$14.1 Million Will Be Sent to 20 Charities for Immediate Humanitarian Aid
Jefferies announced today that its Ukrainian Doing Good Global Trading Day raised more than $14 million, and the funds will be quickly distributed to 20 charities that are providing on the ground humanitarian aid and support.
In a remarkable show of support, Jefferies' clients generated $12.4 million in net trading commissions, with Jefferies employees donating more than $700,000 and the Company contributing $1 million as well.
Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:
"Today every member of the Jefferies extended family is Ukrainian in heart and spirit. Their bravery and courage in the face of the worst kind of tyranny is beyond inspirational. We are humbled by our clients, employees, shareholders and friends who have all come together in our largest fundraising effort ever. We have all felt so helpless watching this tragedy unfold before our very eyes and we are grateful for the chance to do our small part to help the families, children and communities of Ukraine."
Jefferies and our clients proudly support the following charitable organizations:
Charitable Organization
Charity Description
Amount
Americares
Focuses on providing medicine, medical
1,000,000
CARE
Raises money to provide immediate aid,
1,000,000
Doctors Without Borders
Mobilizes emergency preparedness response,
1,000,000
GlobalGiving
Supports humanitarian assistance in impacted
1,000,000
Global Empowerment Mission
Aims to restore hope and opportunities in the lives
1,000,000
International Committee of the Red Cross
Ensures humanitarian protection and assistance
1,000,000
International Medical Corps
Works directly and in partnership with local
1,000,000
UNICEF
Protects and promotes the rights of children all over
1,000,000
World Central Kitchen
Supplies meals in response to humanitarian, climate
1,000,000
Catholic Relief Services (CRS)
Works with organizations globally to help vulnerable
750,000
Project CURE
Provides humanitarian assistance to the people of
750,000
Project HOPE
Actively shipping essential medicines and medical
750,000
United Ukrainian American Relief Committee
Administers vital medical supplies to victims, care for
750,000
Come Back Alive
Helps the Ukrainian military, volunteers and their
300,000
Direct Relief
Provides emergency health kits and medical
300,000
The Global Surgical and Medical Support Group (GSMSG)
Provides high quality medical care and training to
300,000
Kyiv School of Economics for Crisis Support
Fundraises to support humanitarian projects of
300,000
National Bank of Ukraine Humanitarian Assistance Fund
Special fundraising account that will be leveraged
300,000
Saint Andrew Charity Foundation
Ukraine-based charity that seeks to improve the social
300,000
SOS Children's Villages
Sends emergency relief, critical medical supplies, healthy
300,000
