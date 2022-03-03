Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
MEDIA RELEASE
The Forbo Group - a leading manufacturer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions - reported net sales of CHF 1,254.0 million in the 2021 business year (previous year: CHF 1,117.7 million). This equates to an increase of 12.2% in the corporate currency and 11.8% in local currencies, due to slightly positive currency effects. Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 30.7% to CHF 179.0 million (previous year: CHF 137.0 million). Group profit increased by 33.0% to CHF 141.2 million (previous year: CHF 106.2 million).
Baar, March 3, 2022
Forbo can look back on a successful reporting year. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, sales and earnings both exceeded the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. This performance was achieved in the context of a volatile and challenging environment affected by restrictions in the availability of raw materials and significant cost increases.
During this phase of the pandemic, it was important to recruit qualified staff in sufficient numbers and fill all positions with suitable candidates to manage the upturn successfully. Raw materials had to be procured at the right time and at acceptable prices and other costs which had risen sharply across the board, such as logistics and energy, either offset or passed on.
Forbo's strategy of not expanding into high-volume business and instead offering high-quality, sustainable products and services continued to prove successful even in these unusual times. The focus continued to be on the development of application-specific innovations and successfully completed extensive projects, especially for product lines and emerging markets with above-average growth. Investment remained at a constant level throughout, always in line with sustainable developments and modernizations. Forbo's global market position, its strong brand, and its long-standing and trusting relationships with customers combined to help participate quickly and effectively in the upswing.
Operating profit and margins were significantly increased thanks to the much-improved utilization of production sites and the sales price rises as a result of massive cost increases for raw materials.
Double-digit sales growth in all regions
Distinctive increase in operating profits and margins
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by CHF 43.6 million, or 22.7%, to CHF 235.6 million (previous year: CHF 192.0 million). Group operating profit (EBIT) increased by CHF 42.0 million, or 30.7%, to CHF 179.0 million (previous year: CHF 137.0 million). This resulted in an EBITDA margin of 18.8% (previous year: 17.2%) and an EBIT margin of 14.3% (previous year: 12.3%).
Significant increase in Group profit
Performance of the divisions
The Forbo Movement Systems division generated net sales of CHF 402.2 million in the year under review (previous year: CHF 360.7 million), which was equivalent to an increase of 11.5% year on year in the corporate currency (11.9% in local currencies). The division accounted for 32.1% of Group sales in 2021. All three regions and product lines contributed to this growth, including newly concluded key account contracts for products and services. This increase was driven by the logistics segment in particular, with online commerce, postal distribution centers, and global courier service providers all showing growth, as well as increased activity at airports. Belts for industrial manufacturing saw an above-average increase in demand, followed also by treadmill belts for fitness centers. Sales growth was strongest in Europe, also reached two digits in the Americas, and was somewhat lower in Asia/Pacific. Operating profit (EBIT) increased sharply by 51.3% to CHF 54.3 million (previous year: CHF 35.9 million), due primarily to improved utilization of production and fabrication capacities. The positive impact of these economies of scale is based on optimized operating structures, increased productivity, and improved efficiency. Pricing adjustments on our part made a further contribution. The EBIT margin rose accordingly by 3.5 percentage points to 13.5% (previous year: 10.0%).
The conversion of local sales into the corporate currency generated contrasting results. Flooring Systems recorded positive currency effects, while for Movement Systems the outcome was negative overall due to the proportionately greater dependence on the considerably weaker Japanese yen and the slightly weaker US dollar. The currency effects on sales and earnings were insignificant overall, however.
Strong balance sheet
The share buyback program resulted in a reduction of the equity ratio to 53.2% (previous year: 61.5%).
The undiluted earnings per share reflect the higher earnings and the reduction in the number of shares outstanding. It rose by 37.6% to CHF 91.63 (previous year: CHF 66.60).
Proposals to the Ordinary General Meeting
Dividend adjusted to the increase in earnings
Share buyback program
Priorities and outlook for 2022
Outlook for 2022
Forbo anticipates that the company will be able to achieve a moderate increase both in sales in local currency terms and Group profit in the 2022 business year compared with the previous year.
You can find further information in the version of the 2021 Annual Report published this morning on the Internet: www.forbo.com - Investors
MEDIA RELEASE (PDF-FILE)
Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions. Forbo's linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. They are biodegradable and CO2-neutral (cradle to gate), without offsetting. In the manufacture of its heterogenous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses phthalate-free plasticizers of the latest generation. Vinyl floor coverings also contain up to 25% recycled material in relation to their total product weight. The BioBelt is a biologically degradable conveyor belt made largely from renewable, plant-based materials. The AmpMiser conveyor belt enables energy savings and therefore also a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 50%.
Contact person:
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Forbo Holding AG
|Lindenstrasse 8
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 787 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 58 787 25 20
|E-mail:
|info@forbo.com
|Internet:
|www.forbo.com
|ISIN:
|CH0003541510
|Valor:
|354151
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1293125
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1293125 03-March-2022 CET/CEST