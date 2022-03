DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS 4Q AND FY 2021

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS 4Q AND FY 2021 04-March-2022 / 09:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Revenue increased by 6% in 2021; OIBDA[1] up 13%; FCF[2] up by 43%.

Moscow, Russia - March 4, 2022 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's largest integrated digital company, today announces its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- Revenue grew by 3% to RUB 168.3 billion compared to 4Q 2020:

-- OIBDA up by 10% to RUB 49.1 billion;

-- OIBDA margin up by 1.9 p.p. to 29.2%;

-- Net profit of RUB 0.5 billion compared to net loss of RUB (1.5) billion in 4Q 2020;

-- CAPEX[3] excluding state programmes increased by 18% to RUB 42.5 billion (25.3% of revenue) compared to4Q 2020;

-- FCF of RUB 15.9 billion compared RUB 19.6 billion in 4Q 2020;

FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- Revenue increased by 6% to RUB 580.1 billion;

-- OIBDA grew by 13% to RUB 218.8 billion;

-- OIBDA margin improved by 2.2 p.p to 37.7%;

-- Net profit increased by 26% to RUB 31.8 billion;

-- CAPEX excluding state programs increased by 11% to RUB 118.7 billion (20.5% of revenue);

-- FCF increased by 43% to RUB 32.5 billion;

-- Net Debt[4] including lease liabilities increased by 8% since the beginning of the year to RUB 505.2billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 2.3x.

Key figures for 4Q 2021, RUB mln

RUB million 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y Revenue 168,332 163,009 3% OIBDA 49,116 44,491 10% OIBDA margin % 29.2% 27.3% - Operating Income 8,009 7,295 10% Operating margin % 4.8% 4.5% - Net Income 0.450 (1,507) - % of revenue 0.3% (0.9%) - Capital Expenditure excl. state programs 42,548 36,162 18% % of revenue 25.3% 22.2% - Net debt 505,197 466,035 8% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 2.3 2.4 - FCF 15,938 19,644 (3,706) Key figures for FY 2021, RUB mln RUB million 2021 2020 change, y-o-y Revenue 580,092 546,889 6% OIBDA 218,814 194,050 13% OIBDA margin % 37.7% 35.5% - Operating Income 73,707 68,965 7% Operating margin % 12.7% 12.6% - Net Income 31,832 25,363 26% % of revenue 5.5% 4.6% - Capital Expenditure excl. state programs 118,740 107,139 11% % of revenue 20.5% 19.6% - Net debt 505,197 466,035 8% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 2.3 2.4 - FCF 32,499 22,659 9,840

Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "A number of strategic and structural changes have made it possible for Rostelecom to achieve its financial and operational targets set for 2021. We have successfully expanded and improved our product line, with an increased share of innovative digital services in the range as well as grown size of the business, while strengthening its market position in key segments. As a result, we managed to post positive performance across all key financial indicators. Solid growth was also demonstrated by FCF - over 40%. Strong 2021 results provide the basis for an increase in shareholder payouts relative to the lower limit set by the dividend policy. Therefore, management considers it possible to recommend to increase dividend payments to 6 rubles per share for 2021."

Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer added: "In 2021, Rostelecom continued to show stable business growth and a high level of cost control, which together ensured decent financial results. We also managed to meet our guidance in terms of revenue and OIBDA growth for 2021, while substantial cash flow has enabled us to implement some of the planned investment projects ahead of schedule while keeping the targeted range of CAPEX/Sales ratio. We enhanced our operations both in mature core and new growing areas coupled with increased internal efficiency as well as streamlined and downsized business model. We also aimed at decreasing our OPEX and optimizing the company's debt structure to improve its cost and ensure resilience over the market volatility. On the financial front, these efforts have led to marginality growth, solid FCF generation as well as debt burden reduction. Operationally, they have enabled the company to further sustain and invest into growing promising areas. At the same time, the complex nature of the geopolitical context and uncertainty of the macroeconomic risks which can have a negative impact on the dynamics of the results of subsequent periods, we will take some time before discussing the potential prospects for 2022 until we see stabilisation and certainty and lower volatility in the financial markets."

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Fixed services business

Number of subscribers (million): 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y FIBRE-BASED SERVICES 10.8 10.4 4% Internet access B2C: Broadband 9.8 9.5 4% B2B/G: Broadband 0.7 0.6 10% B2B/G: Broadband + VPN 1.0 0.9 10% IPTV 6.4 6.1 5% Hosted PBX 0.218 0.160 37% TRADITIONAL SERVICES Local telephony services 12.5 14.0 (11%) B2C 9.9 11.3 (12%) B2B/G 2.6 2.7 (6%) Broadband xDSL B2C: Broadband xDSL 2.5 3.0 (15%) B2B/G: Broadband xDSL 0.2 0.2 (17%) Cable TV 4.5 4.7 (6%) ARPU[5] (RUB): 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y FIBRE-BASED SERVICES 380 377 1% Internet access B2C: Broadband 2,868 2,764 4% B2B/G: Broadband 4,066 4,298 (5%) B2B/G: Broadband + VPN 306 307 (0,3%) IPTV 907 1,108 (18%) Hosted PBX TRADITIONAL SERVICES Local telephony services 223 227 (2%) B2C 575 585 (2%) B2B/G Broadband xDSL 462 450 3% B2C: Broadband xDSL 1,527 1,324 15% B2B/G: Broadband xDSL 191 186 3% Cable TV 380 377 1%

Mobile business

4Q 2021 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y Data Traffic, incl. MVNO,Pb 1,856 1,442 29% Churn, % (8.05%) (8.09%) 0.04 p. p. Growth of active Internet users, % 17.6% 20.0% (2.4 p. p.) Subscriber base, mln 47.5 46.6 2% 1. The total number of fibre optic broadband internet subscribers among households grew by 4% to 9.8 millionin the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the corresponding period of 2020; ARPU grew by 1% to RUB 380. 2. The total number of fibre optic broadband internet and VPN subscribers in B2B and B2G increased by 10%year-on-year to 0.7 million; ARPU was up by 3% to RUB 2,868. 3. The number of IPTV users grew by 5% to 6.4 million users compared to the corresponding period of lastyear, with average ARPU of RUB 306; 4. The number of active mobile Internet users grew in 4Q 2021 by 17.6% compared to the corresponding periodof 2020. The mobile Internet data traffic growth reached 29%; at the same time, cellular customer base churn was8.05%.The mobile subscriber base grew by 2% to 47.5 million users in 2021.

KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 2021 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

Business news - Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services:

-- Wink: -- New services:? "Film Swap" for free exchange of a purchased movie within the first 20 minutes of watching; - Mobile data exchange for movie minutes;

-- New subscription offers and packages "Transformer", "Maximum", "Premium", Wink+more.tv;

-- Partnership-based integration of Wink and VK Combo;

-- Seamless migration of all IPTV subscribers to Wink.

Wink was among top three leaders for the number of paying OTT subscribers posting a five-fold growth of the subscriber base[6]; the total number of active Wink users surpassed three million in FY 2021;

-- As part of the gaming product line expansion, with the Gaming tariff as a core service: -- New gaming option launched to provide clients with a second account and share benefits with friends;

-- Expanded functionality and added options within Rostelecom.Key: -- Video analytics and traffic control functions for special vehicles;

-- Wider range of compatible equipment and an integrated intercom panel Sputnik;

-- Omnichat options added to the mobile app for technical support and expanded functionality;

Rostelecom.Key currently covers over 242,000 apartments, while the number of video cameras connected to the 'Key' platform has exceeded 10,000.

-- As part of Smart Home solutions: -- Face Detection service introduced with an option to programme the recording;

-- Further improvements to adhoc options, allowing for cloud recording only if an activity is recorded;

Three-fold growth of revenues from services compared to 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2022 01:41 ET (06:41 GMT)