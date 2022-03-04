Anzeige
Freitag, 04.03.2022
Hackerangriff auf NVIDIA – Cyber-Crime im Fokus der Öffentlichkeit!
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Magnit reports 19.5% total sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 2021

DJ Magnit reports 19.5% total sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit reports 19.5% total sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 2021 04-March-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 19.5% total sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (March 4, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its audited FY 2021 financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS. 

FY 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
          -- Total revenue increased by 19.5% y-o-y to RUB 1,856.1 billion. Total revenue adjusted for 
         the Dixy acquisition increased by 10.8%; 
19.5%       -- Net retail sales reached RUB 1,807.8 billion increasing 19.7% y-o-y. Net retail sales 
         growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 11.3%; 
TOTAL REVENUE   -- LFL[1] sales growth of 7.0% driven by 7.1% average ticket growth and 0.1% LFL traffic 
growth      decline; 
          -- Materially exceeded full year organic store opening guidance. The Company opened 2,295 
         stores[2] on gross basis (1,450 Magnit and 14 Dixy convenience stores, 825 drogeries and 6 
         supermarkets). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 259 stores were 
         closed resulting in a net store addition of 2,036. As of December 31, 2021 the total store base was 
         26,077; 
          -- Selling space increase of 708 thousand sq. m. and addition of 793 thousand sq. m. as a 
2,295       result of the Dixy acquisition, bringing total selling space to 8,997 thousand sq. m. (20.0% y-o-y 
         growth); 
organic store   -- Met the full year guidance on the number of store redesigns. The Company redesigned 703 
openings     stores under Magnit brand (611 convenience stores, 74 supermarkets and 18 drogeries). As at December 
(gross)      31, 2021 78% of convenience stores, 45% of supermarkets and 62% of drogeries are either new or 
         refurbished; 
          -- Gross profit increased by 20.1% y-o-y to RUB 439.2 billion with a margin of 23.7% as a 
         result of better promotional margin, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix; 
          -- Cash SG&A[3] expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 25 bps to 17.8% higher 
         advertising and other costs. 
 
 
 
          -- EBITDA was RUB 133.1 billion with a 7.2% margin - an improvement of 13 bps y-o-y as a 
         result of stronger gross margin but partially offset by Dixy consolidation; 
          -- Net income increased by 36.8% y-o-y to of RUB 51.7 billion with a margin of 2.8% vs 2.4% a 
         year ago; 
          -- As of December 31, 2021 Net Debt was RUB 197.0 billion. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio was 1.5x. 
1.5x 
net debt / 
ebitda ratio 
 
 
       Key events after the reported period 
          -- In February 2022, certain countries announced new packages of sanctions against the public 
         debt of the Russian Federation, a number of Russian banks and organizations, as well as personal 
         sanctions against a number of individuals. 
       Due to the growing geopolitical tensions, since February 2022, there has been a significant increase in 
       volatility on the securities and currency markets, as well as a significant depreciation of the ruble 
       against the US dollar and the euro. It is expected that these events may affect the activities of Russian 
       enterprises in various sectors of the economy. 
       The Group regards these events as non-adjusting events after the reporting period, the quantitative 
       effect of which cannot be estimated at the moment with a sufficient degree of confidence. Currently, the 
       Group's management is analyzing the possible impact of changing micro- and macroeconomic conditions on 
       the Group's financial position and results of operations. Financial Results for FY 2021 
             IAS 17           IFRS 16 
RUB mln         FY 2021  FY 2020  Change FY 2021  FY 2020  Change 
Total Revenue      1,856,079 1,553,777 19.5%  1,856,079 1,553,777 19.5% 
Retail          1,807,752 1,510,071 19.7%  1,807,752 1,510,071 19.7% 
Wholesale        48,327  43,707  10.6%  48,327  43,707  10.6% 
Gross Profit       439,238  365,729  20.1%  439,264  365,756  20.1% 
Gross Margin, %     23.7%   23.5%   13 bps 23.7%   23.5%   13 bps 
SG&A, % of Sales     -20.6%  -20.5%  -17 bps -19.2%  -19.1%  -15 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[4]    134,054  110,264  21.6%  215,132  179,043  20.2% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 7.2%   7.1%   13 bps 11.6%   11.5%   7 bps 
EBITDA          133,143  109,410  21.7%  214,220  178,189  20.2% 
EBITDA Margin, %     7.2%   7.0%   13 bps 11.5%   11.5%   7 bps 
EBIT           79,744  63,493  25.6%  108,897  88,424  23.2% 
EBIT Margin, %      4.3%   4.1%   21 bps 5.9%   5.7%   18 bps 
Net Finance Costs    -12,966  -13,497  -3.9%  -46,578  -44,268  5.2% 
FX Gain/ (Loss)     302    -1,310  -123.1% 281    -1,453  -119.3% 
Profit before Tax    67,081  48,686  37.8%  62,600  42,703  46.6% 
Taxes          -15,387  -10,905  41.1%  -14,494  -9,709  49.3% 
Net Income        51,694  37,781  36.8%  48,106  32,993  45.8% 
Net Income Margin, %   2.8%   2.4%   35 bps 2.6%   2.1%   47 bps 
 
 
 
       Total revenue in FY 2021 increased by 19.5%. This growth was underpinned by net retail sales growth of 
       19.7% and wholesale revenue growth of 10.6%. Wholesale operations accounted for 2.6% of total sales. 
23.7% 
Gross margin Gross Profit in FY 2021 increased by 20.1% y-o-y to RUB 439.2 billion with a margin of 23.7%. An 
       improvement of 13 bps y-o-y was a result of better promotional margin, lower shrinkage and favorable 
in FY 2021  format mix. The latter positively impacted gross margin, with the share of wholesale operations 
       decreasing to 2.6% from 2.8% a year ago. Promotional intensity was slightly higher y-o-y driven by the 
       dynamics of the 1H. 
 
       Transportation expenses were flat y-o-y and stood at 2.5% as a percent of sales despite continued 
       increase of on-shelf availability. This was due to higher DC productivity and utilization, which offset 
       the negative impact of the increased container shipping tariffs. 
 
20 bps    Alongside the growing share of fresh products, overall improvement of on-shelf availability and 
       consolidation of the Dixy business, shrinkage as a proportion of sales decreased further by 20 bps y-o-y. 
y-o-y     This was driven by ongoing optimization of supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards 
reduction of with suppliers and other initiatives. 
shrinkage 
 
 
                    IAS 17         IFRS 16 
RUB mln                 FY 2021 FY 2020 Change FY 2021 FY 2020 Change 
Staff costs               166,606 139,886 19.1% 166,606 139,886 19.1% 
as a % of sales             9.0%  9.0%  -3 bps 9.0%  9.0%  -3 bps 
Rent                  80,834 67,011 20.6% 2,739  1,429  91.7% 
as a % of sales             4.4%  4.3%  4 bps 0.1%  0.1%  6 bps 
Depreciation, amortization & impairment 53,399 45,917 16.3% 105,323 89,765 17.3% 
as a % of sales             2.9%  3.0%  -8 bps 5.7%  5.8%  -10 bps 
Utilities & communication services   34,252 28,827 18.8% 34,252 28,827 18.8% 
as a % of sales             1.8%  1.9%  -1 bps 1.8%  1.9%  -1 bps 
Advertising               11,475 7,628  50.4% 11,475 7,628  50.4% 
as a % of sales             0.6%  0.5%  13 bps 0.6%  0.5%  13 bps 
Other expenses             10,944 7,265  50.6% 10,907 7,265  50.1% 
as a % of sales             0.6%  0.5%  12 bps 0.6%  0.5%  12 bps 
Bank Services              9,022  7,108  26.9% 9,022  7,108  26.9% 
as a % of sales             0.5%  0.5%  3 bps 0.5%  0.5%  3 bps 
Repair & maintenance          8,216  6,732  22.1% 8,192  6,732  21.7% 
as a % of sales             0.4%  0.4%  1 bps 0.4%  0.4%  1 bps 
Taxes, other than income tax      2,944  2,925  0.7%  2,944  2,925  0.7% 
as a % of sales             0.2%  0.2%  -3 bps 0.2%  0.2%  -3 bps 
Packaging & materials          5,500  4,861  13.1% 5,500  4,861  13.1% 
as a % of sales             0.3%  0.3%  -2 bps 0.3%  0.3%  -2 bps 
Total SG&A               383,194 318,159 20.4% 356,962 296,425 20.4% 
as a % of sales             20.6%  20.5%  17 bps 19.2%  19.1%  15 bps 
Cash SG&A (excl. D&A)          329,795 272,242 21.1% 251,638 206,660 21.8% 
as a % of sales             17.8%  17.5%  25 bps 13.6%  13.3%  26 bps 
 
 
 
17.8% 
       SG&A costs increased by 17 bps y-o-y to 20.6% as a percent of sales. 
Cash SG&A 
expenses 
in FY 2021  Cash SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 25 bps to 17.8% on higher advertising and other 
       costs. 
 
 
 
       Advertising expenses increased by 13 bps y-o-y to 0.6% as a percentage of sales on higher marketing

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2022 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
