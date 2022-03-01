The Future Markets Research Tank is proud to present a report analyzing the top companies building the metaverse. The report focuses on three pillars of metaverse activity: Full platforms, Technological Infrastructure, and Hyperrealism.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006176/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Click here to access the full report.

Among the top ten companies named are: Meta (FB), Roblox (RBLX), Looking Glass Labs (NEO: NFTX, FRA: H1N), Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (ADSK), Matterport (MTTR), Alphamet (ALPA), Unity (U), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Nvidia (NVDA).

The Future Markets Research Tank Staff Commented:

"Over the last few days, millions of people across the world have been witnessing the cold war turn into an unresolved military conflict unfolding in real-time. As the focus of investors is firmly fixed on this uncertainty in Europe, the growth of metaverse has taken a back seat, although this advanced technology is promising to change the world in more ways than one in the next decade. In this article, we will look at 10 companies that are leading the charge in bringing the metaverse to life."

Click here to access the full report. https://bit.ly/3MeSxcH

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006176/en/

Contacts:

Media: Ronald Kaufman

Future Markets Research Tank (FMRT)

ronald@futuremarketsresearch.com