Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB:GKIN) Provides Update on the Kukuom Gold 2022 Work Program

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Guskin Gold Corp (OTCQB:GKIN) ("Guskin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the 2022 Kukuom Gold Project work program.

As previously reported six (6) high-priority airborne geophysical anomalies were identified, the most promising, a 2,000 meter long anomaly directly overlain and correlating to the previously announced high-grade gold samples in the open pit (see Figure 1 below).

The Company's technical team is preparing group magnetic and VLF surveys to further identify the geophysical properties of the high-grade-gold bearing Veins 54 and 55 of the Kukuom open pit. Vein 54 and Vein 55 are exposed for approximately 50 meters in length in the open pit and correlate to a Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) boundary and relief indicative of a highly probable shear zone that runs over 2,000 meters in length.

Further, ground induced polarization (IP) will be also considered to further refine the targeting by identifying sulfidic and/or clay alteration zones in Target 1 and five (5) other targets that have been identified.

A summary of the extraction and exploration targets and mineralization models is summarized below.

Exploration Program

Highly prospective targets have been identified on the concession through field mapping and will be followed up with ground geophysics. A 17-hole drill program scheduled to proceed in Q2/Q3 of 2022 in the open pit area (Target 1) to establish strike continuity of the mineralized zone and down-dip extent. Further target generation, definition and confirmation by trenching, ground geophysics surveys (IP, Mag-VLF) and drill testing of targets generated. Drill-testing the same style of mineralization observed in Target 1 will be pursued elsewhere in the concession.

Mineralization Models

Quartz veining and stockwork systems in metavolcanic and metasedimentary host rocks; intense quartz veining/silicification associated with high-grade zones. Disseminated-style gold mineralization, associated with disseminated sulfides (mainly pyrite) development. Narrow shear-hosted low-moderate-grade gold mineralization associated with quartz veins/silicification and carbonate-sericite alteration zones/haloes hosted in metavolcanics and metasediments. Mineable auriferous placers along River terraces and valley flats and oxidized eluvial (saprolitic) material.

Extraction Targets

Primary targets include quartz veining and stockwork systems; disseminated-sulfides style; open-pit targets, especially the upper zones close to the surface, which are oxidized and therefore, largely non-refractory (oxide dump leach material and CIL); alluvial (placer) gold resource along the valleys flats and terraces of the Tano River and its tributaries.

Corporate Highlights

The Kukuom Gold Project is located in Asunafo South District, Ahafo Region, and is a Joint Venture Partnership with Danampco Company whereby Guskin Gold has an exclusive seventy (70%) percent ownership interest. The license area is 156 square kilometers and the property is highly prospective and is spatially related to major discoveries including Newmont's Ahafo 23Moz Gold Mine (approximately 30km north of the property), Kinross' Chirano 5Moz Gold Mine (approximately 40km south), the Asante Gold Corp 7Moz Bibiani Gold Mine (approximately 25km southeast).

Figure 1. MTI map overlain with Vein 54 and 55.

About Guskin Gold Corp.

Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB:GKIN) is a mining company publicly traded in the United States, with its head office in Santa Clara, California. Guskin is focused on gold exploration and alluvial mining in Ghana, the number one gold producer in Africa and seventh largest gold producing country in the world. The Company's leadership team is world-class. Many are native to Ghana, all offer specialized expertise in the business of gold exploration, mining, public markets, and finance. And all are passionately committed to the success of the Company, our partners, and investors. For additional information please visit www.guskingold.com .

Qualified Person Statement

Guskin Gold's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Francis Agezo, P.Geo, a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101. This report was commissioned for the purpose of a subsurface geophysical investigation to map geological structure. The Company accepts no responsibility or liability for any use of this report or any reliance upon this report by any person, other than the use of the whole of this report by the Client consistent with the Purpose. The full report, while unpublished in this press release, must always be considered in its entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosure

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with the exploration and exploitation of the Kukuom Concession, new mineral and/or gold projects, securing necessary financing, the future of the U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations pertaining to the mining and exploration of mineral properties in Ghana and internationally. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov .

