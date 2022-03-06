Wienerberger: Wienerberger has made a strong start to the year 2022 and is experiencing high demand across all regions. The company is running at close full capacity in all business areas and continues to pursue a number of attractive growth projects across the Group. The management views the current Wienerberger share price as an attractive opportunity to acquire up to 3% of its share capital with an investment volume of up to Euro 100 mn. Wienerberger intends to use the repurchased shares over time, among others, for the acquisition of companies, thereby creating additional value for shareholders.Wienerberger: weekly performance: -10.13% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (04/03/2022)

