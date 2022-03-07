C O R R E C T I O N -- Pocket Network

In the news release, Pocket Network Powers Gnosis Chain's Play-To-Earn Game 'Dark Forest' Round 5, issued 02-Mar-2022 by Pocket Network over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the text has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Pocket Network Powers Gnosis Chain's Zero-Knowledge RTS Game 'Dark Forest' v6 Round 5

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket Network, a Web3 relay infrastructure middleware protocol which provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 30k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Harmony, announced successful service delivery of Remote Procedure Call (RPC) access to the Gnosis Chain (formerly xDai) for Round 5 of the widely popular real-time strategy blockchain game, Dark Forest. With this last round, the Gnosis Chain game drove nearly 60 million relays through Pockets Network's full node decentralized infrastructure in just the span of a few days.

According to DappRadar, user statistics show the rapid pace of adoption of blockchain gaming. The number of daily unique wallets interacting with game-related smart contracts surged to 1.3 million last year, a 46-fold increase over the 28,000 at the end of 2020. Games like Dark Forest's growth in popularity strengthens the ongoing need for decentralized and resilient RPC services that will ultimately skyrocket relay demand. Pocket Network's commitment to speed, decentralization, and global load balancing ensures that players can expect a high-quality experience anywhere and anytime that they play.

"We are confident in handling the responsibility of being part of Gnosis Chain's bedrock for dApps - even during peak surges," said AmyKelly Petruzzella, Director at Pocket Network. "Dark Forest's round-based games are a perfect use case for Pocket Network to automatically load balance incoming traffic at the gateway level, which means no delays or loss of quality on their RPC endpoint and fees remain just as low even during times of high demand - no surge charges."

Pocket Network has been providing unstoppable RPC endpoints to Dark Forest since early 2021. Thousands of gaming enthusiasts have participated in the first five rounds, spending over one trillion in gas fees on Gnosis Chain and who have taken advantage of the 50 million relays a day load-balanced endpoint Pocket has given the Dark Forest community. With Pocket Network's capacity to handle billions of relays per day and goal of supporting over 100 blockchains by the end of 2022, Pocket Network can seamlessly handle increased traffic to provide players with the smoothest gaming experience with no downtime, low latency, user privacy, and redundancy.

About Pocket Network

