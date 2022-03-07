Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
07.03.22
08:12 Uhr
3,545 Euro
-0,115
-3,14 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3753,49017:03
Dow Jones News
07.03.2022 | 16:55
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 07-March-2022 / 15:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      Shane Casserly 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
       Position/   Corporate Development Director 
a)      status 
 
       Initial    Initial Notification 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
               Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
               635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of 
       the financial Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       instrument, 
 
a)      type of 
               IE00BJMZDW83 
       instrument 
 
       Identification 
       code 
 
               1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
                 Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
       Nature of the   out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
b)      transaction    plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
                 determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.044, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 1 March 2022, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. 
 
 
 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)    1. nil 108,188

Aggregated

information

d) -

Aggregated As above

volume

- Price

e) Date of the 1. 2022-03-02

transaction

Place of

the Dublin, Ireland

transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)       Name      Carol Phelan 
        Reason for the notification 
2 
 
a)       Position/   Chief Financial Officer 
        status 
        Initial    Initial Notification 
b)       Notification 
        Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
        monitor 
               Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)       Name 
 
               635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)       LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
        transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
        Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
        the financial 
        instrument, 
        type of 
a) 
        instrument 
        Identification IE00BJMZDW83 
        code 
 
                1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
                 Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
                 out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
        Nature of the   plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
b)       transaction    determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.044, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 1 March 2022, the last trading day preceding the Grant 
                 Date. 
 
 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and 
        volume(s)    2. nil 108,188

Aggregated

information

d) - As Above

Aggregated

volume

- Price

e) Date of the 1. 2022-03-02

transaction 1. Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)       Name      Seán McKeon 
        Reason for the notification 
2 
 
        Position/   Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance 
a)       status 
 
        Initial    Initial Notification 
b)       Notification 
        Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
        monitor 
               Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)       Name 
 
               635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)       LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
        transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
        Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
        the financial 
        instrument, 
        type of 
a) 
        instrument 
        Identification IE00BJMZDW83 
        code 
 
                2. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
                 Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
                 out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
        Nature of the   plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
b)       transaction    determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.044, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 1 March 2022, the last trading day preceding the Grant 
                 Date. 
 
 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and 
        volume(s)    3. nil 45,612

Aggregated

information

d) - As Above

Aggregated

volume

- Price

e) Date of the 2. 2022-03-02

transaction 2. Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      Dermot Crowley 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
       Position/    Chief Executive 
a)      status 
 
       Initial    Initial Notification 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
               Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
               635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification 
       code

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2022 10:24 ET (15:24 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2- 

1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term 
                 Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set 
       Nature of the   out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the 
b)      transaction    plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to 
                 determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is EUR4.044, being volume 
                 weighted average price on 1 March 2022, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. 
 
 
 
               Price(s)          Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)    1. nil 218,848

Aggregated

information

d) -

Aggregated As above

volume

- Price

e) Date of the 1. 2022-03-02

transaction

Place of Dublin, Ireland

f) the

transaction

g) Additional Dermot Crowley beneficially owns 586,381 ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel

Information Group plc, representing 0.263% of the company's issued share capital.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  147436 
EQS News ID:  1296351 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2022 10:24 ET (15:24 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.