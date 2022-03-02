DJ Marked increase in sales and operating profit margin

Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Marked increase in sales and operating profit margin 02-March-2022 / 06:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad hoc announcement Niederweningen, 2 March 2022 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 listing rules

Demand for Bucher Industries' products and services was very strong in the reporting period. Sales were up substantially and slightly exceeded the high 2019 figures. The operating profit margin rose to a very good 11.1% and profit for the year increased to CHF 269 million. The board of directors proposes a dividend of CHF 9.50 per share.

Group

Change CHF million 2021 2020 % %1) %2) Order intake 3'948 2'838 39.1 39.3 37.5 Net sales 3'176 2'741 15.9 15.9 14.2 Order book 1'873 1'081 73.2 73.5 71.3 Operating profit (EBITDA) 437 287 52.0 % of net sales 13.7% 10.5% Operating profit (EBIT) 352 204 72.4 % of net sales 11.1% 7.4% Profit for the year 269 152 77.2 % of net sales 8.5% 5.5% Earnings per share in CHF 25.96 14.71 76.5 Operating free cash flow 271 313 -13.5 Net cash/debt 551 404 36.4 Total assets 2'768 2'431 13.9 Equity 1'533 1'391 10.2 Equity ratio 55.4% 57.2% Return on equity (ROE) 18.4% 10.9% Net operating assets (NOA) average 1'052 1'151 -8.6 Return on NOA (RONOA) after tax 25.6% 13.5% Employees at 31 December 13'562 12'5983) 7.7 6.7 Average number of employees during year4) 13'375 12'515 6.9 5.7

1) Adjusted for currency effects 2) Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects 3) 2020: 12'727 employees (FTEs), of whom 129 on short-time work 4) Average 13'401 employees (FTEs), of whom 26 on short-time work (2020: 12'868 employees, of whom 353 on short-time work)

Very good business performance Bucher Industries' products and services enjoyed very strong demand in the reporting period. Order intake rose markedly in all five divisions and overall exceeded the high figures of 2019 by nearly a third. This was largely attributable to the very good economic development, but also to catch-up effects and precautionary orders. Like the entire industrial sector worldwide, the divisions found themselves faced with bottlenecks and delays in the supply chain and logistics as well as rising material and transport costs. This resulted in production challenges that intensified over the course of the reporting period. However, the divisions managed to cope with these challenges very well. They enlarged their workforce primarily by means of temporary workers but were unable to fill vacancies to the desired extent, particularly in the USA. Accordingly, the Group's order book grew by more than two thirds. Sales were up considerably year on year and slightly exceeded the 2019 figures. The operating profit amounted to CHF 352 million. The operating profit margin rose to a very good 11.1% and profit for the year to a pleasing CHF 269 million. Earnings per share amounted to CHF 25.96.

Significant increase in return on invested capital The return on net operating assets after tax (RONOA) was 25.6%, above the long-term target of 20% and therefore also far above the cost of capital of 8%. The high return is mainly attributable to the marked increase in the operating profit margin and the level of invested capital, which remained low. The good operating performance and lower dividend payment for 2020 had a positive effect on free cash flow and thus on net cash/debt, which amounted to CHF 551 million. The equity ratio remained nearly unchanged at 55%.

Strengthening of divisions Three smaller acquisitions were made in the past 14 months that strengthened the business activities of Kuhn Group in Brazil and of Bucher Unipektin in the areas of vacuum belt drying technology and of beer filtration. Furthermore, Bucher Hydraulics acquired the mobile electric drive technology business from Lenze Schmidhauser in Romanshorn, Switzerland. Renamed 'Bucher Mobile Drives', this business unit develops and delivers frequency converters for mobile applications. This move enables Bucher Hydraulics to combine both its hydraulics and electrotechnical expertise to position itself in the rapidly growing market for electrohydraulic solutions. Integration of the business and its approximately 30 employees is proceeding on schedule.

Kuhn Group

Change CHF million 2021 2020 % %1) %2) Order intake 1'676 1'290 29.9 31.8 30.9 Net sales 1'319 1'094 20.5 22.1 21.4 Order book 941 587 60.3 62.4 61.4 Operating profit (EBITDA) 196 125 56.4 % of net sales 14.8% 11.4% Operating profit (EBIT) 161 91 76.9 % of net sales 12.2% 8.3% Employees at 31 December 5'832 5'194 12.3 10.8 Average number of employees during year 5'740 5'0193) 14.4 12.9

1) Adjusted for currency effects 2) Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects 3) 2020: Average 5'168 employees (FTEs), of whom 149 on short-time work

Marked increase in operating profit margin Demand for the division's products was very strong, driven by farmers' higher income. Dealers' low inventory levels prompted substantial early order placements. The trend was also underpinned by a major need for new, more productive machines in the arable sector after the extended low cycle. Order intake rose by nearly one third. At the same time, the division found itself faced with challenges in the supply chain and logistics, which it was able to cope with very successfully. Recruiting additional qualified employees was difficult, particularly in the USA. Nevertheless, sales rose markedly over 2020 and considerably exceeded the high level of 2019. The very good capacity utilisation and the pricing measures implemented to absorb the massive increases in material and transport costs caused the operating profit margin to rise markedly.

Bucher Municipal

Change CHF million 2021 2020 % %1) %2) Order intake 599 460 30.1 27.5 24.9 Net sales 523 462 13.0 10.6 8.1 Order book 237 157 50.6 47.9 47.9 Operating profit (EBITDA) 44 38 16.5 % of net sales 8.4% 8.1% Operating profit (EBIT) 33 28 18.5 % of net sales 6.3% 6.0% Employees at 31 December 2'329 2'3273) 0.1 0.1 Average number of employees during year4) 2'355 2'322 1.4 -0.4

1) Adjusted for currency effects 2) Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects 3) 2020: 2'334 employees (FTEs), of whom 7 on short-time work 4) Average 2'359 employees (FTEs), of whom 4 on short-time work (2020: 2'364 employees, of whom 42 on short-time work)

Operating profit margin adversely affected The market for Bucher Municipal's products was very brisk. Order intake rose markedly. This positive trend was driven largely by truck-mounted sweepers and the new modular line of 'CityCat V20' compact sweepers together with the fully electric model. Production was greatly hampered by bottlenecks among suppliers, particularly those of chassis and other components. Especially in Australia, the strict COVID-19 measures continued to pose a challenge. In November, the division was forced to temporarily shut down its IT infrastructure following the early detection of a malware attack, which was blocked thanks to the immediate, secured system shutdown. Bucher Municipal's sales still rose substantially and ended the year just below the high level of 2019. Compared to 2020, the operating profit margin rose only marginally due to difficulties in the supply chain and production.

Bucher Hydraulics

Change CHF million 2021 2020 % %1) %2) Order intake 856 561 52.5 52.4 49.4 Net sales 681 536 26.9 26.8 25.0 Order book 320 134 139.2 138.8 125.7 Operating profit (EBITDA) 111 81 36.7 % of net sales 16.3% 15.1% Operating profit (EBIT) 88 59 48.9 % of net sales 12.9% 11.0% Employees at 31 December 2'825 2'5373) 11.4 10.3 Average number of employees during year4) 2'704 2'530 6.9 6.3

1) Adjusted for currency effects 2) Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects 3) 2020: 2'602 employees (FTEs), of whom 65 on short-time work 4) Average 2'712 employees (FTEs), of whom 8 on short-time work (2020: 2'634 employees, of whom 104 on short-time work)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2022 00:01 ET (05:01 GMT)