09.03.2022
374 Water, Inc.: 374Water to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO) a social impact cleantech company is pleased to announced today that management will be participating in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference to be held at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Beach , located in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022 .

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.

About 374Water

374Water is a US-based cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. https://www.374water.com/

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

CONTACT:

Company:
Mr. Richard Davis
ir@374Water.com
(786) 412-7015

Hayden IR:
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: 374Water, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692193/374Water-to-Participate-in-the-34th-Annual-ROTH-Conference

