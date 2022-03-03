Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
03.03.2022 | 14:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Incorrect delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Incorrect delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International
plc 

On March 1st, 2022 the following instrument was incorrectly delisted due to
manual error. 

ISIN Short Name/Symbol Long Name/ Long Symbol

GB00BNTQ1K68MINISWHRAVA01MINI S WHIRLPOOL AVA 01

The delisting of the instrument was caused by a manual error. The trading will
be resumed on Friday, March 4, 2022, according to ordinary trading scheme. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
