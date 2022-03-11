Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2022) - Orford Mining Corporation (TSXV:ORM) provides an update on the 2021 summer exploration activities at Qiqavik after a lengthy delay receiving analytical results from laboratories and a new $4.9 million exploration program at West Raglan funded by its partner. Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec.

Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 50 km mineralized trend.

At the Qiqavik Project, the 2021 exploration program was focused along the greater than 7 kilometer IP-Lake Shear Corridor (IPLS), which is associated with several high-grade gold boulder trains of up to 648 g/t gold and high gold grains anomalies in glacial till samples of up to 560 grains per 10 kilograms. In 2021, 2,030 meters of diamond drilling focused along a three kilometer strike length of the IPLS, along with the collection of 7 kilogram till samples for gold grain counting.

The purpose of the 2021 drilling was to test targets that may be the source of the high-grade gold grab samples at surface and collect structural and geological information along the IPLS over a 5.2 km strike length for subsequent drill programs. The 2021 drilling showed that while the IPLS itself is extensively mineralized with low grade gold mineralization, the main shear is likely not the source of the high-grade samples found at surface.

Drilling data along with surface data from till sampling and prospecting suggest that the high-grade mineralization of the Annick and Erick trends may be related to sub-horizontal extensional vein systems localized along NNE trending structures that occur periodically along the IPLS. New grab samples collected in 2021 reported up to 648 g/t gold on the Eric Trend and previously reported up to 648.8 g/t gold on the Annick Trend. The Annick Trend features boulders up to over 1 metre in size consisting of grey quartz veins with up to 20% disseminated pyrite with lesser galena and sphalerite. The Eric boulder trend features banded quartz veins with up to 1% sulfosalt and frequent visible native gold.

The highlight of the summer program is the identification of sub-horizontal, extensional gold bearing veins that are a potential source of the high grade Eric & Annick boulder trains that run at an oblique angle to the regional IPLS. The Qiqavik property remains vastly under-explored and the gold endowment seen in the surface samples continues to help the company focus in on the most prospective targets. The Orford Board of Directors has approved a $3.5 million exploration program with up to 3,000 metres of diamond drilling in 2022 to test the Annick trend as well as additional targets in the Interlake and IP Lake Structural zones.

The company also announced that its partner, Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd has approved a $4.9 million exploration program as part of Wyloo's earn-in to Orford's high grade Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Metal West Raglan Property in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec. The program will focus on diamond drill testing of high-priority targets generated as a result of the 2021 ground geophysical moving loop electromagnetic surveys (MLTEM). Analysis of the results from the 67 line-kilometre geophysical survey has identified several high-conductance anomalies that are consistent with possible high grade (3%+ Nickel) nickel sulfide sources similar to those found elsewhere on the large property.

The 2022 program will be focused on diamond drilling of between 2,500 to 3,000 metres to test these newly defined targets at Frontier, Beverly & Boomerang along with borehole electromagnetics (BHEM). Field crews will focus on mapping and prospecting the vast and underexplored south trend.

Orford also controls four property positions totaling 26,815 hectares in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits

The shares are trading at $0.16. For more information please visit the company's website www.OrfordMining.com contact David Christie, President and CEO, at 647-255-8037 or email dchristie@OrfordMining.com.

