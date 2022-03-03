DJ EQS-News: CN Logistics was Awarded the 'Caring Company Logo 2021/22'

EQS-News / 03/03/2022 / 09:33 UTC+8

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

????????????

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2130)

CN Logistics was Awarded the "Caring Company Logo 2021/22"

[Hong Kong-3 March 2022] CN Logistics International Holdings Limited - an internationally renowned logistics solutions provider ("CN Logistics" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group", Stock Code: 2130) is pleased to announce that the Group has been awarded the "Caring Company Logo" for year 2021/22 by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service("HKCSS") in recognition of the Group's commitment in caring for its employees, the community and the environment.

Launched by HKCSS in 2002, the Caring Company Scheme aims to build a cohesive society by promoting partnership between business and social service providers, inspiring corporate social responsibility through caring for the community, employees and environment. The Scheme has fostered the collaboration between enterprises and charitable organisations through organising a wide range of cross-sector events, and motivated business institutes to continue their efforts for a better society.

Since its establishment, CN Logistics has contributed to the society without reserve to fulfil our corporate social responsibility. The Group has displayed a high standard and dedication to serving the community by partnering with local non-profit organisations and organising voluntary service to send warmth to the underprivileged. At the same time, the Group has highly encouraged diversified development of the society, we have given our support to young people to explore and develop their talents through actions. In view of the latest pandemic situation in Hong Kong, the Group has donated anti-epidemic supplies to charitable organisations which will help alleviate the financial burden of the underprivileged in combating the pandemic. To protect the health and safety of our employees, the Group has taken responses including adjustment of business hours, work from home policy and conducting sterilization of workplace. This year, the Group is honoured to become a key corporate partner of the non-profit organisation, Junior Chamber International Hong Kong ("JCIHK"), in organising the third "SDG Pioneer Program" (the "Program"). The Program aims to promote shared value creation among the public and business corporations. The Group encourages all sectors of the community to echo the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs") and contribute to the development of the local and global community.

Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CN Logistics commented, "We are honoured to be awarded the "Caring Company Logo", which is great recognition for the Group's commitment to fulfilling corporate social responsibility. We believe that community development is essential to a successful business environment, therefore we have devoted significant efforts and resources to manage and implement our corporate social responsibility every year to promote sustainable business and social development. As the Group's reputation continues to grow and expand its influence in the industry since its IPO, on top of promoting social inclusion, we will also be committed to driving the green transformation of the industry, and leading towards a sustainable supply chain through our green logistics solutions."

- End -

About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.

This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of CN Logistics International Holdings Limited.

For enquiries, please contact:

DLK Advisory ????

Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 File: 2130_Press Release_Caring Company_EN_20220303

03/03/2022 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1293085&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2022 20:34 ET (01:34 GMT)