindicators. Starting from this report, Polymetal uses USUSD 1,500/oz for gold and USUSD 20/oz for silver in both cases. Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources summary (1), (2) 

1 January 2022 1 January 2021 Change 
 
Ore Reserves (Proved+Probable), GE Moz         29.9      27.9      +7% 
Gold, Moz                        27.1      24.9      +9% 
Silver, Moz                       240.2     246.3     -2% 
Average reserve grade, g/t               3.5      3.8      -7% 
 
Ore Reserves per share, GE oz/per share         0.063     0.059     +7% 
 
Mineral Resources (Measured+Indicated+Inferred), GE Moz 24.6      21.8      +13% 
Gold, Moz                        22.3      19.5      +15% 
Silver, Moz                       195.7     191.9     +2% 
Average resource grade, g/t               4.1      4.7      -11% 1. Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources from continuing operations. Base metal are not included in GEcalculation as they are insignificant. Ore Reserves of rare earths metals are given separately and not included inGE calculation. 2. Mineral Resources are additional to Ore Reserves. Mineral Resources of platinum group metals and rareearth metals are given separately and are not included in the calculation of GE. Discrepancies in calculations aredue to rounding.

2022 OUTLOOK

In 2022, Polymetal will continue to invest in both near-mine and greenfield exploration projects.

The key objectives are:

-- Complete an updated Ore Reserve estimate at Veduga.

-- Prepare an initial Ore Reserve estimate at Talgiy (Albazino).

-- Prepare an initial Mineral Resource estimate at Doroninskaya area (Dukat).

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources structure by metal as at 1 January 2022 

Ore Reserves Mineral Resources 
 
Gold     91%     91% 
Silver    9%      9% 
Total     100%     100%

Ore Reserves reconciliation, GE Moz (1) 

Ore Reserves,     Depletion Revaluation Initial Ore Reserve    Change of GE conversion  Ore Reserves, 
01.01.2021                  estimate         ratio           01.01.2022 
27.9          -1.8   +2.9    +0.9           +0.0            29.9 1. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as at 1 January 2022 (1) 

Tonnage Grade  Content 
               Mt   GE, g/t GE, Moz 
Ore Reserves 
Proved            78.6  2.6   6.7 
Probable           188.1  3.8   23.2 
Proved+Probable       266.7  3.5   29.9 
 
Mineral Resources 
Measured           20.7  3.6   2.4 
Indicated          60.5  3.4   6.7 
Measured+Indicated      81.2  3.5   9.0 
Inferred           104.0  4.7   15.6 
Measured+Indicated+Inferred 185.1  4.1   24.6 1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). Mineral Resources areadditional to Ore Reserves. Detailed tables for Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves with a breakdown by deposits andmetals are given below. Mineral Resources of platinum group metals and rare earth metals are given separately andare not included in the calculation of the gold equivalent. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

Exploration areas and volumes (mine site exploration excluded) (1) 

Drilling, km 
              2021  2020 
Brownfield 
 
Kyzyl            3.5  2.4 
 
Albazino hub        59.0  51.7 
 
Omolon hub         29.8  8.0 
 
Varvara hub         34.7  13.7 
 
Dukat hub          45.0  3.3 
 
Svetloye          27.8  3.6 
 
Voro hub          34.0  12.6 
 
Mayskoye          3.6  - 
 
Subtotal          237.4 95.2 
 
Greenfield 
 
Yakutia           27.2  12.7 
Nezhda           9.5  4.9 
Prognoz           17.7  7.8 
 
Kutyn            28.6  25.5 
 
Veduga           10.6  27.0 
 
Bashkiria          6.5  - 
 
Urals            -   5.1 
 
Karelia           14.5  - 
Viksha           -   22.2 
 
Others           -   0.7 
 
Subtotal          87.3  93.3 
Total            324.7 188.5 
 
Joint ventures with juniors 71.3  - 
 
Total including JVs     396.0 188.5 1. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

EXPLORATION RESULTS

In 2021, exploration activities were carried out at 97 licensed properties. In total, 325 km (excluding JVs) of drilling was completed, 1.5 times more than in 2020. 45 new licenses for geological studies, exploration and production of gold, silver, PGMs, copper and base metals were obtained. The total number of licenses owned by the Company was 172, the total licensed area - 12,200 km2.

Kyzyl

-- In 2021, exploration drilling was carried out at East Bakyrchik to confirm the prospects for expandingthe open pit and increase of the mineral resource base for the open pit mining. Exploration drilling of 3.5 km wascompleted. The contours of ore bodies and the boundaries of mineralization were refined.

-- In 2022, further exploration at Eastern Bakyrchik sites is planned to convert open-pit Mineral Resourcesinto the Indicated category. Additionally, Polymetal is planning exploration drilling to prospect the eastern flankof the Kyzyl shear zone, including the Sarbas and Karmen deposits. Also, deeper levels of the ore body 1 will betraced to increase Inferred resources.

Albazino hub

-- At Albazino, in 2021, exploration activities included exploration drilling (10.6 km) along the flanks anddelineation of the ore body at the southern flank of the Olga open pit. Additional Mineral Resources increased by342 Koz to 2.2 Moz with an average grade of 4.2 g/t.

-- In 2022, small-scale drilling is planned at Albazino on the northeastern extension of the Anfisa andNadezhda zones and on Olga's southern flank.

-- Exploration activities were completed at the Talgiy section of the Urkachik area (38.9 km of drilling). Acomplex of engineering-hydrogeological and oriented geomechanical drilling was carried out; metallurgical studiesare nearing completion. On the flanks, exploration activities were carried out to delineate and trace ore bodiesdown dip. The Mineral Resource estimate is 1.1 Moz of gold with an average grade of 3 g/t - an increase by 576 Kozin 2021. The initial Ore Reserve estimate is scheduled for 2022.

-- At Kutyn, 28.5 km of exploration drilling and 30,900 m3 of trenches were completed. Most of theexploration work was focused on upgrading Mineral Resources categories for mine planning. Besides, the deephorizons of the primary ore body were assessed with the use of exploration drilling on a wide-spaced grid. Areas ofprimary ore development with ore sections suitable for underground mining have been established. Ore Reservesincreased by 40% (or 325 Koz) to 1.1 Moz of gold with an average grade of 2.9 g/t. Additional MR totaled 414 Koz ofgold with an average of 5.1 g/t.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
