Lenzing: The Lenzing Group, supplier of wood-based specialty fibers, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its key lyocell expansion project in Thailand. The new plant, the largest of its kind in the world with a nameplate capacity of 100,000 tons per year, started production on schedule and will help to even better meet the increasing customer demand for TENCEL branded lyocell fibers. For Lenzing, the pro-ject also represents an important step towards strengthening its leadership position in the specialty fiber mar-ket and into a carbon-free future. The construction of the plant located at Industrial Park 304 in Prachinburi, around 150 kilometers northeast of Bangkok, started in the second half of 2019 and proceeded largely according to plan, despite the challenges ...

