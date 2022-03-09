Spexis AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Spexis to present strategy update and full-year 2021 financial results on March 24, 2022



09-March-2022 / 07:25 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Allschwil, Switzerland, March 9, 2022



Spexis to present strategy update and full-year 2021 financial results on March 24, 2022 Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) announced today that it will publish its full-year financial results for 2021 on March 24 at 7.30am CET. Jeffrey D. Wager, M.D. (CEO & Chairman) and Hernan Levett (CFO) will host an earnings call at 2.30pm CET, together with Juergen Froehlich, M.D. (CMDO) and Stephan Wehselau (COO). To access the earnings call, please use the following details: France: +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39

Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5197

Italy: +39 02 3602 6066

Switzerland +41 (0)44 580 7279

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 165 4012

United States +1 646-828-8073 Event Title: Spexis AG - Strategy Update and 2021 Financial Results Confirmation code: 4015509

The presentation will also be available via webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/spexis20220324

Link for participants of the conference call (only slides, no audio, no delay): https://www.webcast-eqs.com/spexis20220324/no-audio After the call, the presentation will be available via the above link. For further information please contact: For Investors:



Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Spexis AG.

+41 61 567 16 00

IR@spexisbio.com For Media:



Dr. Stephan Feldhaus

Feldhaus & Partner

+41 79 865 92 56

feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch About Spexis

Spexis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. The current pipeline of the company is a combination of two legacy companies, Polyphor AG and EnBiotix, Inc. (Boston, MA, USA) which merged in December 2021. The combined company has been renamed to Spexis AG and is trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol SIX:SPEX. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com. Disclaimer

