Dow Jones News
04.03.2022 | 08:13
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND -5-

DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS 4Q AND FY 2021

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS 4Q AND FY 2021 04-March-2022 / 09:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Revenue increased by 6% in 2021; OIBDA[1] up 13%; FCF[2] up by 43%.

Moscow, Russia - March 4, 2022 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's largest integrated digital company, today announces its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- Revenue grew by 3% to RUB 168.3 billion compared to 4Q 2020:

-- OIBDA up by 10% to RUB 49.1 billion;

-- OIBDA margin up by 1.9 p.p. to 29.2%;

-- Net profit of RUB 0.5 billion compared to net loss of RUB (1.5) billion in 4Q 2020;

-- CAPEX[3] excluding state programmes increased by 18% to RUB 42.5 billion (25.3% of revenue) compared to4Q 2020;

-- FCF of RUB 15.9 billion compared RUB 19.6 billion in 4Q 2020;

FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- Revenue increased by 6% to RUB 580.1 billion;

-- OIBDA grew by 13% to RUB 218.8 billion;

-- OIBDA margin improved by 2.2 p.p to 37.7%;

-- Net profit increased by 26% to RUB 31.8 billion;

-- CAPEX excluding state programs increased by 11% to RUB 118.7 billion (20.5% of revenue);

-- FCF increased by 43% to RUB 32.5 billion;

-- Net Debt[4] including lease liabilities increased by 8% since the beginning of the year to RUB 505.2billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 2.3x.

Key figures for 4Q 2021, RUB mln 

RUB million                4Q 2021 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y 
Revenue                  168,332 163,009 3% 
OIBDA                   49,116 44,491 10% 
OIBDA margin %              29.2%  27.3%  - 
Operating Income             8,009  7,295  10% 
Operating margin %            4.8%  4.5%  - 
Net Income                0.450  (1,507) - 
% of revenue               0.3%  (0.9%) - 
Capital Expenditure excl. state programs 42,548 36,162 18% 
% of revenue               25.3%  22.2%  - 
Net debt                 505,197 466,035 8% 
Net debt/ annualised OIBDA        2.3   2.4   - 
FCF                    15,938 19,644 (3,706) Key figures for FY 2021, RUB mln 
RUB million                2021  2020   change, y-o-y 
Revenue                  580,092 546,889 6% 
OIBDA                   218,814 194,050 13% 
OIBDA margin %              37.7%  35.5%  - 
Operating Income             73,707 68,965 7% 
Operating margin %            12.7%  12.6%  - 
Net Income                31,832 25,363 26% 
% of revenue               5.5%  4.6%  - 
Capital Expenditure excl. state programs 118,740 107,139 11% 
% of revenue               20.5%  19.6%  - 
Net debt                 505,197 466,035 8% 
Net debt/ annualised OIBDA        2.3   2.4   - 
FCF                    32,499 22,659 9,840

Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "A number of strategic and structural changes have made it possible for Rostelecom to achieve its financial and operational targets set for 2021. We have successfully expanded and improved our product line, with an increased share of innovative digital services in the range as well as grown size of the business, while strengthening its market position in key segments. As a result, we managed to post positive performance across all key financial indicators. Solid growth was also demonstrated by FCF - over 40%. Strong 2021 results provide the basis for an increase in shareholder payouts relative to the lower limit set by the dividend policy. Therefore, management considers it possible to recommend to increase dividend payments to 6 rubles per share for 2021."

Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer added: "In 2021, Rostelecom continued to show stable business growth and a high level of cost control, which together ensured decent financial results. We also managed to meet our guidance in terms of revenue and OIBDA growth for 2021, while substantial cash flow has enabled us to implement some of the planned investment projects ahead of schedule while keeping the targeted range of CAPEX/Sales ratio. We enhanced our operations both in mature core and new growing areas coupled with increased internal efficiency as well as streamlined and downsized business model. We also aimed at decreasing our OPEX and optimizing the company's debt structure to improve its cost and ensure resilience over the market volatility. On the financial front, these efforts have led to marginality growth, solid FCF generation as well as debt burden reduction. Operationally, they have enabled the company to further sustain and invest into growing promising areas. At the same time, the complex nature of the geopolitical context and uncertainty of the macroeconomic risks which can have a negative impact on the dynamics of the results of subsequent periods, we will take some time before discussing the potential prospects for 2022 until we see stabilisation and certainty and lower volatility in the financial markets."

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Fixed services business 

Number of subscribers (million): 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y 
FIBRE-BASED SERVICES 
                 10.8  10.4  4% 
Internet access 
B2C: Broadband          9.8   9.5   4% 
B2B/G: Broadband         0.7   0.6   10% 
B2B/G: Broadband + VPN      1.0   0.9   10% 
IPTV               6.4   6.1   5% 
Hosted PBX            0.218  0.160  37% 
TRADITIONAL SERVICES 
Local telephony services     12.5  14.0  (11%) 
B2C                9.9   11.3  (12%) 
B2B/G               2.6   2.7   (6%) 
Broadband xDSL 
B2C: Broadband xDSL        2.5   3.0   (15%) 
B2B/G: Broadband xDSL       0.2   0.2   (17%) 
Cable TV             4.5   4.7   (6%) 
ARPU[5] (RUB):      4Q 2021 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y 
FIBRE-BASED SERVICES 
             380   377   1% 
Internet access 
B2C: Broadband      2,868  2,764  4% 
B2B/G: Broadband     4,066  4,298  (5%) 
B2B/G: Broadband + VPN  306   307   (0,3%) 
IPTV           907   1,108  (18%) 
Hosted PBX 
TRADITIONAL SERVICES 
Local telephony services 223   227   (2%) 
B2C            575   585   (2%) 
B2B/G 
Broadband xDSL      462   450   3% 
B2C: Broadband xDSL    1,527  1,324  15% 
B2B/G: Broadband xDSL   191   186   3% 
Cable TV         380   377   1%

Mobile business 

4Q 2021 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y 
Data Traffic, incl. MVNO,Pb     1,856  1,442  29% 
Churn, %              (8.05%) (8.09%) 0.04 p. p. 
Growth of active Internet users, % 17.6%  20.0%  (2.4 p. p.) 
Subscriber base, mln        47.5  46.6  2% 1. The total number of fibre optic broadband internet subscribers among households grew by 4% to 9.8 millionin the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the corresponding period of 2020; ARPU grew by 1% to RUB 380. 2. The total number of fibre optic broadband internet and VPN subscribers in B2B and B2G increased by 10%year-on-year to 0.7 million; ARPU was up by 3% to RUB 2,868. 3. The number of IPTV users grew by 5% to 6.4 million users compared to the corresponding period of lastyear, with average ARPU of RUB 306; 4. The number of active mobile Internet users grew in 4Q 2021 by 17.6% compared to the corresponding periodof 2020. The mobile Internet data traffic growth reached 29%; at the same time, cellular customer base churn was8.05%.The mobile subscriber base grew by 2% to 47.5 million users in 2021.

KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 2021 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

Business news - Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services:

-- Wink: -- New services:? "Film Swap" for free exchange of a purchased movie within the first 20 minutes of watching; - Mobile data exchange for movie minutes;

-- New subscription offers and packages "Transformer", "Maximum", "Premium", Wink+more.tv;

-- Partnership-based integration of Wink and VK Combo;

-- Seamless migration of all IPTV subscribers to Wink.

Wink was among top three leaders for the number of paying OTT subscribers posting a five-fold growth of the subscriber base[6]; the total number of active Wink users surpassed three million in FY 2021;

-- As part of the gaming product line expansion, with the Gaming tariff as a core service: -- New gaming option launched to provide clients with a second account and share benefits with friends;

-- Expanded functionality and added options within Rostelecom.Key: -- Video analytics and traffic control functions for special vehicles;

-- Wider range of compatible equipment and an integrated intercom panel Sputnik;

-- Omnichat options added to the mobile app for technical support and expanded functionality;

Rostelecom.Key currently covers over 242,000 apartments, while the number of video cameras connected to the 'Key' platform has exceeded 10,000.

-- As part of Smart Home solutions: -- Face Detection service introduced with an option to programme the recording;

-- Further improvements to adhoc options, allowing for cloud recording only if an activity is recorded;

Three-fold growth of revenues from services compared to 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2022 01:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND -2-

-- Further improvements of the B2B product offering: -- New services:? Wi-Fi 2.0 platform for B2B with an extended functionality for analysis of public Wi-Fi networkusers' activity; - Smart Office cloud service for remote control and administration of service facilities fromanywhere in the world provided there is Internet access; - Transport monitoring service for assessing the fleet quality and state; - Ad designer service allowing clients to publicise content and control TV-sets remotely within theTV for corporates product; - Data Science powered personified solutions for SMEs; - Digital Contract Signing solution for SMEs; - Additional options for Hosted PBX, including voice analytics, voice-activated digital assistants,integration with mobile numbers and automatic analysis of calls; - Rostelecom continues to grow its digital segment:

-- As part of cloud and data center services: -- All Rostelecom data centers are now PCI DSS[7] compliant;

-- Technical compatibility of the software for TIONIX VDI remote and virtual workstations and theRussian processors Baikal-T and Baikal-M;

-- New platform 'Public cloud platform' launched in a Moscow data center (Kurchatovsky);

-- Newly launched:? Second queue of the Udomlya data center for 800 racks; - New Novosibirsk data center for 304 racks; - New Tier III accredited data center for 207 racks launched in Moscow;

-- New facility acquired in the south of Moscow for the construction of four more data centers with atotal rack capacity of 7,000.

-- CloudLine services launched in the Novosibirsk data centers;

-- Rostelecom ranked first in the rating of largest Russian data center operators based on CNewsAnalytics;

-- As part of cybersecurity services: -- News services launched:? Solar advisor - employee efficiency monitoring system; - Solar Mss Sandbox service for protection against advanced cyber-attacks; - Cryptographic protection for the communication channels of Virtual Data Center users;

-- Projects realised:? Integration of a DLP-system Solar Dozor for Unipro, Zenith football club, Rosatom, National Bankof Kazakhstan; - Monitoring and emergency response within the infrastructures of Rosseti Ural and GLONASS; - Seven large contracts signed for the launch of Solar appScreener in the APAC region, includingstate bodies and Singapore airlines; - Adversary Emulation trainings for sector red teams under Ministry of Energy and cross-sectortrainings for TMK and the Sinara group;

-- Center of expertise for cybersecurity services Solar MSS opened in Samara;

-- Solar JSOC was transformed into a center for cyber-attacks response;

-- The Moscow Institute of Engineering Physics test and certification center has chosen SolarappScreener for analysis of its software for compliance with the information security certificationrequirements of the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control of Russia;

-- Pilot launch of the Cyber Polygon training project; - Operator business segment highlights:

-- O2O[8] project: -- revenues grew by 14% in FY 2021;

-- Fibre-optic line servicing expanded to 192.4 km (+6.1% compared with FY 2020);

-- Base stations servicing expanded to 103,500 units (+45% compared with FY 2020);

-- As part of international partners engagement: -- Two 100 GBs channels provided to China Telecom for a long-term lease;

-- IP-transit for the Kyrgyzstani telecom leader Alfa Telecom (TM Megacom);

-- As part of Russian partners engagement: -- Long-term contract signed with Megafon for a new service "Provision of an optic fibre segment".

-- Fibre opitics lease agreement signed with ER Telecom Holding for 17 segments of the transmissionnetwork.

-- Vladivostok-Tokyo channel with 10GBs in speed set up for VimpelCom; - As part of large projects and contracts: -- Contract signed with Russian Post for provision of communications services for the country's largestcorporate data network;

-- Rostelecom supplied Hosted PBX for over 1,800 offices of the Federal Treasury;

-- Rostelecom and Danone signed an agreement for supply and installation of TV-sets and other equipmentto monitor health and wellbeing of visitors and employees;

-- Rostelecom supplied infrastructure for automated workspaces for Rskhb-Intekh;

-- Rostelecom has signed a contract for provision of cloud access to Carsharing Russia (Delimobil). - Mobile business with Tele2 at its core continues to progress:

-- New solutions for clients:? Option to exchange mobile minutes for movies, coffee and Xiaomi smartphones; - Option to save up minutes of gigabytes with no expiry date; - Family and friends discounts; - Option to use Telegram and Viber messengers, as well as smart parking assistant with zero balance onthe account; - Register sim-cards remotely using unqualified electronic signature function in the GosKey app; - Option to purchase sim-cards on Yandex.Lavka, Yandex.Market and AliExpress;

Other news

-- Rostelecom presented its 2025 Strategy and the 2021-2023 Dividend Policy following the approval by theBoard of Directors;

-- Rostelecom's Board of Directors has extended Michael Ossevsky's tenure as company president until 2027;

-- Acquisition of BFT Group, the leading digitisation provider for state management

-- Acquisition of TBE-Telecom, a provider of MVNE platform;

-- Consolidation of 100% of Rostelecom Digital Technologies;

-- Rostelecom achieved Resg1 rating by AK&M for its ESG reporting and disclosure;

-- Rostelecom tops the ESG rating by the National Rating Agency;

-- Rostelecom has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year;

-- The company was named the best employer in the telecom sector, while Tele2 Russia assumed leadershipamong mobile operators based on hh.ru rating, and has received two gold and three silver awards at the Global TopRanking Performers Awards;

-- Wink has won two awards for best OTT-service at Golden Ray and the Big Digit National awards.

OPERATING REVIEW

Revenue analysis

Revenue structure by services 

RUB million                        4Q 2021  4Q 2020   change 2021    2020    change 
Mobile                           50,734   47,275  7%    194,345  176,958  10% 
Broadband                         27,256   23,625  15%   99,947   90,377  11% 
Digital                          37,942   30,442  25%   88,399   77,298  14% 
TV services                        10,172   9,792   4%    39,913   38,004  5% 
Wholesale services                     17,396   20,116  (14%)  74,075   74,762  (1%) 
Interconnect and traffic transit services         4,313   4,593   (6%)   17,760   17,803  0% 
VPN                            5,986   8,216   (27%)  29,729   29,722  0% 
Rent of channels                      2,348   2,575   (9%)   9,707   10,095  (4%) 
Rent and maintenance of telecommunications infrastructure 4,749   4,732   0,4%   16,879   17,142  (2%) 
Fixed telephony                      11,831   13,356  (11%)  48,862   54,620  (11%) 
Other services                       13,001   18,403  (29%)  34,551   34,870  (1%) 
Total                           168,332  163,009  3%    580,092  546,889  6%

Revenue structure by segments and clusters 

RUB million         4Q 2021 4Q 2020   change 2021   2020   change 
1. Segments         90,449  93,602   (3%)  333,277 323 187 3% 
B2C[9]            34,717  35,134   (1%)  138,430 138,290 0.1% 
B2B/G[10]          39,853  43,044   (7%)  136,360 130,185 5% 
B2O[11]           15,879  15,424   3%   58,487  54,712  7% 
2. Digital Clusters     41,481  35,024   18%   89,569  75,656  18% 
Data centers and cloud    12,512  11,678   7%   35,276  29,981  18% 
Digital Region        10,255  9,604   7%   23,568  22,082  7% 
Cyber Security        4,818  4,054   19%   8,856  6,024  47% 
Others            13,896  9,688   43%   21,869  17,569  24% 
3. Mobile          53,813  49,673   8%   205,283 185,765 11% 
4. Other           3,969  4,046   (2%)  14,917  17,380  (14%) 
Eliminations and corrections (21,379) (19,335)  -    (62,954) (55,099) - 
Total            168,332  163,009  3%   580,092 546,889 6%

In the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue increased by 3% to RUB 168.3 billion, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of the following factors:

-- a 25% increase in revenue from digital services, mainly due to the growth of public platform solutions,video surveillance, and the promotion of data centre services;

-- a 15% increase in revenue from broadband reflecting the proceeds from Internet connection contracts,growth of client base in fibre optic tariff plans and ARPU;

-- a 7% increase in mobile business, driven by an increase in mobile Internet use and basic voice services.

Core contribution to revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 came from Digital clusters, Mobile business as well as connectivity services, predominantly in B2B/G segment

During the twelve months of 2021, revenue increased by 6% to RUB 580.1 billion, year-on-year, as a result of the following factors:

-- a 10% increase in mobile business, driven by an increase in mobile Internet use and basic voice services;

-- a 14% increase in revenue from digital services, mainly due to the growth of public platform solutions,video surveillance, and the promotion of data centre services and cloud;

-- a 11% increase in revenue from broadband reflecting the proceeds from Internet connection contracts,growth of client base in fibre optic tariff plans and ARPU.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2022 01:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND -3-

Core contribution to revenue in the FY 2021 came from Mobile, Digital clusters (including Public Services and InfoSec), as well as B2B/G.

Operating income analysis

Operating expenses structure 

RUB million                          4Q 2021  4Q 2020  change 2021   2020   change 
Personnel costs                        (39,361) (40,303) (2%)  (137,209) (136,389) 1% 
Depreciation, Amortization and impairment losses       (39,428) (35,245) 12%   (140,059) (119,702) 17% 
Interconnection charges                    (25,114) (26,482) (5%)  (96,816) (95,635) 1% 
Materials, repairs and maintenance, utilities         (13,001) (12,382) 5%   (43,426) (40,302) 8% 
Gain on the disposal of PPE and intangible assets       1,674   2,151   (22%)  9,051   5,992   51% 
Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized   (123)   (4,030)  (97%)  (1,911)  (7,165)  (73%) 
cost 
Other operating income                    4,922   6,603   (25%)  20,736  21,883  (5%) 
Other operating expenses                   (49,892) (46,026) 8%   (116,751) (106,606) 10% 
Total operating expenses                   (160,323) (155,714) 3%   (506,385) (477,924) 6%

In the fourth quarter of 2021, operating expenses increased by 3% compared to the corresponding period of 2020 and amounted to RUB 160.3 billion, largely due to the following factors:

-- a 12% increase (of RUB 4.2 bln) in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, due to shorteruseful life for a number of core objects financial assets and intangible assets;

-- an 8% increase (of RUB 3.9 bln) in other operating expenses, partially due to the formation of additionalreserves, as well as promotion and marketing expenses;

-- a 25% decrease (of RUB 1.7 bln) in other operating income, mainly due to a rescheduled payment plan forthe proceeds from the Bridging the Digital Divide project for future periods;

-- a 97% decrease (of RUB 3.9 bln) in impairment losses of financial assets measured at amortized cost,partially due to recovery of reserves for certain assets.

In the twelve months of 2021, operating expenses increased by 6% compared to the corresponding period of 2020 and amounted to RUB 506.4 billion due to the following factors:

-- a 17% increase (of RUB 20.4 bln) in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, due to an increasein depreciation charges for new items of fixed assets, intangible assets and leases;

-- a 10% increase (of RUB 10.1 bln) in other operating expenses, partially due to the formation ofadditional reserves, as well as promotion and marketing expenses;

-- an 8% increase (of RUB 3.1 bln) in materials, repairs and maintenance and utilities, partly due to anincrease in utility bills;

-- a 73% decrease (of RUB 5.3 bln) in impairment losses of financial assets measured at amortized cost,partially due to recovery of reserves for certain assets;

-- a 51% increase (of RUB 3.1 billion) in gain on the disposal of PPE and intangible assets, mainly due toimproved performance in real estate portfolio management.

OIBDA structure by segments and clusters 

RUB million         4Q 2021 4Q 2020 change 2021  2020   change 
1. Segments         24,430 21 027 16%   110,952 97,515 14% 
B2C             6,306  6,525  (3%)  36,734 33,556 9% 
B2B/G            13,479 10,486 29%   57,231 49,522 16% 
B2O             4,645  4,015  16%   16,987 14,437 18% 
2. Digital Clusters     12,700 9,013  41%   25,438 20,586 24% 
Data centers and cloud    5,236  3,980  32%   15,245 12,450 22% 
Digital Region        1,919  1,196  60%   5,094  4,415  15% 
Cyber Security        2,204  1,852  19%   3,216  1,752  84% 
Others            3,341  1,985  68%   1,883  1,970  (4%) 
3. Mobile          21,806 17,878 22%   88,082 75,051 17% 
4. Other           (6,469) 593   -    1,699  6,024  (72%) 
Eliminations and corrections (3,351) (4,020)     (7,357) (5,126) 
Total            49,116 44,491 10%   218,814 194,050 13%

Operating profit increased by 10% in 4Q 2021 to RUB 8.0 billion and increased by 7% to RUB 73.7 billion in FY 2021 year-on-year.

OIBDA for 4Q 2021 increased by 10% to RUB 49.1 billion and by 13% to RUB 218.8 billion in FY 2021 year-on-year. OIBDA dynamics were influenced by revenue growth, and the above-mentioned changes in operating expenses. The OIBDA margin in 4Q 2021 increased by 1.9 p.p. to 29.2% compared to the 4Q 2020. OIBDA margin in FY 2021 increased by 2.2 pp to 37.7% compared to FY 2020. Higher OIBDA in FY 2021 was mainly influenced by higher revenues in the mobile and B2B/G segments.

Net Income Analysis

In 4Q 2021, loss before tax stood at RUB (0.6) billion, compared to RUB (0.7) billion in the corresponding period of 2020. In FY 2021, profit before tax increased by 20% to RUB 40.8 billion compared to FY 2020. Loss before tax in 4Q 2021 was caused by uneven distribution of certain expenses across the calendar year. The dynamics of profit before tax in FY 2021 was driven by higher operating income and no foreign exchange losses in 2021.

The recovery of income tax in 4Q 2021 was RUB 1.1 billion compared to income tax of RUB 0.8 billion in 4Q 2020. In FY 2021, income tax was RUB 9.0 billion compared to RUB 8.7 billion in FY 2020. The recovery of income tax in 4Q 2021 was driven by the tax effect related to one-off accruals. The dynamics of income tax in FY 2021 was driven by changes in profit before tax, as well as expenditures, which are not deductible for tax purposes.

Net income in 4Q 2021 stood at RUB 0.5 billion, compared to RUB (1.5) billion the corresponding period of 2020, and in FY 2021 - net income increased by 26% to RUB 31.8 billion versus the FY 2020.

Financial review

Net operating cash flow in 4Q 2021 remained almost intact and reached RUB 59.3 billion, compared to the corresponding period of 2020. In FY 2021 net operating cash flow increased by 11% to RUB 152.5 billion compared to FY 2020.

Cash outflow for investments in non-current assets excluding state programmes in 4Q 2021 increased by 18% to RUB 42.5 billion (25.3% of revenue) and including state programmes it increased by 9% to RUB 56.6 billion (33.6% of revenue). Cash outflow for investments in non-current assets excluding state programmes in FY 2021 increased by 11% to RUB 118.7 billion (20.5% of revenue) and including state programmes it increased by 9% to RUB 147.8 billion (25.5% of revenue).

FCF in 4Q 2021 totalled RUB 15.9 billion compared to RUB 19.6 billion in 4Q 2020. Free cash flow in FY 2021 increased by RUB 9.8 billion (+43% year-on-year) and reached RUB 32.5 billion. The FCF dynamics in 4Q 2021 and FY 2021 was driven by OIBDA growth, changes in working capital, mainly due to higher advance payments for platform solutions projects for the digital government. This in turn determined a more intensive investment programme in the end of 2021. 

Free Cash Flow (RUB, billion)

As at December 31, 2021, including lease liabilities, the Group's total debt increased by 12% and amounted to RUB 568.7 billion, partially driven by the increase in lease liabilities following the reconsideration of capitalisation terms in rent contracts. 100% of the Group's total debt remained rouble-denominated as at December 31, 2021.

As at December 31, 2021, the Group's net debt, including lease liabilities, increased by 8% compared to the beginning of the year and amounted to RUB 505.2 billion. The net debt /OIBDA ratio[12] decreased to 2.3x from 2.4x for the last twelve months.

* * *

APPENDICES 1. Reconciliation of OIBDA; 2. Statement of Comprehensive Income for FY 2021; 3. Statement of Cash Flows for FY 2021; 4. Statement of Financial Position for FY 2021.

APPENDIX 1: RECONCILIATION OF OIBDA

OIBDA is a non-U.S. GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure, which the Company defines as operating income before depreciation and amortisation as well as some certain expenses. We believe that OIBDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations, including our ability to finance capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt.

The following indicators are not taken into account in the calculation of OIBDA:

-- Expenses related to the long-term management incentive programme, implying accruals in personnel costsline;

-- Expenses related to non-government pension insurance. 

RUB million                             4Q 2021 4Q 2020 change 2021   2020   change 
Operating income                          8,009  7,295  10%  73,707  68,965  7% 
Plus amortisation                          (39,428) (35,245) 12%  (140,059) (119,702) 17% 
Plus expenses related to the long-term management incentive     (1,243) (1,679) (26%) (3,744)  (4,205)  (11%) 
programme 
Plus expenses related to non-government pension insurance      (436)  (272)  60%  (1,304)  (1,178)  11% 
OIBDA                                49,116  44,491  10%  218,814  194,050  13% 
OIBDA margin, %                           29.2%  27.3%      37.7%   35.5%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2022 01:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND -4-

APPENDIX 2: Statement of Comprehensive Income for FY 2021 

Year ended 31 
                                                 December 
                                                      2020 
                                                 2021 
                                                      (restated) 
Revenue                                              580,092  546,889 
 
Operating expenses 
Wages, salaries, other benefits and payroll taxes                         (137,209) (136,389) 
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses                         (140,059) (119,702) 
Interconnection charges                                      (96,816) (95,635) 
Materials, utilities, repairs and maintenance                           (43,426) (40,302) 
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets              9,051   5,992 
Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost                  (1,911)  (7,165) 
Other operating income                                      20,736  21,883 
Other operating expenses                                     (116,751) (106,606) 
Total operating expenses, net                                   (506,385) (477,924) 
Operating profit                                         73,707  68,965 
 
Share of net profit of associates and joint ventures                       261    969 
Financial income                                         2,205   2,032 
Finance costs                                           (38,923) (36,670) 
Other investing gain/(loss), net                                 3,230   (91) 
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net                                 336    (1,183) 
Profit before income tax                                     40,816  34,022 
Income tax expense                                        (8,984)  (8,659) 
Profit for the year                                        31,832  25,363 
Other comprehensive income/(loss) 
Other comprehensive income/(loss) to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations                     196    181 
Net other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or income in subsequent periods    196    181 
Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent 
periods 
Remeasurement of defined benefit pension plans                          75    21 
Share of other comprehensive income of associates                         57    - 
Income tax on remeasurement of defined benefit pension plans                   (15)   (4) 
Net other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods   117    17 
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax                        313    198 
Total comprehensive income for the year                              32,145  25,561 
 
Profit attributable to: 
Equity holders of the Group                                    28,549  23,326 
Non-controlling interests                                     3,283   2,037 
 
Total comprehensive income attributable to: 
Equity holders of the Group                                    28,862  23,524 
Non-controlling interests                                     3,283   2,037 
Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Group -                 8.50   7.43 
basic (in roubles) 
Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Group -                 8.40   7.32 
diluted (in roubles)

APPENDIX 3: Statement of Cash Flows for FY 2021 

Year ended 31 December 
                                                 2021   2020 
                                                      (restated) 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Profit before tax                                        40,816  34,022 
 
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to cash generated from operations 
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses                         140,059  119,702 
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets             (9,051)  (5,992) 
Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost                  1,911   7,165 
Share of net profit of associates and joint ventures                       (261)   (969) 
Finance income                                          (2,205)  (2,032) 
Finance costs excluding finance costs on employee benefit obligations              38,889  36,622 
Other investing gain/(loss), net                                 (3,230)  91 
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net                                (336)   1,183 
Share-based motivation program                                  3,508   3,860 
 
Increase in accounts receivable and contract assets                       (13,004) (7,278) 
Increase in employee benefits                                  236    321 
Increase in inventories                                     (1,769)  (243) 
Increase in accounts payable, provisions and accrued expenses                  11,182  11,094 
Increase in contract costs, prepayments and other assets                     (17,022) (16,873) 
Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities                             10,690  (2,064) 
Net cash generated from operations before income tax and interests paid             200,413  178,609 
 
Interest paid                                          (39,043) (35,594) 
Income tax refund                                        42    1,706 
Income tax paid                                         (8,942)  (7,931) 
Net cash from operating activities                                152,470  136,790 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets                 (147,840) (135,987) 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and assets held for    10,333  6,236 
sale 
Acquisition of financial assets                                 (24,356) (14,196) 
Proceeds from disposals of financial assets                           19,253  11,461 
Interest received                                        1,118   719 
Subsidy from Government                                     16,418  14,901 
Dividends received                                        444    569 
Purchase of subsidiaries and business, net of cash acquired                   (2,661)  (119,444) 
Distribution received from joint venture                             399    1,665 
Proceeds from disposals of equity accounted investees                      462    - 
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed                   195    (74) 
Acquisition of equity accounted investees                            (722)   (1,574) 
Net cash used in investing activities                              (126,957) (235,724) 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Issue of share capital                                      -     66,000 
Purchase of treasury shares                                   (4,343)  - 
Proceeds from bank and corporate loans                              591,793  847,214 
Repayment of bank and corporate loans                              (566,040) (852,883) 
Proceeds from bonds                                       14,944  50,000 
Repayment of bonds                                        (1,945)  (1,934) 
Repayment of vendor financing payable                              -     (2)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2022 01:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND -5- 

Proceeds from / (repayment of) other non-current financing liabilities              -     (29) 
Proceeds from sale of non-controlling interests                         -     35,000 
Repayment of lease liabilities                                  (18,560) (14,682) 
Acquisition of non-controlling interests                             (4,480)  (36) 
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Group                           (16,797) (16,664) 
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries                  (1,750)  (1,433) 
Net cash (used in)/from financing activities                           (7,178)  110,551 
 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents                   20    (357) 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents                            18,355  11,260 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year                        31,215  19,955 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year                         49,570  31,215

APPENDIX 4: Statement of Financial Position for FY 2021 

31 December 
                              31 December 
                                    2020 
                              2021 
                                    (restated) 
Assets 
Non-current assets 
Property, plant and equipment               607,638   575,851 
Goodwill and other intangible assets            149,007   141,184 
Right of use assets                    113,202   95,733 
Trade and other accounts receivable            7,174    6,317 
Investments in associates and joint ventures        14,056   10,896 
Other financial assets                   3,017    815 
Other non-current assets                  13,063   12,900 
Deferred tax assets                    10,666   9,027 
Contract assets                      439     972 
Contract costs                       16,749   16,326 
Total non-current assets                  935,011   870,021 
 
Current assets 
Inventories                        12,572   10,792 
Contract assets                      7,758    6,710 
Contract costs                       947     674 
Trade and other accounts receivable            59,190   50,166 
Prepayments                        11,429   8,953 
Prepaid income tax                     1,842    1,377 
Other financial assets                   13,965   11,482 
Other current assets                    9,888    7,892 
Cash and cash equivalents                 49,570   31,215 
Asset classified as held for sale             716     831 
Total current assets                    167,877   130,092 
Total assets                        1,102,888  1,000,113 
 
Equity and liabilities 
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Group 
Share capital                       95     95 
Treasury shares                      (13,345)  (14,374) 
Retained earnings and other reserves            200,726   194,424 
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Group  187,476   180,145 
Non-controlling interests                 39,926   37,604 
Total equity                        227,402   217,749 
 
Non-current liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                    342,136   372,406 
Lease liabilities                     103,722   86,392 
Employee benefits                     6,906    6,670 
Deferred tax liabilities                  44,641   41,851 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses           1,047    1,580 
Contract liabilities                    15,300   15,811 
Provisions                         5,730    5,848 
Other non-current financial liabilities          21,443   10,774 
Other non-current liabilities               43,286   32,831 
Total non-current liabilities               584,211   574,163 
 
Current liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                    102,271   32,535 
Lease liabilities                     20,603   17,399 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses           82,401   96,082 
Income tax payable                     3,365    3,023 
Contract liabilities                    42,512   34,680 
Provisions                         22,816   9,413 
Other financial liabilities                -      1,914 
Other current liabilities                 17,307   13,155 
Total current liabilities                 291,275   208,201 
Total liabilities                     875,486   782,364 
Total equity and liabilities                1,102,888  1,000,113

PJSC Rostelecom is the largest integrated digital services and products provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia. The Company serves millions of households, state and private enterprises across the country.

Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access and pay-TV. The total number of fibre broadband users stands at c.11 mln users, it has 11 mln pay-TV customers, over 6.4 mln of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. Tele2 Russia, a Rostelecom subsidiary, is a major player in the mobile market with over 47.5 mln subscribers and the industry-leading NPS, a customer satisfaction benchmark.

During the FY 2021, the Group generated RUB 580.1 bln of revenues, RUB 218.8 bln of OIBDA (37.7% of revenue) and RUB 31.8 bln of net income.

The Group is the leading provider of telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels.

Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centres and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services.

* * *

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby.

Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

-- Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecastsof the present value of future cash flows and related factors;

-- The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations;

-- the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network;

-- the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansionof the range of its services and their pricing;

-- the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices;

-- the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on thedevelopment of the market segments within which the Company operates;

-- economic outlook and industry trends;

-- the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessmentof impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity;

-- other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include:

-- risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes inglobal economic conditions;

-- risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees anddecisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchangecontrols relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies;

-- risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels ofprofitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions,and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market;

-- technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunicationsinfrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies;

-- other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see theCompany's Annual Report and the Company's other public filings.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2022 01:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

