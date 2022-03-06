S Immo: With the sale of its 12.69% stake in Immofinanz, S Immo has generated proceeds from the sale and cash inflow of more than Euro 400 mn. The equity investment thus has generated a total return (including dividends) of approximately Euro 81 mn over the entire investment period. Compared to the last consolidated financial statements as of 30 September 2021, the sale including the dividend payment received in October 2021 results in a positive effect before taxes of approximately Euro 55 mn. S Immo has disposed of its investment in Immofinanz AG following the sale of its investment in CA Immo in 2021. As a result, the company can now fully concentrate on its core business of letting and managing profitable properties in Germany, Austria and Central and Eastern Europe, as well as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...