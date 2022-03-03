Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
WKN: A3CRR7 ISIN: FR0014003PZ3 Ticker-Symbol: 7Z8 
Frankfurt
03.03.22
09:16 Uhr
9,650 Euro
-0,020
-0,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
03.03.2022 | 20:42
84 Leser
ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.: AAC - Number of shares and voting rights - 28022022

Regulated information

March 3, 2022

Declaration pursuant to article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

DateNumber of shares outstandingNumber of total potential voting rightsNumber of exercisable voting rights
02/28/202237,388,153
37,388,153		35,090,296
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l3BwZphpl5rKnG5qZZ5oa5eZl29hl5HJbGaVmpZvl5nFZ25mm26Ta5mYZnBkmWtq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73464-aac-number-of-shares-and-voting-rights-28022022.pdf

