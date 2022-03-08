WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp - Pioneering Startup Funding with Blockchain Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTCQB:WSFT) recently announced that it has acquired 51% of Etheralabs LLC a New York City based venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds, and deploys disruptive technologies across the Blockchain space.

Wikisoft's vision is to combine the company's massive amount of data on start-ups, funds and investors with Etheralabs' disruptive Blockchain technology to accelerate finance partnerships between startups and investors - Wikisoft providing the relevant data intelligence and direct investment opportunities and Etheralabs providing the Blockchain expertise and technology on contract execution.

Carsten Kjems Falk, Chief Executive Officer of Wikisoft Corp. said, "Our upcoming Wikifunding platform enriched with Etheralabs' disruptive Blockchain technology will enable startups to connect to venture capital, funds and investors for funding in an automated, secure and transparent way. Investors, funds and venture capital will likewise have an efficient way of finding prospects and making the right investments."

Bryan Feinberg, CEO and Founder of Etheralabs commented: "Wikisoft's data capabilities coupled with our background in transforming large data ecosystems into vibrant venture communities creates a way to accelerate and disrupt the funding process."

Extending far beyond bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, Blockchain technology is cutting out the middleman in most business sectors. A survey from the World Economic Forum underlines the transformation this technology will bring to the financial services sector with expectations of at least 10% of the global GDP being stored on Blockchain platforms by 2025. Deloitte recently wrote that 23% of the fund order process is still being handled manually, mainly though fax orders which have a significant impact on distribution costs and time. The fund sector that is seeking levers for processing optimization and that relies a lot on financial service intermediaries such as transfer agents, fund registries, and fund administrations will be particularly impacted. Blockchain could disintermediate the fund value chain and Escrow accounts, Transfer agents and fund administration would not be needed anymore reducing a lot of time to execute the transfer of value in a secure, transparent and automated way. The Blockchain has the power of an earthquake that would shake to the ground the whole funding industry.

The upcoming Wikifunding platform has an ambition to be at the frontier of startup funding and investment, bringing decentralization, security, immutability, and transparency to the fund distribution and administration market causing the first tremors in the funding industry.

ABOUT ETHERALABS LLC

Etheralabs is New York City based venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds, and deploys disruptive technologies across the Blockchain landscape. Etheralabs fast-tracks ideas into solutions that help high-growth companies with a focus on capital appreciation and scale via early-stage identification and accelerated resource deployment. The acceleration model lays the foundation for taking promising IP from both concept to company and from revenue to profitability, culminating in a fully functioning portfolio venture that is ready to attract follow-on funding, an acquisition partner, or to operate as a standalone company.

More information can be found at: https://etheralabs.io

ABOUT WIKISOFT CORPORATION

In today's fast-moving business world of increasing globalization, Wikisoft leverages big data and associated insights from business datasets to improve performance.

In line with this new phase of globalization, Wikisoft believes that there is a growing demand for access to credible and reliable business data. Data is essential to creating the complete view of customers, prospects, investors, suppliers, and partners necessary to power the right decisions.

Our vision is to create opportunity globally by collecting precise data, curating it, verifying it and putting it in the hands of professionals and businesses as consumable business intelligence. We believe in the power of Wikisoft to collect massive amounts of data and deliver it to businesses curated, credible and reliable.

