Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Incorrect delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Incorrect delisting of instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc On March 1st, 2022 the following instrument was incorrectly delisted due to manual error. ISIN Short Name/Symbol Long Name/ Long Symbol GB00BNTQ1K68MINISWHRAVA01MINI S WHIRLPOOL AVA 01 The delisting of the instrument was caused by a manual error. The trading will be resumed on Friday, March 4, 2022, according to ordinary trading scheme. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB