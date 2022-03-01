DJ Travis Perkins plc - Full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc - Full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021 01-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc

Full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021

A year of significant strategic and operational progress building a strong platform for future growth

Highlights

-- Successfully refocused the organisation around the Group's ambition to become the leading partner to theconstruction industry

-- Completed portfolio actions with Wickes demerged and Plumbing & Heating (P&H) business sold

-- Strong revenue performance driven by enhanced customer proposition and robust recovery in key marketsegments. Like-for-like revenue grew by 25.4% and was 14.4% ahead of 2019*

-- Adjusted operating profit of GBP353m (inclusive of GBP49m of property profits) (2020: GBP128m inclusive ofproperty profits of GBP9m), 19% ahead of 2019*

-- Excellent performance in Merchanting resulting from volume growth, improved operational focus and astreamlined cost base

-- Another strong year for Toolstation with the UK rollout accelerated and scale building in Europe

-- Total ordinary dividend of 38.0 pence per share. P&H net sale proceeds returned to shareholders in fullvia a 35.0 pence per share special dividend and ongoing buyback programme which has today been extended to GBP240m

-- Continued progress towards sustainability goals with Scope 1 & 2 and new Scope 3 carbon targets approvedby the Science-Based Target initiative ("SBTi") as being in line with a 1.5? pathway and over 1,300 colleaguesenrolled onto apprenticeships or Kickstart programmes

GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note 2021 2020* Change Revenue 4,587 3,698 24.0% Like-for-like revenue growth¹ 6 25.4% (10.0)% Adjusted operating profit¹ 7a 353 128 175.8% Adjusted earnings per share¹ 15b 107.3p 21.0p 411.0% Adjusted ROCE¹ 18 14.1% 5.3% 8.8ppt Adjusted ROCE excluding property profits¹ 12.1% 4.9% 7.2ppt Net debt / adjusted EBITDA¹ 19 1.2x 2.0x 0.8x Ordinary dividend per share 14 38.0p n/a Operating profit 349 26 Total profit / (loss) after tax 241 (35) Basic earnings / (loss) per share 15a 103.9p (14.3)p

(1) Alternative performance measures are used to describe the Group's performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed.

* For continuing businesses only. The Retail and Plumbing & Heating segments are treated as discontinued operations.

Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"2021 has been a year of significant operational and strategic progress for the Group, completing our portfolio actions and subsequently setting out our ambition to be the leading partner to the construction industry. Whilst the rapidly recovering market created challenges around inflation and product availability, we have navigated them well to deliver an outstanding financial performance, enabled once again by the hard work of our fantastic colleagues.

The Group has built a strong platform for growth and, given robust end market demand and a positive start to the new year, we remain confident of making further progress in 2022. We continue to develop new capabilities to complement our market leading positions and we see exciting opportunities in both new and adjacent markets, driven by our desire to be at the forefront of delivering change and decarbonisation within our industry. The long-term fundamentals of our end markets continue to be robust and the Group is well placed to invest in growth opportunities to create value for all of our stakeholders."

Analyst Presentation

Management are hosting a results presentation at 8.30am. For details of the event please contact the Travis Perkins Investor Relations team as below. The presentation will also be available via a webcast - please register at the following link:

https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/61f91137d0a01d0d75c3c623

Enquiries:

Travis Perkins Powerscourt Matt Worster James White +44 (0) 7990 088548 +44 7855 432699 matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com Heinrich Richter +44 (0) 7392 125417 heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk

Cautionary Statement:

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to Travis Perkins' financial condition, results of operations and business and details of plans and objectives in respect to these items. Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "anticipates", "aims", "due", "could", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "believes", "seeks", "intends", "plans", "potential", "reasonably possible", "targets", "goal" or "estimates", and words of similar meaning. By their very nature forward-looking statements are inherently unpredictable, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Principal Risks and Uncertainties disclosed in the Group's Annual Report and as updated in this statement, changes in the economies and markets in which the Group operates; changes in the legislative, regulatory and competition frameworks in which the Group operates; changes in the capital markets from which the Group raises finance; the impact of legal or other proceedings against or which affect the Group; and changes in interest and exchange rates. All forward-looking statements, made in this announcement or made subsequently, which are attributable to Travis Perkins or any other member of the Group or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this document will be realised. Subject to compliance with applicable law and regulations, Travis Perkins does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so. Nothing in this document should be regarded as a profits forecast.

Without prejudice to the above:

(a) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf shall otherwise have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from the use of the information contained within this announcement; and

(b) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained within this announcement.

This announcement is current as of 1st March 2022, the date on which it is given. This announcement has not been and will not be updated to reflect any changes since that date.

Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. Summary

The Group has made excellent progress during the year at both a strategic and operational level. The business has been dramatically simplified and the Group has laid out its new ambition, to be the leading partner to the construction industry. The decisive actions taken in 2020 to refocus the business and improve operational capability, combined with the portfolio rationalisation in 2021, have created a platform for the Group to drive growth, generate cash and deliver enhanced shareholder returns.

2021 Performance

The Group delivered a strong performance in 2021 with revenue of GBP4,587m, up 24.0% versus 2020 and 10.6% ahead of 2019*. This performance reflects the extensive work undertaken to enhance the customer proposition, through investment in network capacity and technological capability, coupled with the robust recovery in both the RMI and new house building markets.

Actions taken to restructure the business and improve operational effectiveness, coupled with disciplined management of increasing inflation and product availability challenges, enabled the business to increase overall operating margin in continuing businesses by 60bps vs 2019 and deliver an adjusted operating profit of GBP353m, 19% ahead of 2019*.

Strategic development

During the first half of the year, the Group completed its stated portfolio actions. The demerger of Wickes was successfully completed in April, shortly followed by the sale of the Plumbing & Heating business in late May to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm, for an enterprise value of GBP325m, with the proceeds returned to shareholders.

In September, the Group held a Capital Markets Update to set out its ambition to become the leading partner to the construction industry. The pace of change within the construction industry and the need for investment to address sustainability challenges in the UK's built environment are both significant which creates opportunities for the Group to use its considerable assets and capabilities to do more for its customers; providing services, equipment and expertise in addition to remaining the largest distributor of building materials to the trade.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2022 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)