New leader to advance software and services to transform connected workplaces with data-driven insights

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology with a hardware-enabled software-as-a-service (HeSaaS) business model, today named Lisa Kasper to its new global role of Principal Software Architect. Ms. Kasper will be responsible for driving a significant portion of Blackline's software architecture as the company evolves its product offerings into the connected worksite more broadly.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005439/en/

Lisa Kasper, Principal Software Architect (Photo: Blackline Safety)

Ms. Kasper comes to Blackline with a proven track record leading teams and spearheading innovation, most recently at Illinois-based S&C Electric Company and Motorola Solutions. Her experience includes delivering mission critical Push-To-Talk (PTT) services, public safety solutions over public carrier LTE networks and development of smart electrical grid products and solutions.

"With Blackline, I'm looking forward to be a part of a motivated, collaborative team advancing innovative technologies that have a real impact on the lives of real people," said Lisa Kasper, Principal Software Architect, Blackline Safety.

"It also gives me the chance to extend my public safety knowledge into the connected workplace to better protect workers."

As a key member of Blackline's technology team and its first-ever Principal Software Architect, Ms. Kasper will champion software performance, reliability, compliance and data privacy and security for Blackline's cloud software and delivery platforms including user portals, data analytics, APIs and beyond.

"We are excited for Lisa to join our team. Her 20+ years of experience will help us broaden our connected safety portfolio, bringing in elements like health and safety sensors and devices," said Brian Sweeney, CTO, Blackline Safety.

Ms. Kasper joined the Blackline team starting on February 28, 2022.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline Safety provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 170 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005439/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

Blackline Safety

Christine Gillies, CMO

cgillies@blacklinesafety.com

+1 403-629-9434