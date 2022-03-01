Travis Perkins plc - Full year results for the -3

DJ Travis Perkins plc - Full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021

Travis Perkins plc

Full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021

A year of significant strategic and operational progress building a strong platform for future growth

Highlights

-- Successfully refocused the organisation around the Group's ambition to become the leading partner to theconstruction industry

-- Completed portfolio actions with Wickes demerged and Plumbing & Heating (P&H) business sold

-- Strong revenue performance driven by enhanced customer proposition and robust recovery in key marketsegments. Like-for-like revenue grew by 25.4% and was 14.4% ahead of 2019*

-- Adjusted operating profit of GBP353m (inclusive of GBP49m of property profits) (2020: GBP128m inclusive ofproperty profits of GBP9m), 19% ahead of 2019*

-- Excellent performance in Merchanting resulting from volume growth, improved operational focus and astreamlined cost base

-- Another strong year for Toolstation with the UK rollout accelerated and scale building in Europe

-- Total ordinary dividend of 38.0 pence per share. P&H net sale proceeds returned to shareholders in fullvia a 35.0 pence per share special dividend and ongoing buyback programme which has today been extended to GBP240m

-- Continued progress towards sustainability goals with Scope 1 & 2 and new Scope 3 carbon targets approvedby the Science-Based Target initiative ("SBTi") as being in line with a 1.5? pathway and over 1,300 colleaguesenrolled onto apprenticeships or Kickstart programmes

GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note 2021 2020* Change Revenue 4,587 3,698 24.0% Like-for-like revenue growth¹ 6 25.4% (10.0)% Adjusted operating profit¹ 7a 353 128 175.8% Adjusted earnings per share¹ 15b 107.3p 21.0p 411.0% Adjusted ROCE¹ 18 14.1% 5.3% 8.8ppt Adjusted ROCE excluding property profits¹ 12.1% 4.9% 7.2ppt Net debt / adjusted EBITDA¹ 19 1.2x 2.0x 0.8x Ordinary dividend per share 14 38.0p n/a Operating profit 349 26 Total profit / (loss) after tax 241 (35) Basic earnings / (loss) per share 15a 103.9p (14.3)p

(1) Alternative performance measures are used to describe the Group's performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed.

* For continuing businesses only. The Retail and Plumbing & Heating segments are treated as discontinued operations.

Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"2021 has been a year of significant operational and strategic progress for the Group, completing our portfolio actions and subsequently setting out our ambition to be the leading partner to the construction industry. Whilst the rapidly recovering market created challenges around inflation and product availability, we have navigated them well to deliver an outstanding financial performance, enabled once again by the hard work of our fantastic colleagues.

The Group has built a strong platform for growth and, given robust end market demand and a positive start to the new year, we remain confident of making further progress in 2022. We continue to develop new capabilities to complement our market leading positions and we see exciting opportunities in both new and adjacent markets, driven by our desire to be at the forefront of delivering change and decarbonisation within our industry. The long-term fundamentals of our end markets continue to be robust and the Group is well placed to invest in growth opportunities to create value for all of our stakeholders."

Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. Summary

The Group has made excellent progress during the year at both a strategic and operational level. The business has been dramatically simplified and the Group has laid out its new ambition, to be the leading partner to the construction industry. The decisive actions taken in 2020 to refocus the business and improve operational capability, combined with the portfolio rationalisation in 2021, have created a platform for the Group to drive growth, generate cash and deliver enhanced shareholder returns.

2021 Performance

The Group delivered a strong performance in 2021 with revenue of GBP4,587m, up 24.0% versus 2020 and 10.6% ahead of 2019*. This performance reflects the extensive work undertaken to enhance the customer proposition, through investment in network capacity and technological capability, coupled with the robust recovery in both the RMI and new house building markets.

Actions taken to restructure the business and improve operational effectiveness, coupled with disciplined management of increasing inflation and product availability challenges, enabled the business to increase overall operating margin in continuing businesses by 60bps vs 2019 and deliver an adjusted operating profit of GBP353m, 19% ahead of 2019*.

Strategic development

During the first half of the year, the Group completed its stated portfolio actions. The demerger of Wickes was successfully completed in April, shortly followed by the sale of the Plumbing & Heating business in late May to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm, for an enterprise value of GBP325m, with the proceeds returned to shareholders.

In September, the Group held a Capital Markets Update to set out its ambition to become the leading partner to the construction industry. The pace of change within the construction industry and the need for investment to address sustainability challenges in the UK's built environment are both significant which creates opportunities for the Group to use its considerable assets and capabilities to do more for its customers; providing services, equipment and expertise in addition to remaining the largest distributor of building materials to the trade.

Within the Group's portfolio of market-leading businesses, the focus is on deepening customer relationships by providing simple, convenient ways to transact through our branch or digital channels and elevating customer relationships by delivering value-added services that directly address customer challenges and remove costs and complexity.

Furthermore, the Group is enhancing collaboration between its businesses to provide even more convenience to customers, while introducing new capabilities to help them navigate changes to the construction process. The acquisition of Staircraft in late 2021, a leader in technology and design-led timber engineering, is a significant step on our journey towards providing innovative solutions to remove cost and complexity from our customers' projects.

* For continuing businesses only. The Retail and Plumbing & Heating segments are treated as discontinued operations.

Capital Structure and shareholder returns

The Group's balance sheet has been transformed by a combination of strong financial performance and portfolio actions with net debt under IFRS 16 reducing from GBP1,788m (2.5x adjusted EBITDA) at the end of 2019 to GBP605m (1.2x adjusted EBITDA) at the end of 2021 or 1.5x EBITDA on a pro-forma basis when adjusting for proceeds from the Plumbing & Heating disposal still to be returned via share buybacks.

These actions have enabled the Group to set a medium term leverage target (on an IFRS 16 basis) of 1.5x - 2.0x net debt / adjusted EBITDA (on a rolling 12 months basis). This target range is consistent with investment grade credit metrics. Given the cash generative nature of the business, the Group's strong balance sheet provides the flexibility for the Group to invest in attractive opportunities that open up new or adjacent markets, such as the recent acquisition of Staircraft or the expansion of TF Solutions, at the same time as creating capacity to return surplus capital to shareholders when at the lower end of this target range.

The strong performance during 2021 and the strength of the Group's balance sheet enabled the Board to reinstate the ordinary dividend in August with an interim dividend of 12.0 pence per share. The Group has set out a policy of distributing between 30% and 40% of full year adjusted earnings as a regular dividend and is today proposing a final dividend of 26.0 pence per share.

Following the sale of the Plumbing and Heating business, GBP78m of the net proceeds was returned directly to shareholders via a 35.0 pence per share special dividend. The balance of the net proceeds are being returned to shareholders via a share buyback programme. The programme of GBP170m is now largely complete (31 December 2021 GBP70m) and today it has been extended by a further GBP70m to GBP240m, which will complete the programme.

Outlook

The strong performance of the Group's end markets has demonstrated the importance of the construction sector to the UK economy. The rapid recovery of demand has led to well-documented challenges, particularly with respect to inflation and product availability, and the Group's businesses have demonstrated their ability to manage these effectively.

Although macroeconomic uncertainties remain, the Group's lead indicators for the year ahead are encouraging with improved levels of housing transactions, the continued move to hybrid working arrangements and year-on-year growth in new housing developments expected to support volumes in the Group's core trade markets. Given robust end market demand and a positive start to the new year, the Group remains confident of making further progress in 2022.

Over the longer term, the requirement to expand and decarbonise the UK housing stock offers significant growth opportunities for the Group. Government policy remains supportive across all sectors, recognising the essential role that construction will play in delivering a sustainable UK economy. Technical guidance

The Group's technical guidance for 2022 is as follows:

-- Effective tax rate of 20%

-- Base capital expenditure of around GBP140m, inclusive of GBP15m on the new Toolstation lightside directfulfilment centre in Northampton (see below)

-- Property profits of around GBP25m FTSE Russell ICB Reclassification

As a result of the significant changes to the Group's portfolio and end market exposure during 2021, Travis Perkins plc's Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) has been revised to 50205010 - Industrial Suppliers. This change was effective from the start of 2022. Segmental performance Merchanting

2021 2020 Change Total revenue GBP3,826m GBP3,065m 24.8% Adjusted operating profit* GBP320m GBP152m 110.5% Adjusted operating margin 8.4% 5.0% 340bps ROCE 15.6% 7.3% 8.3ppt Branch network 860 846 14

* Excluding property profits

The Merchanting businesses delivered an excellent performance, led by the rejuvenated Travis Perkins General Merchant and complemented by record profit delivery in both BSS and Keyline. Underpinning this strong operational delivery was the robust recovery in domestic RMI demand and new housebuilding, alongside continued investment in UK infrastructure. Overall Merchanting revenue was up 24.8% versus 2020, where trading was significantly affected by the pandemic, and 3.3% ahead of 2019. Factoring in the 2020 branch closure programme, like-for-like revenue growth was 28.2% and 11.9% when compared to 2019.

The robust sales performance, combined with solid gross margins and cost benefits from the restructuring programme, delivered an adjusted operating profit of GBP320m, up 13% versus 2019, and an operating margin of 8.4%, some 70bps ahead of 2019. Operating margin benefitted from around 40 bps of inflation gains in stock given the high input cost inflation experienced. These are not expected to repeat in 2022.

Price inflation accelerated through the year, with prices increasing by around 4% in H1, rising to around 13% in H2, driven by shortages of product as the pace of demand recovery outstripped the rebuilding of manufacturing capacity. The Merchanting businesses have managed these challenges extremely well, utilising the Group's extensive supply chain expertise to maximise product availability and providing transparency on pricing to customers.

Travis Perkins General Merchant delivered a very strong performance as actions taken during the previous two years to refocus the business enabled both branch and central teams to respond quickly and effectively to the opportunities presented by the rapid recovery in demand. The changes to the business have been extensive with processes and commercial deals simplified, shelf edge pricing overhauled and decision making on pricing and range now locally driven, enabling our branch teams to meet the needs of their local customers.

The General Merchant also continues to leverage the benefits of its scale and multifaceted customer proposition. The integration of Benchmarx, the introduction of web-based ordering and bespoke sustainability training packages in Managed Services and significant investment in tool hire have all enhanced the service offering to customers. These propositional developments are being complemented by investment in the branch network with three new branches opening in the year, four more relocated to improved sites and a dedicated tool hire hub opened in London.

The specialist businesses continue to trade well, with BSS in particular demonstrating the value of its best-in-class technical capabilities to lead in the commercial RMI market. BSS continues to build on its deep product expertise and long standing relationships with innovative new solutions such as "design to use" which will enable the business to provide an even greater range of services to its customers.

As outlined at the Capital Markets Update, TF Solutions represents an exciting growth opportunity in the air conditioning and refrigeration markets. Over time, the Group intends to grow the business to a network of around 30 branches and this expansion plan is well underway with 5 new branches added during the year, doubling the network capacity.

Keyline also delivered a very strong performance in 2021, being ideally placed to benefit from the UK's infrastructure investment and the ongoing strong demand for new housebuilding. The business continues to gain advantage from its operationally efficient model whilst from a customer proposition perspective, the focus remains on Keyline extending its capabilities to become a true partner to the civils industry. These enhancements are being delivered by providing new and sustainable solutions throughout the supply chain in collaboration with suppliers and customers incorporating service offerings on logistics, technical specification and project management.

CCF saw the most significant impact in terms of product availability during the year and responded well to the situation by continuing to focus on quality of business and service proposition development, resulting in an operating margin ahead of 2019. The clear momentum now that supply challenges have eased has been reflected in the opening of three high quality new branches in Ruislip (relocation from West London), Enfield and Birmingham alongside recent investment in technical resources to broaden the offering to customers.

Across the Merchanting businesses, the Group continues to invest in new platform technologies to develop customer propositions at pace, layering these on the stable foundations of its heritage platforms. In 2021, this structured approach to development delivered new features and capabilities to the Travis Perkins General Merchant website and saw the launch of the TP App, as well as migrating CCF and Keyline onto this digital platform. The Group's new delivery management solution has been rolled out across CCF, Keyline and all core General Merchant branches, with tool hire to follow in 2022, providing our customers with a best-in-class delivery notification service. Toolstation

2021 2020 Change Total revenue GBP761m GBP633m 20.2% Like-for-like growth 12.3% 22.2% Adjusted operating profit* GBP22m GBP8m 175.0% Adjusted operating margin 2.9% 1.3% 160bps ROCE 4.5% 1.8% 2.7ppt Branch network (UK) 530 460 70 Branch network (Europe) 123 83 40 Memo: UK adjusted operating profit* GBP42m GBP24m 75.0%

* Excluding property profits

2021 was another year of great progress for Toolstation with 20.2% revenue growth demonstrating the strength of the customer proportion and representing further market share gains. Toolstation has now more than doubled its revenue in the last three years and, on the back of this sustained outperformance, the Group continues to drive the expansion of the branch network in both the UK and Europe.

In the UK, a net 70 new branches were opened during the year as the Group's more focused capital allocation strategy enabled the acceleration of planned openings. Whilst network expansion is a key enabler of future growth, the development of Toolstation's market-leading value proposition is also central to attracting new trade customers and growing the share of wallet from existing customers.

As a further enhancement of its trade customer proposition, the UK business introduced trade credit at the start of the year which has been well received by customers and driven an increase of over 25% in average order value on credit sales. Toolstation has continued to drive the digital agenda with the Toolstation App launched in 2021, making it even more convenient for customers to interact. The Toolstation App has achieved a Trustpilot rating of 4.7 to date, from over 300,000 reviews. New front of branch merchandising has been rolled out across the Toolstation network, providing easy access for customers to key products. This has been complemented by the addition of c. 3,600 products to the range, again primarily focused on trade customers.

The operating margin of Toolstation UK at 6.3% continues to develop in line with management expectations, reflecting the significant investment in the business over the last three years, with 195 new branches opened.

Looking forward, a further 60 branches are expected to open in 2022. The branch network will be complemented by the opening of a new 500,000 square feet lightside direct fulfilment centre in Northampton. In order to mitigate risks around future labour availability, the decision has been taken to automate the facility. While this will lead to an incremental capital investment of GBP15m in 2022, it will deliver future operating cost benefits. Start-up costs of approximately GBP5m are expected to be incurred in 2022 in relation to the distribution centre project.

The European business continues to make encouraging progress as brand awareness and scale build. Overall revenue grew by 35% in 2021 and in Benelux, where sales were up 32%, 22 more branches were opened, taking the total to 86. In France, sales grew by 61% with 18 new branches opened, taking the total to 37. The new c. 100,000 square feet distribution centre just outside Lyon is now fully operational, which will facilitate the continued expansion of Toolstation France.

Customer feedback continues to be very positive with Toolstation Netherlands achieving a Trustpilot rating of 4.5 and France at 4.7, both equivalent to a rating of "Excellent". The "Click & Collect in 10 minutes" offer remains well ahead of the competition in terms of speed of service.

Toolstation Europe overall made a loss of GBP20m in 2021, in line with management expectations, as the business continues to build scale across its territories. Losses in 2022 are expected to be of similar magnitude as the rollout continues with 40-50 more branch openings targeted. Central costs

Central costs reduced slightly year-on-year as savings generated from the restructuring programme in 2020 more than offset the reinstatement of management incentives. Property transactions

Excellent progress has been made in exiting both freehold and leasehold sites vacated as part of the restructuring programme announced in June 2020, with solutions having now been found for the vast majority of properties.

These transactions, alongside a profit of GBP28m on the sale of the former Tilbury distribution centre, have generated significant upside with GBP49m of total property profits recognised during the year and cash receipts of GBP78m. Financial Performance Revenue analysis

Both business segments delivered strong revenue growth in 2021 although the dynamics impacting the businesses across the year were quite different.

The Merchanting business was comparing to a period of low activity in Q2 2020 at the start of the pandemic and comparisons to 2020 are also impacted by the subsequent restructuring programme where around 15% of Merchanting branches were closed, equating to approximately a 9% reduction in revenue due to the branches being smaller, operationally challenged sites.

Taking these factors into account, the 11.9% revenue growth of like-for-like Merchant branches versus 2019 provides a much more meaningful comparison and represents a very strong performance, demonstrating both the resilience of end markets and the ability of the Merchant businesses to navigate the many challenges they have faced during the year, notably in terms of materials price increases and product availability.

After a relatively benign Q1, input cost inflation accelerated from Q2 onwards as a result of the strong recovery in construction and subsequent shortage of key materials. In Merchanting, prices are updated in line with manufacturer increases which are invariably communicated clearly to the market and all businesses have managed this well, focusing on ensuring that we can meet the needs of all of our different customer cohorts.

Toolstation delivered another year of strong growth, resulting in market share gains across both the UK and Europe. Price increases were much lower than in the Merchant businesses, reflecting both lower input cost inflation on lightside products and also the different pricing model with Toolstation seeking to maintain its value leadership position. On a two year basis, Toolstation UK revenue was up 54.2% or 32.8% higher on a like-for-like basis.

Volumes in H1 2020 were not as significantly affected by the pandemic as Toolstation pivoted to a "dark store" format and was able to maintain a good level of trade through the first lockdown. Throughout the first 14 months of the pandemic, until the easing of Covid restrictions in late May 2021, the business saw a dramatic increase in DIY customer spend and this is reflected in the relative sales performance during H2. Management expects this to continue through H1 2022 before comparatives normalise in H2 2022 when the business will again cycle against a primarily trade customer mix. Volume, price and mix analysis

Total revenue Merchanting Toolstation Group Volume 18.9% 9.2% 17.2% Price and mix 9.3% 3.1% 8.2% Like-for-like revenue growth 28.2% 12.3% 25.4% Network changes and acquisitions / disposals (3.0)% 7.9% (1.1)% Trading days (0.4)% 0.0% (0.3)% Total revenue growth 24.8% 20.2% 24.0% Quarterly like-for-like revenue analysis Like for like revenue Total revenue 2021 vs 2020 2021 vs 2019 2021 vs 2020 2021 vs 2019 Q1 15.7% 5.8% 5.7% (2.6)% Q2 94.1% 16.1% 87.8% 6.4% H1 47.3% 11.0% 37.5% 1.9% Merchanting Q3 15.2% 11.7% 15.1% 3.0% Q4 11.9% 14.0% 13.6% 6.7% H2 13.7% 12.8% 14.4% 4.7% FY 28.2% 11.9% 24.8% 3.3% Q1 42.1% 47.6% 49.8% 96.4% Q2 19.7% 38.7% 29.0% 83.9% H1 29.8% 42.9% 38.7% 89.9% Toolstation* Q3 1.4% 25.2% 9.1% 63.6% Q4 (5.1)% 26.4% 1.7% 45.9% H2 (2.0)% 25.8% 5.3% 54.2% FY 12.3% 33.8% 20.2% 70.8% Q1 19.5% 10.2% 11.5% 7.00% Q2 76.9% 18.6% 74.6% 14.3% H1 44.1% 14.5% 37.7% 10.7% Total Group Q3 13.1% 13.3% 14.1% 9.2% Q4 8.8% 26.4% 11.4% 11.8% H2 11.0% 14.4% 12.8% 10.4% FY 25.4% 14.4% 24.0% 10.6%

*Toolstation Europe is only included in comparatives from Q4 2019 onward as it was previously not wholly owned by the Group Operating profit and margin

