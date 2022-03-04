DJ Magnit reports 19.5% total sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 2021

Magnit Reports 19.5% total sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (March 4, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its audited FY 2021 financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS.

FY 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights -- Total revenue increased by 19.5% y-o-y to RUB 1,856.1 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the Dixy acquisition increased by 10.8%; 19.5% -- Net retail sales reached RUB 1,807.8 billion increasing 19.7% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 11.3%; TOTAL REVENUE -- LFL[1] sales growth of 7.0% driven by 7.1% average ticket growth and 0.1% LFL traffic growth decline; -- Materially exceeded full year organic store opening guidance. The Company opened 2,295 stores[2] on gross basis (1,450 Magnit and 14 Dixy convenience stores, 825 drogeries and 6 supermarkets). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 259 stores were closed resulting in a net store addition of 2,036. As of December 31, 2021 the total store base was 26,077; -- Selling space increase of 708 thousand sq. m. and addition of 793 thousand sq. m. as a 2,295 result of the Dixy acquisition, bringing total selling space to 8,997 thousand sq. m. (20.0% y-o-y growth); organic store -- Met the full year guidance on the number of store redesigns. The Company redesigned 703 openings stores under Magnit brand (611 convenience stores, 74 supermarkets and 18 drogeries). As at December (gross) 31, 2021 78% of convenience stores, 45% of supermarkets and 62% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; -- Gross profit increased by 20.1% y-o-y to RUB 439.2 billion with a margin of 23.7% as a result of better promotional margin, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix; -- Cash SG&A[3] expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 25 bps to 17.8% higher advertising and other costs. -- EBITDA was RUB 133.1 billion with a 7.2% margin - an improvement of 13 bps y-o-y as a result of stronger gross margin but partially offset by Dixy consolidation; -- Net income increased by 36.8% y-o-y to of RUB 51.7 billion with a margin of 2.8% vs 2.4% a year ago; -- As of December 31, 2021 Net Debt was RUB 197.0 billion. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio was 1.5x. 1.5x net debt / ebitda ratio Key events after the reported period -- In February 2022, certain countries announced new packages of sanctions against the public debt of the Russian Federation, a number of Russian banks and organizations, as well as personal sanctions against a number of individuals. Due to the growing geopolitical tensions, since February 2022, there has been a significant increase in volatility on the securities and currency markets, as well as a significant depreciation of the ruble against the US dollar and the euro. It is expected that these events may affect the activities of Russian enterprises in various sectors of the economy. The Group regards these events as non-adjusting events after the reporting period, the quantitative effect of which cannot be estimated at the moment with a sufficient degree of confidence. Currently, the Group's management is analyzing the possible impact of changing micro- and macroeconomic conditions on the Group's financial position and results of operations. Financial Results for FY 2021 IAS 17 IFRS 16 RUB mln FY 2021 FY 2020 Change FY 2021 FY 2020 Change Total Revenue 1,856,079 1,553,777 19.5% 1,856,079 1,553,777 19.5% Retail 1,807,752 1,510,071 19.7% 1,807,752 1,510,071 19.7% Wholesale 48,327 43,707 10.6% 48,327 43,707 10.6% Gross Profit 439,238 365,729 20.1% 439,264 365,756 20.1% Gross Margin, % 23.7% 23.5% 13 bps 23.7% 23.5% 13 bps SG&A, % of Sales -20.6% -20.5% -17 bps -19.2% -19.1% -15 bps EBITDA pre LTI[4] 134,054 110,264 21.6% 215,132 179,043 20.2% EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 7.2% 7.1% 13 bps 11.6% 11.5% 7 bps EBITDA 133,143 109,410 21.7% 214,220 178,189 20.2% EBITDA Margin, % 7.2% 7.0% 13 bps 11.5% 11.5% 7 bps EBIT 79,744 63,493 25.6% 108,897 88,424 23.2% EBIT Margin, % 4.3% 4.1% 21 bps 5.9% 5.7% 18 bps Net Finance Costs -12,966 -13,497 -3.9% -46,578 -44,268 5.2% FX Gain/ (Loss) 302 -1,310 -123.1% 281 -1,453 -119.3% Profit before Tax 67,081 48,686 37.8% 62,600 42,703 46.6% Taxes -15,387 -10,905 41.1% -14,494 -9,709 49.3% Net Income 51,694 37,781 36.8% 48,106 32,993 45.8% Net Income Margin, % 2.8% 2.4% 35 bps 2.6% 2.1% 47 bps Total revenue in FY 2021 increased by 19.5%. This growth was underpinned by net retail sales growth of 19.7% and wholesale revenue growth of 10.6%. Wholesale operations accounted for 2.6% of total sales. 23.7% Gross margin Gross Profit in FY 2021 increased by 20.1% y-o-y to RUB 439.2 billion with a margin of 23.7%. An improvement of 13 bps y-o-y was a result of better promotional margin, lower shrinkage and favorable in FY 2021 format mix. The latter positively impacted gross margin, with the share of wholesale operations decreasing to 2.6% from 2.8% a year ago. Promotional intensity was slightly higher y-o-y driven by the dynamics of the 1H. Transportation expenses were flat y-o-y and stood at 2.5% as a percent of sales despite continued increase of on-shelf availability. This was due to higher DC productivity and utilization, which offset the negative impact of the increased container shipping tariffs. 20 bps Alongside the growing share of fresh products, overall improvement of on-shelf availability and consolidation of the Dixy business, shrinkage as a proportion of sales decreased further by 20 bps y-o-y. y-o-y This was driven by ongoing optimization of supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards reduction of with suppliers and other initiatives. shrinkage IAS 17 IFRS 16 RUB mln FY 2021 FY 2020 Change FY 2021 FY 2020 Change Staff costs 166,606 139,886 19.1% 166,606 139,886 19.1% as a % of sales 9.0% 9.0% -3 bps 9.0% 9.0% -3 bps Rent 80,834 67,011 20.6% 2,739 1,429 91.7% as a % of sales 4.4% 4.3% 4 bps 0.1% 0.1% 6 bps Depreciation, amortization & impairment 53,399 45,917 16.3% 105,323 89,765 17.3% as a % of sales 2.9% 3.0% -8 bps 5.7% 5.8% -10 bps Utilities & communication services 34,252 28,827 18.8% 34,252 28,827 18.8% as a % of sales 1.8% 1.9% -1 bps 1.8% 1.9% -1 bps Advertising 11,475 7,628 50.4% 11,475 7,628 50.4% as a % of sales 0.6% 0.5% 13 bps 0.6% 0.5% 13 bps Other expenses 10,944 7,265 50.6% 10,907 7,265 50.1% as a % of sales 0.6% 0.5% 12 bps 0.6% 0.5% 12 bps Bank Services 9,022 7,108 26.9% 9,022 7,108 26.9% as a % of sales 0.5% 0.5% 3 bps 0.5% 0.5% 3 bps Repair & maintenance 8,216 6,732 22.1% 8,192 6,732 21.7% as a % of sales 0.4% 0.4% 1 bps 0.4% 0.4% 1 bps Taxes, other than income tax 2,944 2,925 0.7% 2,944 2,925 0.7% as a % of sales 0.2% 0.2% -3 bps 0.2% 0.2% -3 bps Packaging & materials 5,500 4,861 13.1% 5,500 4,861 13.1% as a % of sales 0.3% 0.3% -2 bps 0.3% 0.3% -2 bps Total SG&A 383,194 318,159 20.4% 356,962 296,425 20.4% as a % of sales 20.6% 20.5% 17 bps 19.2% 19.1% 15 bps Cash SG&A (excl. D&A) 329,795 272,242 21.1% 251,638 206,660 21.8% as a % of sales 17.8% 17.5% 25 bps 13.6% 13.3% 26 bps 17.8% SG&A costs increased by 17 bps y-o-y to 20.6% as a percent of sales. Cash SG&A expenses in FY 2021 Cash SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 25 bps to 17.8% on higher advertising and other costs. Advertising expenses increased by 13 bps y-o-y to 0.6% as a percentage of sales on higher marketing

