Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) Production is Underway for Elektros Sonic Vehicles, Delivery Expected Early Summer 2022

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging electric vehicle company based in South Florida, is pleased to announce that today marks the first day of production for Elektros Sonic Vehicles and delivery is anticipated early this summer. The company is now discussing exclusive rights with Jinpeng Group in preparation for consumer demand.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Elektros Inc. is thrilled to announce that the production of Elektros Sonic vehicles is officially underway with anticipated delivery early this summer. The company also announced today that they were able to further negotiate their contract with Jinpeng Group to add on unique luxury automotive parts and Elektros Sonic branded accessories which the company hopes to reveal in coming months.

Elektros Inc. is working closely with Jinpeng Group and hopes to finalize exclusive U.S. rights with the company in the near future. "We're moving at a fast pace to provide consumers with affordable luxury in the electric vehicle space," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "Elektros Sonic aims to become a household name."

As previously announced, Elektros Inc. will submit the electric vehicles to be crash test approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation upon delivery. The company aims to present Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Website: Elek.World

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691362/Elektros-Inc-OTCELEK-Production-is-Underway-for-Elektros-Sonic-Vehicles-Delivery-Expected-Early-Summer-2022